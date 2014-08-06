(Adds Dish Network, United Biscuits, Glencore, Lanxess, KKR)

Aug 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox decided to pull its $80 billion offer to buy Time Warner Inc on Tuesday, abandoning plans to create one of the world's largest media conglomerates.

** Sprint Corp has dropped its bid to acquire No. 4 U.S. carrier T-Mobile U.S. Inc after regulatory resistance showed no signs of softening despite months of lobbying, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Dish Network Corp Chairman Charlie Ergen said Sprint Corp's decision to drop its pursuit of rival telecommunications provider T-Mobile US Inc likely increases the options for his company, but executives have not yet discussed their plans.

** Fiat Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne on Wednesday blamed overblown press reports and a "lack of understanding" of the merger with its U.S. unit Chrysler for a share sell-off that threatens to blow the planned tie-up off course.

** The owners of UK-based United Biscuits Ltd (IPO-UNI.L) are not in sale talks with Kellogg Co, a source familiar with the matter said, responding to a report that the cereal company was considering making an offer for the maker of McVitie's biscuits.

** British construction company Carillion is planning to approach investors who also have stakes in Balfour Beatty in the hopes of reviving merger talks to buy the company, the Times reported on Monday.

** Germany's largest public sector lender LBBW, which took a state bailout during the financial crisis, said it has sold 4.7 billion euros ($6.3 billion) worth of risky assets to international investors.

** TricorBraun Inc is planning a sale process that could value the provider of jars and bottles to the cosmetics, healthcare and food and drink industries at more than $1.3 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Miner and commodity trader Glencore has expressed interest in iron deposits in Guinea, a presentation obtained by Reuters shows, although the company said it had not pitched for a stake in Simandou, the country's largest deposit.

** The chief executive of German synthetic rubber maker Lanxess said the search for strategic partners was likely to continue into next year as internal restructuring measures have taken precedence so far.

** Canada's Athabasca Oil Corp said on Wednesday a target closing deadline has been set on the C$1.23 billion takeover of the Dover oil sands project in northern Alberta by PetroChina Co Ltd's unit Phoenix Energy Holdings Ltd.

** Buyout group KKR increased its offer to take full control of German cutlery and coffee-machine maker WMF by 5 euros ($6.68) to 58 euros per share, the investment company said on Wednesday. KKR also extended the offer period until August 25.

** Yug Rusi, a Russian grain exporter and sunflower oil producer, is seeking to sell its terminal at Ukraine's Kherson port, two traders told Reuters. The privately held company, whose name means South of Russia, declined to comment.

** Canexus Corp, the developer of Canada's first dedicated oil train terminal, said on Wednesday it was talking to interested parties about potentially selling its 70,000 barrel-per-day loading facility in Bruderheim, Alberta.

** Indorama Ventures Pcl, Thailand's leading polyester producer, said on Wednesday that it planned to invest up to $5.9 billion in several projects to expand capacity between 2014 and 2018.

** Slovenia's state investment firm SDH, which is in charge of selling state assets, said on Wednesday it would start exclusive talks over Ljubljana airport with Germany's Fraport .

** Pandora Media Inc has partnered with a global rights agency representing thousands of independent artists and bands, such as Arcade Fire, Wilco and Lenny Kravitz, the online streaming music service said on Wednesday.

** Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) is backing activist investor Bill Ackman's call for a special meeting of Allergan Inc investors that could topple the Botox-maker's board and increase the chances of a takeover by Valeant Pharmaceuticals International.

Two of Fidelity Investments' top stockpickers unloaded most of their holdings in Valeant Pharmaceuticals after the drugmaker in April unveiled its bid for Botox maker Allergan in what is one of 2014's most contentious takeovers.

** Abu Dhabi's Etihad and Italy's post office operator Poste Italiane are preparing a partnership after the Gulf airline makes a planned investment in Italy's troubled flag-carrier Alitalia, a person close to the matter said on Wednesday.

** Practice Fusion, provider of a free electronic health record service for doctors, bought app developer Ringadoc on Wednesday as it moves into a new market: telemedicine.

** Italy's biggest phone company Telecom Italia said on Wednesday it was considering all its options in Brazil, including the possibility of an acquisition that would rival its top investor Telefonica.

** U.S. retailer Walgreen Co said it would not use a full takeover of Europe's biggest pharmacy chain, Alliance Boots , to move its domicile overseas, following fierce criticism of such tax-cutting deals at home.

** Swisscom AG said it controlled 90.59 percent of Publigroupe SA following a 468 million Swiss franc($514.5 million) offer after publishing house Tamedia bowed out of a rival bid.

** Generic drugmaker Alvogen said it had agreed to buy South Korea's Dream Pharma for $187 million in cash as part of a push into Asia by the fast-growing U.S.-based company.

** Brazil's state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA has sold its 44.5 percent stake in the Transierra SA to Bolivia's state energy company YPFB for $106.7 million, Petrobras said on Tuesday in a securities filing.

** Italy's fifth-biggest bank UBI said on Wednesday it would restructure an existing joint venture with Ageas Group and BNP Paribas Cardif in non-life insurance products that would boost the lender's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio by 7 basis points.

** Polish cable operator Vectra did not obtain the targeted 33-percent stake in its tender call for shares in the country's No.2 telephone operator Netia and called off the bid, Vectra said on Wednesday.

** Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA will sell North American unit Citgo Petroleum if it receives a good offer, Petroleum Minister Rafael Ramirez told reporters on Tuesday in what would be its biggest pullback ever from the U.S. refining market.

** Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA will sell North American unit Citgo Petroleum if it receives a good offer, Petroleum Minister Rafael Ramirez told reporters on Tuesday in what would be its biggest pullback ever from the U.S. refining market. (Compiled by Sneha Banerjee and Lehar Maan in Bangalore)