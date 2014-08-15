(Adds Strauss Innovation, TPG, United Internet AG)
Aug 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** British construction firm Balfour Beatty has
reaffirmed its rejection of a second merger proposal from rival
Carillion Plc, publishing details of its doubts over
the synergies achievable from any combination.
** Diversified mining company BHP Billiton declared its
preference for a demerger of its aluminium, manganese and nickel
assets on Friday, setting the stage for the formation of a
separate business that could be worth at least $12 billion.
** Germany's Strauss Innovation, a chain of small department
stores, on Friday said it had found a new owner after having
sought court protection from creditors earlier this year to
rescue its business.
** Private equity funds TPG, Nordic Capital, CVC
and Cinven are among those to have put in
first-round bids for Finnish insulation material maker Paroc,
five sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.
** Germany's United Internet AG said it was
investing 435 million euros ($582 million) for a 10.7 percent
stake in Rocket Internet AG to cement a strategic relationship
with Rocket's chief executive and founder, Oliver Samwer.
** Roche Holding AG is in talks to buy the almost
40 percent stake in Japan's Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
that it does not already own for about $10 billion,
Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
** Canada's Alberta Investment Management Corp said on
Friday it had acquired a C$520.3 million ($477 million) mortgage
portfolio from the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System
(OMERS).
** Brightoil Petroleum Holdings Ltd, which just
completed a $1.05 billion purchase of Anadarko Petroleum Corp's
oilfield stakes in China, said it was seeking to make
another major upstream acquisition over the next 12 months.
** Samsung Electronics Co Ltd will buy
SmartThings, a startup backed by PayPal co-founder Max Levchin
that helps connect household devices, one of the South Korean
electronics maker's largest U.S.-startup acquisitions to date.
** Coca-Cola Co said on Thursday that it is making a
cash payment of $2.15 billion for a 16.7 percent stake in
Monster Beverage Corp as the world's largest soda maker
seeks to expand into faster-growing categories such as energy
drinks.
** Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc reported
a $366 million stake in cable TV operator Charter Communications
Inc in the second quarter, according to a regulatory
filing made public on Thursday.
** Activist investor Carl Icahn reported a 6.6 percent stake
in Gannett Co on Thursday and revealed that he planned
to push the media company to split into separate print and
broadcast firms before Gannett beat him to it, a regulatory
filing showed.
** Brazilian juice maker Cutrale and the Safra Group, a
banking and real estate conglomerate, said late on Thursday that
they were "extremely disappointed" that the board of Chiquita
Brands International Inc had rejected their takeover
offer, adding that they were "considering all alternatives".
** Mexico's Grupo Televisa said on Thursday
that it paid 8.55 billion pesos ($653.96 million) to acquire the
remaining shares in Mexican cable company Cablecom it did not
already own.
** German department store giant Karstadt changed hands for
the second time in four years for 1 euro ($1.34), with Austrian
investor Rene Benko set to restructure the loss-making chain.
Karstadt, a familiar sight in German cities and the owner of
the famous KaDeWe luxury department store in Berlin, has seen
its sales fall while rival chain Kaufhof gained market
share.
** China's Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co
Ltd said on Friday it was bidding to acquire a 60
percent stake in farm machinery maker Chery Heavy Industry Co
Ltd for 2.09 billion yuan ($340 million).
** Two of Norway's richest men raised their stakes in
Norwegian Property ASA, sending the real estate
developer's share price sharply higher in expectation of a
possible takeover battle.
** A subsidiary of Aviation Industry Corporation of China
(AVIC) said it was in talks to buy Dublin-based aircraft leasing
firm Avolon, confirming media reports that takeover discussions
were under way.
(Compiled by Amrutha Gayathri and Lehar Maan in Bangalore)