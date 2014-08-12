(Adds Talisman Energy, Darden, Elia, Goldman Sachs, Gazprom
Neft, Revel Casino Hotel, Conwert Immobilien, PDVSA, Isagen and
Los Angeles Clippers)
Aug 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** The family owner of German fashion group Bogner has
appointed Goldman Sachs to find a buyer for the maker of
upmarket winter jackets and skiwear, sources familiar with the
matter said.
** Fiat will not call a shareholder meeting to
waive or raise the 500 million euro ($668 million) limit it has
set for paying out dissenting shareholders in its merger with
Chrysler, the carmaker said on Tuesday.
** Private equity firm CVC is in talks with
Singapore's Government Investment Corp over possible
joint bids for assets of cement firms Holcim and
Lafarge, Sky News reported on Tuesday, without naming
its sources.
** Italy's Lavazza said it would wrap its coffee shop
business in India by selling the Barista chain, a move aimed at
freeing the company to focus on its core coffee business.
** China's $653 billion sovereign wealth fund, China
Investment Corp, is in talks to buy Dublin-based aircraft
leasing firm Avolon for $4 billion-$5 billion including debt,
according to people familiar with the matter.
** Hedge fund ValueAct Capital LLC said it had taken a $1
billion stake in Rupert Murdoch-controlled film and TV company
Twenty-First Century Fox Inc.
** Wanda Commercial Properties said it would set
up a joint venture valued at HK$12.5 billion ($1.60 billion)
with its parent to invest in Australian real estate as part of a
strategy to diversify its earnings.
** Tokyo Electric Power Co may hive off its
hydropower and renewable energy operations into a separate unit,
people with knowledge of the matter said, in another element to
a revamp as it tries to recover from the Fukushima nuclear
disaster of 2011.
** Goldman Sachs and Qatar National Bank (QNB)
are arranging an $800 million loan to help Abu
Dhabi-based entrepreneur B.R. Shetty acquire a majority stake in
foreign exchange operator Travelex, he said on Tuesday.
** Steve Ballmer, the former head of Microsoft, has
completed his $2 billion purchase of the Los Angeles Clippers
basketball team, ending a saga that began when former team owner
Donald Sterling was heard making racist remarks to his
girlfriend on a tape recording.
** Darden Restaurants Inc's board looks vulnerable
to a key activist shareholder's push for a shakeup that could
pave the way for broader changes at the underperforming owner of
Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse.
** Belgian power grid operator Elia, State Grid
Corporation of China (SGCC), Italian grid operator Terna
and Canadian pension fund PSP have been shortlisted to
bid for a 66 percent stake in Greek grid operator ADMIE, a
source familiar with the bidding process told Reuters on Monday.
** Serbia is to launch an investigation into the 2008
privatisation of state oil company NIS, now
majority-owned by Russia's Gazprom Neft, the country's
interior ministry said.
Gazprom Neft, which bought a 51 percent stake in the NIS
monopoly for 400 million euros ($534 million) in 2008, said it
was surprised that the Serbian authorities would bring "our
fruitful work into question".
** Talisman Energy Inc, Canada's No. 5 independent
oil and gas producer, said it still plans to sell all or a
portion of its exploration properties in Iraq's Kurdistan region
despite the conflict in the area and expects to begin a sale
process in the next several weeks.
** Investment firms Lexington Partners and AlpInvest
Partners said they would buy about 50 percent of the portfolio
companies held by JPMorgan Chase & Co's private equity
business, One Equity Partners.
** French drugmaker Sanofi is betting on inhaled
insulin as an alternative option to daily injections for
diabetics by signing a worldwide licensing agreement with
MannKind Corp worth up to $925 million.
** South Korea's Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) plans to
delay the sale of a 49 percent stake in Iraq's Akkas gas field
to beyond 2017 from 2015, as development of the field has been
halted due to the latest crisis in the OPEC member country, a
KOGAS senior official said.
** New Zealand's two biggest Maori commercial groups have
joined forces to buy one of the country's major bus operators in
a further example of their growing financial strength. Ngai Tahu
Holdings Corp Ltd and Tainui Group Holdings Ltd said on Tuesday
they had bought Go Bus Ltd, one of the country's biggest public
transport operators, from Australian private equity firm Next
Capital.
** Australia's largest telecommunications company Telstra
Ltd said on Tuesday it had paid $270 million to buy out
Silicon Valley-based video platform company Ooyala as part of a
deeper push into digital media.
** British fashion retailer New Look has
received an offer for its loss-making French unit Mim and is
confident a deal will be struck.
** Alisher Usmanov is selling through a share buyback a 10
percent stake in his holding company USM, whose interests
include metals firm Metalloinvest and mobile phone operator
MegaFon MFON.MM, but will remain its largest
shareholder.
** Austrian property group Conwert Immobilien said
it is in advanced talks over the sale of its Czech and Slovak
portfolios as it announced second-quarter results had taken a
hit from interest rate swaps.
** The bankrupt Revel Casino Hotel in Atlantic City is set
to close by Sept. 10 after its owner failed to find a buyer for
the 1,400-room resort, marking the latest casualty for the
struggling New Jersey gambling center.
** Colombia will postpone the sale of its majority stake in
power generation utility Isagen, which it had been due
to auction on Aug. 22, Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas said
on Tuesday, delaying the sale by up to one year.
** Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA is working with
investment bank Lazard Ltd to sell its North American
unit, Citgo Petroleum Corp, according to people
familiar with the situation.
(Compiled by Amrutha Gayathri and Rohit T.K. in Bangalore)