(Adds Etihad, EBay, Hyder, Bidvest Group and Deutsche Bank)
Aug 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
** Swiss authorities have warned that a plan by Etihad
Airways to buy a third of Switzerland's Darwin Airline does not
meet legal requirements to be approved, as foreign stakes in
European airlines come under increasing scrutiny.
** EBay Inc is considering a spinoff of PayPal, its
fast-growing payments unit, as soon as next year, tech news
website The Information reported, citing sources.
** Hyder Consulting, the British engineering firm at
the centre of a bidding war, said it was recommending a raised
offer from Dutch firm Arcadis and abandoning a deal
with Japan's Nippon Koei.
** South Africa's Bidvest Group intends to raise
its stake in ailing drugmaker Adcock Ingram to more
than 50 percent, a legal document from the Competition Tribunal
showed.
** Deutsche Bank has sold its North American
natural gas trading book to Morgan Stanley, a source
familiar with the deal said on Thursday. Deutsche Bank and
Morgan Stanley declined to comment.
** Family Dollar Stores Inc rejected Dollar General
Corp's $8.95 billion acquisition offer, citing antitrust
concerns, and reaffirmed its support for a buyout offer from
Dollar Tree Inc.
** Australia's Treasury Wine Estates Ltd, which is
the subject of two $3.1 billion takeover proposals, is
considering making acquisitions in the United States to
accelerate growth, Chief Executive Mike Clarke said.
** Infineon Technologies AG brushed off concern
that it was spending too much to buy U.S.-based International
Rectifier Corp, saying the deal promised a wealth of
benefits for the German chipmaker.
Infineon announced the $3 billion cash deal late on
Wednesday.
** Petrovietnam is in talks with banks for a seven-year loan
of up to $1.8 billion to back its bid to buy a stake in Murphy
Oil Corp's Malaysian oil and gas assets, Thomson Reuters
publication Basis Point reported on Wednesday, citing sources.
** A firm backed by Thai billionaire Charoen
Sirivadhanabhakdi is in talks to buy a $430 million stake in
United Engineers from Singapore's OCBC Group
, which will trigger a full takeover of the engineering
and property company.
** Specialty chemicals maker Evonik Industries AG
is on the lookout for potential alliance partners for some of
its low-margin plastics businesses, its chief executive told a
German magazine.
** Ryanair Holdings Plc Chief Executive Michael
O'Leary is to travel to Cyprus on Thursday for talks with the
government about the possible takeover of loss-making carrier
Cyprus Airways Public Ltd, he told journalists.
** Turkish state-run Ziraat Bank said it had ended
unofficial talks to acquire Islamic lender Bank Asya,
deciding that such an acquisition would not be in line with
Ziraat's priorities.
** Nobel Biocare, a Swiss dental implant maker
that has been approached by potential buyers, said its
turnaround strategy was "unquestionably working". The world's
second-biggest dental implant maker declined to comment on the
progress of talks, which it confirmed at the end of July were at
a "very early" stage.
** Vakifbank, a state-run Turkish lender, and
Isbank, the country's biggest non-state lender, will
lend $1 billion to state oil company TPAO so it can buy Total's
stake in an Azeri gas project, an energy official said
on condition of anonymity.
** Italian lottery operator GTECH said 14 banks
have agreed to lend it up to $10.7 billion, in part to back its
planned acquisition of U.S. slot machine maker International
Game Technology.
** Insurer Rothesay Life said it has completed a 500 million
pound ($828.95 million) buy-out of the Vestey Group's Western
United group pension scheme. In 'buy-out' deals, all liability
for running a scheme is transferred to an insurance company.
** The fair price for a 51-percent stake of Global Telecom
Holding's Algerian unit Djezzy is 4 percent lower than
the proposed price, the company said citing financial advisers
HC. Global's parent firm, Russia's Vimplecom, has agreed
to sell the stake in Algeria's biggest telecoms operator to the
government for $2.6 billion.
** Raiffeisen Bank International said it has no
current plans to sell its Ukrainian unit. Raiffeisen had wanted
to sell the unit but said in March its plans were on hold as
Russia built up troops near Crimea.
** PanAust Ltd is holding takeover talks with
several parties that could come to a head next month as it waits
on a formal bid from China's Guangdong Rising Assets Management
(GRAM).
** Polish billionaire Zbigniew Jakubas, the largest
shareholder in Netia, said he wanted Poland's No.2
fixed-line operator to consider a tie-up with its fast-growing
local mobile rival Play to shift to revenue growth.
** Mexican conglomerate Alfa SAB de CV said it
paid C$189.4 ($172.7 million) to increase its total stake in
Pacific Rubiales Energy Corp to 17.07 percent.
($1 = 0.6032 British pounds)
($1 = 1.0968 Canadian dollar)
(Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi and Amrutha Gayathri in
Bangalore)