(Adds Allergan, InterMune, Isagen, Emerson, JSW Steel, Lanco Infratech, Carlos Slim, Corpbanca)

Aug 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were repoted by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Billionaire investor William Ackman is digging in on getting a hostile takeover bid for Botox maker Allergan Inc done.

As the company's biggest investor, the hedge fund manager told clients on Wednesday that his firm, Pershing Square Capital Management, "will continue to focus on getting a transaction completed and maximizing the value of our investment."

** Biotechnology company InterMune Inc is working with financial advisers to evaluate strategic options as it braces for potential takeover interest from larger drugmakers, people familiar with the matter said.

** Colombia's decision to delay the sale of its majority stake in power generation utility Isagen will not impact construction of highways planned by the government using the proceeds, President Juan Manuel Santos said on Wednesday.

** Emerson Electric Co has tapped Goldman Sachs Group Inc to sell its power transmission solutions business in a deal that could be worth more than $1 billion, people familiar with the matter said.

** Italy's claims that a sale of parts of insolvent Italian steelmaker Lucchini to India's JSW Steel will be concluded within days are premature, a top JSW executive said on Wednesday.

** India's Lanco Infratech Ltd said it has sold a 1,200-megawatt (MW) thermal power plant in the southern state of Karnataka to Adani Power Ltd for about 20 billion rupees ($327 million), as the company looks to cut debt.

** Tycoon Carlos Slim must have an independent buyer lined up before presenting a plan to the regulator to sell a chunk of assets, the head of Mexico's regulator the Federal Institute of Telecommunications (IFT) said on Wednesday.

** Chilean bank Corpbanca expects its merger with Brazilian bank Itau Unibanco to be completed by the first quarter of 2015, it said on Wednesday.

** Finnish insurer and investment firm Sampo is not planning to take over its Danish rival Topdanmark, Sampo Chief Executive Kari Stadigh said.

** France's AMF financial markets regulator said that Italian businessman Andrea Bonomi's offer for French holiday group Club Mediterrannee was in line with market rules and that it would be publishing a bid timetable later.

** Austrian investor Rene Benko has been asked to take over loss-making German department store chain Karstadt, Austrian magazine Format reported on Wednesday.

** Health Care REIT Inc said it would buy Canada's HealthLease Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a deal valued at $950 million, including debt, to expand its presence in senior housing and post-acute care segments.

** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd IPO-BABA.N overhauled its pact with the parent of fast-growing payments affiliate Alipay, boosting the Chinese e-commerce giant's potential gains if that company is sold or goes public.

** The U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division has asked Tyson Foods Inc and Hillshire Brands Co for additional information related to Tyson's $7.7 billion offer for the maker of Jimmy Dean sausages.

** Australia's Victoria state said on Wednesday it had hired Morgan Stanley to sell the lease for the Port of Melbourne, the country's largest container and general cargo port, in a deal local media estimated may fetch A$6 billion ($5.57 billion).

** FleetCor Technologies Inc said it would buy payments processing company Comdata Inc from Ceridian LLC for $3.45 billion in its biggest deal as it looks to expand into the virtual payments market.

** The head of Merck KGaA said the German drugs and chemicals maker was looking at "interesting" takeover targets, but was in no rush to strike a deal.

** Italian designer Roberto Cavalli is in talks to sell a majority stake in his eponymous fashion house to VTB Capital, the investment arm of Russia's second largest lender, VTB Bank, two sources close to the company said.

** Daisy Group Plc, a voice and data services company, said it had received a preliminary takeover approach by a consortium led by asset manager Toscafund and Daisy's chief executive, its two largest shareholders.

** Czech financial group PPF plans to split its telecoms company O2 Czech Republic into two parts, business daily Hospodarske Noviny reported on Wednesday.

** Thailand's PTT Global Chemical Pcl said on Wednesday it was seeking a partner to expand the crude processing capacity of its planned joint petrochemical project with Indonesian state oil and gas firm Pertamina.

** Major Saudi food producer Savola Group said on Wednesday it had begun preliminary talks on a potential acquisition of Kuwait Food Co (Americana), one of the Middle East's largest food companies.

** Vitol SA said it had completed the acquisition of Royal Dutch Shell Plc's Australian downstream businesses.

** Russian tycoon Alisher Usmanov, the largest shareholder in Russia's second-biggest mobile phone operator MegaFon and metals firm Metalloinvest, is selling a 10 percent stake in his holding company USM back to the firm.

** The head of Telecom Italia is set to meet Vivendi chairman Vincent Bollore to discuss an offer for the French media group's Brazilian broadband unit GVT, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

** Abu Dhabi National Energy Co (TAQA) said on Wednesday that it had ended talks to buy a 50 percent stake in the Sulaymaniyah power station in Iraq's Kurdistan region, as the project did not match the company's growth strategy.

** Chinese clean energy generator Hanergy Holding Group Ltd on Wednesday said it had broadened its solar power technology portfolio with the purchase of Alta Devices Inc, a California-based developer of thin-film solar cells. (Compiled by Amrutha Gayathri and Rohit T.K. in Bangalore)