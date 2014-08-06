(Adds Dish Network, United Biscuits, Glencore, Lanxess, KKR)
** Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox
decided to pull its $80 billion offer to buy Time Warner Inc
on Tuesday, abandoning plans to create one of the
world's largest media conglomerates.
** Sprint Corp has dropped its bid to acquire No. 4
U.S. carrier T-Mobile U.S. Inc after regulatory
resistance showed no signs of softening despite months of
lobbying, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
** Dish Network Corp Chairman Charlie Ergen said
Sprint Corp's decision to drop its pursuit of
rival telecommunications provider T-Mobile US Inc
likely increases the options for his company, but executives
have not yet discussed their plans.
** Fiat Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne on
Wednesday blamed overblown press reports and a "lack of
understanding" of the merger with its U.S. unit Chrysler for a
share sell-off that threatens to blow the planned tie-up off
course.
** The owners of UK-based United Biscuits Ltd (IPO-UNI.L)
are not in sale talks with Kellogg Co, a source familiar
with the matter said, responding to a report that the cereal
company was considering making an offer for the maker of
McVitie's biscuits.
** British construction company Carillion is
planning to approach investors who also have stakes in Balfour
Beatty in the hopes of reviving merger talks to buy the
company, the Times reported on Monday.
** Germany's largest public sector lender LBBW,
which took a state bailout during the financial crisis, said it
has sold 4.7 billion euros ($6.3 billion) worth of risky assets
to international investors.
** TricorBraun Inc is planning a sale process that could
value the provider of jars and bottles to the cosmetics,
healthcare and food and drink industries at more than $1.3
billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the
matter.
** Miner and commodity trader Glencore has
expressed interest in iron deposits in Guinea, a presentation
obtained by Reuters shows, although the company said it had not
pitched for a stake in Simandou, the country's largest deposit.
** The chief executive of German synthetic rubber maker
Lanxess said the search for strategic partners was
likely to continue into next year as internal restructuring
measures have taken precedence so far.
** Canada's Athabasca Oil Corp said on Wednesday a
target closing deadline has been set on the C$1.23 billion
takeover of the Dover oil sands project in northern Alberta by
PetroChina Co Ltd's unit Phoenix Energy Holdings
Ltd.
** Buyout group KKR increased its offer to take full
control of German cutlery and coffee-machine maker WMF
by 5 euros ($6.68) to 58 euros per share, the investment company
said on Wednesday. KKR also extended the offer period until
August 25.
** Yug Rusi, a Russian grain exporter and sunflower oil
producer, is seeking to sell its terminal at Ukraine's Kherson
port, two traders told Reuters. The privately held company,
whose name means South of Russia, declined to comment.
** Canexus Corp, the developer of Canada's first
dedicated oil train terminal, said on Wednesday it was talking
to interested parties about potentially selling its 70,000
barrel-per-day loading facility in Bruderheim, Alberta.
** Indorama Ventures Pcl, Thailand's leading
polyester producer, said on Wednesday that it planned to invest
up to $5.9 billion in several projects to expand capacity
between 2014 and 2018.
** Slovenia's state investment firm SDH, which is in charge
of selling state assets, said on Wednesday it would start
exclusive talks over Ljubljana airport with Germany's Fraport
.
** Pandora Media Inc has partnered with a global
rights agency representing thousands of independent artists and
bands, such as Arcade Fire, Wilco and Lenny Kravitz, the online
streaming music service said on Wednesday.
** Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) is backing
activist investor Bill Ackman's call for a special meeting of
Allergan Inc investors that could topple the
Botox-maker's board and increase the chances of a takeover by
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International.
Two of Fidelity Investments' top stockpickers unloaded most
of their holdings in Valeant Pharmaceuticals after the drugmaker
in April unveiled its bid for Botox maker Allergan in what is
one of 2014's most contentious takeovers.
** Abu Dhabi's Etihad and Italy's post office operator Poste
Italiane are preparing a partnership after the Gulf airline
makes a planned investment in Italy's troubled flag-carrier
Alitalia, a person close to the matter said on Wednesday.
** Practice Fusion, provider of a free electronic health
record service for doctors, bought app developer Ringadoc on
Wednesday as it moves into a new market: telemedicine.
** Italy's biggest phone company Telecom Italia
said on Wednesday it was considering all its options in Brazil,
including the possibility of an acquisition that would rival its
top investor Telefonica.
** U.S. retailer Walgreen Co said it would not use a
full takeover of Europe's biggest pharmacy chain, Alliance Boots
, to move its domicile overseas, following fierce
criticism of such tax-cutting deals at home.
** Swisscom AG said it controlled 90.59 percent of
Publigroupe SA following a 468 million Swiss
franc($514.5 million) offer after publishing house Tamedia
bowed out of a rival bid.
** Generic drugmaker Alvogen said it had agreed to buy South
Korea's Dream Pharma for $187 million in cash as part of a push
into Asia by the fast-growing U.S.-based company.
** Brazil's state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA
has sold its 44.5 percent stake in the Transierra SA
to Bolivia's state energy company YPFB for $106.7 million,
Petrobras said on Tuesday in a securities filing.
** Italy's fifth-biggest bank UBI said on Wednesday
it would restructure an existing joint venture with Ageas Group
and BNP Paribas Cardif in non-life insurance products that would
boost the lender's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio by 7 basis points.
** Polish cable operator Vectra did not obtain the targeted
33-percent stake in its tender call for shares in the country's
No.2 telephone operator Netia and called off the bid,
Vectra said on Wednesday.
** Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA will sell North
American unit Citgo Petroleum if it receives a good offer,
Petroleum Minister Rafael Ramirez told reporters on Tuesday in
what would be its biggest pullback ever from the U.S. refining
market.
