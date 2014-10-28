(Adds Fairmont Royal York Hotel, Montupet, Burger King Worldwide, Enel Green, HCA, DuPont, TUI, Vodafone)

Oct 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** BP has put its Pernis storage terminal in Rotterdam up for sale as part of a broad push to sell assets, a company spokesman said.

The oil major, which has divested dozens of billions of dollars worth of assets in the past years, said on Tuesday it saw the current oil price as offering good buying opportunities.

** Italian aerospace and defense group Finmeccanica has given potential bidders a few weeks to make an offer for its unprofitable train making unit AnsaldoBreda, it said.

** Europe's largest hotel group, Accor, said it bought a 35 percent stake in Mama Shelter to help speed up the international expansion of the French boutique hotel chain.

** The Fairmont Royal York Hotel in the heart of downtown Toronto is getting new owners and a facelift, with Canada's KingSett Real Estate Growth LP and InnVest REIT outlining plans on Tuesday to acquire an 80 percent stake in the historic hotel for C$186.5 million ($166.5 million).

** Shares in French auto parts maker Montupet surged as much as 14 percent in brisk volume on Tuesday after Bloomberg reported that the company was exploring a sale of its business.

** Canada's Competition Bureau said on Tuesday it has approved Burger King Worldwide Inc's acquisition of Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons Inc.

** Enel Green Power, Italy's biggest renewable energy group, said on Tuesday it had brought online a new wind farm in Mexico. The company, controlled by utility Enel , said construction of the plant had cost a total of $196 million.

** Talks over the sale of a stake in Italian broadcaster Mediaset's pay-TV business with Al Jazeera and Vivendi are slowing down due partly to its high price tag, sources with knowledge of the matter said.

** The Philadelphia City Council opposed the $1.86 billion sale of the city's gas company, Philadelphia Gas Works (PGW), to Connecticut-based energy company UIL Holdings Corp.

** HCA Holdings Inc, the largest U.S. hospital operator, on Tuesday announced a deal to acquire a Dallas-based provider of urgent-care services and said its board authorized the repurchase of up to $1 billion of its outstanding shares.

** Mediobanca is not planning any big acquisitions as Italy's banking sector goes through an expected consolidation in coming months, its chief executive said on Tuesday, after its financial year got off to a strong start.

** DuPont said there were "competitive advantages" in keeping its businesses together after higher operating margins in five of its seven units helped the company report a slightly better-than-expected quarterly profit.

Activist investor Nelson Peltz has urged DuPont to separate its agriculture, nutrition and health, and industrial biosciences divisions from the more volatile but strong cash flow-generating materials businesses.

** Shareholders in both German travel and tourism group TUI AG and British travel group TUI Travel on Tuesday approved the pair's plans to merge.

** Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena BMPS could seek to put back repayment of hundreds of millions of euros in state aid to help shore up its balance sheet and could also consider a merger, the chairman of the troubled Italian lender said on Tuesday.

** Building materials groups Holcim and Lafarge said on Tuesday they had formally notified the European Commission of their merger plan to create the world's biggest cement group.

** International telecoms group VimpelCom Ltd said it was exploring possible transactions in Italy but had not reached any deals, following months of reports that its Italian unit was seeking a tie-up with Hutchison Whampoa's 3 Italia.

** U.S. hedge fund Elliott has filed another lawsuit in its battle with Vodafone over the price of the British group's takeover of German cable firm Kabel Deutschland .

** The sale of the Italian assets of German energy group E.ON has hit another hurdle, with the deadline for binding offers pushed back to late November, four sources familiar with the matter said.

** The head of CME Group has expressed interest in buying a stake in South Korea's main exchange operator if Korea Exchange offers to sell some of its shares, CME's South Korea representative Hong Sung-hee said.

** Total has agreed to sell stakes in several oil fields in Norway to PGNiG Upstream International for $317 million, the French company said.

** Italian bank Carige said it had reached a deal with Apollo Management Holdings to sell it its two insurance units. Sale proceeds would total 310 million euros($394 million), Cargie said.

** Japanese telecom and media group SoftBank Corp has agreed to buy a $627 million stake in Indian online retailer Snapdeal, seeking to tap into potentially huge e-commerce growth in the market with the world's third-biggest Internet user base.

** China's top train makers, China CNR and CSR Corp , are in merger talks to create a giant able to compete globally with the likes of Siemens and Bombardier, state media reported.

** Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG has agreed to buy a 996-million zloty ($299 million) stake in four new oil and gas deposits from Total E&P Norge, the company said on Monday. (Compiled by Avik Das and Lehar Maan in Bangalore)