(Adds T-Mobile US, NorthStar Realty Finance, E.ON, Eskom)
Aug 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** T-Mobile US is planning on rejecting French
telecom firm Iliad's $15 billion offer for the carrier
because its parent company, Deutsche Telekom, views
the offer as too low, the Financial Times reported, citing two
people with knowledge of the situation.
** Mexico's Mexichem said it had signed a deal
to buy Germany-based Vestolit, a maker of durable plastics used
for window floorings and pipes, for 219 million euros ($292.7
million).
** NorthStar Realty Finance Corp said it would buy
Griffin-American Healthcare REIT II Inc for $3.35 billion as it
looks to take advantage of rising demand for senior-care
facilities in a consolidating healthcare real estate sector.
** Bidders are readying indicative offers for the Spanish
assets owned by Germany's top utility E.ON, three
sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, adding bids would
value the whole business at about 2 billion euros ($2.7
billion).
** The chief executive of German real estate company TAG
Immobilien is looking for parties interested in buying
the group, several banking sources told Reuters.
** Slovenia's state investment firm SDH, which is in charge
of selling state assets, invited investors to submit binding
bids for Slovenia's second-largest bank Nova KBM (NKBM).
** Privatising South African power utility Eskom
would be a "grave mistake", a minister said on Tuesday, denying
media reports that President Jacob Zuma's cabinet was leaning
towards a partial sell-off.
** Miner and commodity trader Glencore has
expressed interest in iron deposits in Guinea, a presentation
obtained by Reuters shows, although the company said it had not
pitched for a stake in Simandou, the country's largest deposit.
** Agribusiness company Archer Daniels Midland Co
expects to sell its global chocolate business by the end of the
third quarter, its president said, after opting to hold onto its
larger cocoa press business.
** Spain's Telefonica SA said it had presented a
6.7 billion euro offer to France's Vivendi SA for its
Brazilian Internet provider GVT as it attempted again to beef up
its presence in the Latin American country.
** Turkish investment firms Actera Group and Esas Holding
have signed an agreement to acquire ferry operator UN Ro-Ro from
private equity firm KKR & Co LP, the Turkish companies
said in a statement on Tuesday.
** A subsidiary of Britain's Centrica Plc has
completed a deal to buy a 45 percent stake in the Doyle gas
prospect in the East Irish Sea from oil and gas explorer Serica
Energy. As part of the agreement, Centrica's Hydrocarbon
Resources Ltd (HRL) will cover Serica's share of exploration
costs of up to 11 million pounds.
** Lexmark International Inc raised its offer for
Swedish software firm ReadSoft AB for the third time
in a bidding war against Ohio-based software developer Hyland Co
.
** Fertilizer firm Yara International ASA agreed to
buy a 60 percent stake in a Brazilian phosphate miner Galvani
Industria for $390 million, including future equity commitments,
further expanding in its key market.
** Sycamore Partners, which recently bought Jones Group,
Talbots and Hot Topic, is considering a bid for Sears Canada Inc
, the New York Post reported, citing a person familiar
with the matter.
** Gannett Co said it would spin off its print
operations, including USA Today, becoming the latest media
company to separate slower-growing publishing assets from TV and
digital properties.
** Private equity firm Ardian Inc was in talks to buy PE
fund stakes worth more than $2 billion from the investment
vehicle of the Abu Dhabi government, Bloomberg reported on
Monday, citing sources.
($1 = 6.89 Swedish crowns)
($1 = 0.59 British pounds)
($1 = 0.7483 Euros)
(Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi and Lehar Maan in Bangalore)