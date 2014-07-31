(Adds Iliad, BNP Paribas, Iberia, Quebecor, Valeant )

July 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** French telecoms company Iliad has made a surprise offer for T-Mobile US Inc, setting up a potential bidding war with rival suitor Sprint Corp, the U.S. mobile firm now controlled by Japan's Softbank. Iliad has bid $15 billion in cash for a 56.6 percent of T-Mobile US at $33 per share.

** French bank BNP Paribas said it had agreed to buy an 81.4 percent stake in DAB Bank AG from UniCredit unit Hypovereinsbank at 4.78 euros per share in a deal that values the whole of DAB at 435 million euros ($582 million).

** Spanish airline Iberia is selling its stake in travel technology company Amadeus, held through derivatives, to Nomura International Plc for 578 million euros cash, its parent company said.

** Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said it remains on the hunt for other companies, including makers of innovative contact lenses, as it presses on with efforts to take over Botox-maker Allergan Inc.

** AMC Networks Inc, a U.S. media company that owns cable channels, is in talks to buy a stake in BBC America, BBC Worldwide's U.S. channel, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters. BBC Worldwide will retain a small majority of BBC America if a deal with AMC goes through, the source said.

** Panasonic confirmed that it would invest in U.S. electric carmaker Tesla Motors Inc's planned $5 billion lithium-ion battery plant in the United States, but said it had yet to decide on the size of its investment.

** India's state-owned Oil & Natural Gas Corp and Oil India Ltd have submitted a joint bid worth about $1.5 billion to buy a stake in Murphy Oil Corp's Malaysian oil and gas assets, sources directly involved in the process said.

** U.S. oil and gas company Apache Corp, under pressure from activist-investor Jana Partners, said it plans to sell its interest in two liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects, the Wheatstone LNG project in Australia and Canada's Kitimat LNG project.

** Canadian media and cable company Shaw Communications Inc said it would buy data center services provider ViaWest Inc from Oak Hill Capital Partners and others in a deal valued at $1.2 billion on an enterprise basis.

** Swedish drug maker Meda AB said it had agreed to buy Italy's Rottapharm, which this month pulled plans for a stock market flotation, for 21.2 billion crowns ($3.1 billion).

** British infrastructure company Balfour Beatty said it had terminated talks with Carillion Plc over a possible 3 billion pound ($5 billion) merger, only days after the possible deal was revealed.

** French logistics group Norbert Dentressangle is to buy U.S.-based Jacobson Cos from private equity fund Oak Hill Capital Partners in a deal worth $750 million aimed at giving it critical mass in the United States.

** CP All Pcl, Thailand's largest convenience store chain, said it plans to sell part of its 98 percent stake in cash-and-carry wholesaler Siam Makro Pcl, but gave no time frame.

** Nokia said it agreed to buy part of Panasonic Corp's telecoms network business to boost operations in Japan, already a key market for the Finnish company. It did not disclose the value of the deal.

** European broadcaster RTL Group has agreed to buy a 65 percent stake in U.S. digital video advertising group SpotXchange for $144 million, it said on Thursday, giving it a foot in a fast-growing market.

** Britain's Merlin Entertainments Plc said it was in advanced talks to open more Legoland Parks overseas after a sales surge at its U.S. sites on the back of "The Lego Movie" helped boost first-half profits.

** Murphy Oil Corp has agreed to sell its Milford Haven refinery in Wales to oil entrepreneur Gary Klesch, who vowed to maintain operations at the struggling plant. The price of the deal was not disclosed.

** Europe's most indebted utility, Enel, plans to simplify its operations in Spain and Latin America to ensure more cash flows into its coffers, and may reduce its stake in Spanish unit Endesa as a result.

** German auto parts and tire maker Continental AG has no plans for further large takeovers in coming months after saying in February it will buy U.S. rubber firm Veyance Technologies.

** Auriga Industries said it was in talks with several parties over a sale transaction, following reports of bankers working on debt financing for the sale of its crop protection unit, Cheminova. (Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi, Mridhula Raghavan and Sneha Banerjee)