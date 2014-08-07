(Adds Facebook, Telecom Italia, Freeport-McMoRan)

Aug 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** Metro AG has agreed to sell its cash-and-carry unit in Vietnam to Thailand's Berli Jucker for 655 million euros ($876 million), generating funds to invest in the growth of the group and strengthen its balance sheet.

** Facebook Inc said on Thursday it will to acquire a company that helps protect the computers and data centers that power Internet services.

Facebook did not disclose financial terms for the acquisition of PrivateCore, which was founded in 2011 and is based in Palo Alto, California. PrivateCore raised $2.25 million in funding in 2012 from Foundation Capital.

** Telecom Italia is said to be pursuing an alliance with Vivendi that may see the French media group take a "significant" stake in the Italian company, Bloomberg said on Thursday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

** Freeport-McMoRan Inc has contacted potential buyers about selling its onshore oil wells in California, which could fetch as much as $5 billion, people familiar with the matter said.

** Italy's Banca Veneto on Thursday signed a deal to sell a 51.4 percent stake in private banking unit Banca Intermobiliare BIM.MI for 289 million euros as part of measures to strengthen the regional lender's capital base.

** Private equity groups Triton and Capvis are preparing a sale of Wittur, a German maker of elevator components, trying to benefit from high valuations in buyout markets, two people familiar with the matter said.

** Norges Bank, Norway's sovereign wealth fund, was the single-largest shareholder to vote against Italian carmaker Fiat SpA's merger with its U.S. unit Chrysler Group LLC, according to minutes of the Aug. 1 shareholder meeting.

** Deutsche Telekom rejected an offer from Iliad for its mobile business in the United States and said regulators there should help smaller players compete against bigger rivals if they are not allowed to merge.

** Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co said on Thursday that it was buying a 10 percent stake in Rocket Internet for 333 million euros ($445 million) in cash, valuing the German internet firm and potential IPO candidate at 3.3 billion euros.

** The bankrupt Revel Casino Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey, has postponed an auction of the 1,400-room property by a week to Aug. 14 to allow more time to evaluate bids, according to a court filing late on Wednesday.

** Swedish software firm ReadSoft AB's board of directors said it recommended shareholders to accept Lexmark International Inc's latest bid of 55.50 crowns per share.

** Loss-making Alitalia is expected to seal a deal with Gulf carrier Etihad on Friday to rescue the struggling Italian airline from the brink of bankruptcy.

** Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing's Cheung Kong Group will secure its A$2.2 billion ($2.06 billion) takeover of Australian gas pipeline company Envestra Ltd after rival APA Group said it would accept the offer.

** Kellogg Co has hired an adviser to evaluate a bid for cookies and snacks maker United Biscuits Ltd (IPO-UNI.L), a source familiar with the matter said. Sky News reported earlier on Wednesday that Kellogg was working on a possible 2 billion pound ($3.4 billion) bid for United Biscuits. (Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi and Lehar Maan in Bangalore)