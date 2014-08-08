(Adds Banco Popolare, Dow Chemical, Nykredit Bank)
Aug 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** U.S. publisher Hachette Book Group, owned by France's
Lagardere SCA, has dropped its plan to buy unlisted
Perseus Books Group, the companies confirmed on Friday.
** Shares of Chilean lender CorpBanca SA are likely
to keep trading sideways in spite of stronger-than-expected
second-quarter results, as uncertainty grows over completion of
the merger with Brazilian banking giant Itaú Unibanco Holding SA
, Santander Investment Securities analysts said in a
client note.
** Italy's Banco Popolare is looking to sell
chunks of soured loans after pulling the sale of a majority
stake in its bad debt unit earlier this year and is currently in
talks over the disposal of a 300-400 million euro pool, its CEO
said on Friday.
** Dow Chemical Co is seeing interest from private
equity firms in buying its Sodium Borohydride unit, according to
sources familiar with the transaction.
** Denmark's Nykredit Bank said on Friday it had acquired a
4 billion Danish crown ($719 million) commercial loan portfolio
from FIH Erhvervs Bank.
** Alitalia and Etihad airlines' executives signed a tie-up
agreement on Friday in Rome that foresees Abu Dhabi-based Etihad
taking a 49 percent stake in Italy's loss-making carrier.
The total investment in Italy's Alitalia airline following a
tie-up agreement with Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways will be 1.758
billion euros ($2.36 billion), a statement from Alitalia said on
Friday.
** Several Italian utilities and private equity groups are
expected to hand in tentative offers worth about 2 billion euros
($2.7 billion) for E.ON's Italian unit early next
week, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
** The parent of yearbook and class ring company Herff Jones
is exploring a sale of the whole corporation that could fetch up
to $1 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.
** Azeri state energy company SOCAR is in talks with Turkish
businessman Fettah Tamince to sell its 50 percent stake in
Turkey's Star media group, SOCAR Turkey told Reuters on Friday.
** British engineering firm Hyder Consulting Plc has
accepted a 268 million pound ($451 million) takeover offer from
Japan's Nippon Koei Co Ltd, just days after
recommending a bid from Dutch firm Arcadis.
** Malaysia's government will carry out a "complete
overhaul" of its troubled national airline Malaysia Airline
System in an attempt to revive the loss-making company
after it was hit by two jetliner disasters this year. State
investment fund Khazanah Nasional has proposed a 1.4
billion ringgit ($436 million) buy-out of the shares it does not
own and take the airlines private.
** Gemalto NV, a digital security company that
makes SIM cards for mobile phones and biometric passports, will
buy U.S.-based data protection specialist SafeNet Inc
for $890 million in a move set to boost its earnings and reach.
** Telecom Italia SpA has lined up Citigroup
, Mediobanca and Banco Bradesco SA to
advise on a deal to acquire Vivendi's Brazilian unit GVT, people
familiar with the situation said.
** DirecTV and AT&T Inc would jointly own a
Houston sports network under a plan to end the network's
bankruptcy, although current part-owner Comcast Corp
warned it may challenge the proposal.
** Australia's Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd
rejected an unsolicited takeover proposal from biopharmaceutical
company Retrophin Inc, saying the offer "materially
undervalues the company".
** London-based private equity firm 3i Group Plc had
hired U.S. bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc to run a
potential sale of British luxury lingerie retailer Agent
Provocateur, the New York Times reported, citing a source.
** Singapore's competition watchdog has cleared a proposal
from struggling budget airline Tiger Airways Ltd and
Scoot Pte Ltd to extend their partnership in a move that is
expected to help both carriers boost traffic.
** Turkish Islamic lender Bank Asya said an
exclusive deal with Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) to
acquire a stake in the Turkish lender was annulled, opening the
way for alternative suitors.
(Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi and Lehar Maan in Bangalore)