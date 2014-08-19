(Adds Carillion, Allergan, Citigroup, Apax Partners)
Aug 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** British construction firm Carillion ramped up
the pressure on Balfour Beatty to reopen merger talks
on Tuesday, making a third offer which valued the engineering
company at 2.1 billion pounds ($3.5 billion).
** Botox maker Allergan Inc has approached Salix
Pharmaceuticals Ltd and at least one other company
about a potential takeover in a bid to avert the $53 billion
hostile takeover from Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
VRX.TO, the Wall Street Journal said.
** Citigroup Inc is considering the sale of its
retail-banking business in Japan, the Wall Street Journal said
on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
** Private equity firm Apax Partners LLP is exploring a sale
of U.S. healthcare information technology company TriZetto Corp,
hoping to fetch as much as $3 billion including debt, according
to people familiar with the matter.
** Bumble Bee Foods has received takeover overtures from
canned tuna giant Thai Union Frozen Products PCL and
U.S. packaged foods company Post Holdings Inc in recent
months, according to people familiar with the matter.
** BHP Billiton , the world's biggest mining
company, announced plans to spin off businesses worth an
estimated $16 billion, most of them acquired in its 2001 merger
with Billiton, to focus on its most profitable
activities.
BHP Billiton is also in talks with potential buyers for all,
or part, of its Nickel West division in Australia after
excluding the business from the restructuring.
** U.S. private equity firm KKR has appointed
Rothschild to carve out and sell the public sector division of
its software firm Northgate Information Solutions,
two sources familiar with the situation said. The sale could be
worth around $600 million and will be marketed to private equity
funds in an auction which will kick off later this year, one of
the sources said.
** Hong Kong-listed conglomerate Fosun International Ltd
is in talks to buy Swiss Re AG's U.S. life
insurance arm in a possible deal worth $400 million to $500
million, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the
matter.
** South Africa's financial regulator said on Tuesday it had
given some investment funds the go-ahead to divide up assets
they hold in troubled African Bank to limit new
investors' exposure to the lender's bad debts.
** Austrian cranemaker Palfinger AG has agreed
with Russian truckmaker Kamaz to set up two joint
ventures in Russia this year, pending regulatory approvals.
** The Czech arm of Italian bank UniCredit has
taken a nearly 6 percent stake in O2 Czech Republic by
buying shares from investors who were unable to sell their stock
in the telecom group's recent buyout offer.
** Malaysia's AirAsia Bhd dismissed a media report
that it is weighing a bid for Japan's embattled Skymark Airlines
Inc, saying it is focused on a budget airline it is
setting up with Japan's biggest online retailer, Rakuten Inc
, and other companies.
** Canadian retailer Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc
and China's Tencent Holdings Ltd are among suitors
short-listed to buy a $16 billion minority stake in China's
Sinopec Sales, the world's largest fuel retail network, people
familiar with the matter told Reuters.
** Swiss drugmaker Novartis has agreed to take a
15 percent stake in Gamida Cell, an Israeli developer of stem
cell therapies, in a deal that could reach more than $600
million, Gamida's parent said.
** Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said it had
acquired U.S. air conditioner distributor Quietside LLC as part
of its push to strengthen its "smart home" business. A Samsung
spokesman declined to elaborate on the price.
** Telecom Italia will hold a board meeting next
week to discuss an offer to acquire Vivendi SA's
Brazilian broadband unit GVT SA, a source close to the matter
said. Last week Telecom Italia confirmed its interest in
acquiring GVT, challenging a 6.7 billion euro ($9 billion) bid
by Spain's Telefonica SA.
** Major Saudi Arabian food producer Savola Group
said it had conducted preliminary talks with one of the largest
shareholders in Kuwait Food Co (Americana) on a
potential purchase of that shareholder's stake.
** Global private equity firm Warburg Pincus and China's
Shanghai Baosteel Gases Ltd have agreed a deal to buy the
industrial gas assets of Henan Jinkai Chemical Investment
Holding Group for 3 billion yuan ($489 million), the two
partners said.
** Privately held AccentHealth - a company that shows CNN
programming hosted by Dr Sanjay Gupta, CNN's chief medical
correspondent, on TV screens in doctors' waiting rooms - is
exploring a sale that could fetch $300 million, people familiar
with the matter said.
** Swedish contract drug maker and developer Recipharm
will buy Italy's Corvette Pharmaceutical Services
Group for 1.1 billion Swedish crowns ($160.38 million) from
private equity Group LBO Italia Investimenti, the companies
said.
** PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk (BRI) said it is
exploring a potential acquisition of state-owned Indonesian life
insurer PT Asuransi Jiwasraya.
** Bank of Moscow, a unit of Russia's second-biggest lender
VTB, bought a 42.3 percent in real estate developer
HALS-Development, the companies said.
** India's JSW Steel Ltd has agreed to acquire
local steelmaker Welspun Maxsteel Ltd for an enterprise value of
10 billion rupees ($164.57 million) from Welspun Enterprises to
bolster its production capacity.
** Mexican supermarket chain Comercial Mexicana is closing
in on an agreement to sell most of its restaurant business for
around 1 billion pesos ($77 million), Bloomberg reported, citing
two people with knowledge of the matter.
** Peruvian miner Buenaventura is taking full
control of the Chucapaca gold deposit in southern Peru by buying
a 51 percent stake in the project from its South African partner
Gold Fields, the company said. The acquisition will
cost $81 million in cash plus royalty payments.
** Skilled Healthcare Group Inc and privately held
Genesis HealthCare said they have agreed to combine in an
all-stock transaction that will create one of the largest U.S.
providers of long-term medical care services.
** Biosensors International Ltd said a private
equity unit of CITIC Group has decided not to proceed
with its takeover bid of the company.
(Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi and Amrutha Gayathri in
Bangalore)