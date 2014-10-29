(Adds IBM, Ormat Technologies, Fiat Chrysler, Advent International, Banca Carige, E.ON, Orbital Sciences)

Oct 29 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** British gas giant BG Group Plc expects to finalize a roughly $4 billion sale of gas pipelines in Australia's Queensland state by Christmas, said a source close to the deal.

** E.ON is asking bidders to submit binding offers for its Spanish business by Nov. 3, in a sale likely to fetch as much as 2.2 billion euros ($2.8 billion) to help Germany's top utility cut debt, three people familiar with the matter said.

** International Business Machines Corp announced a partnership with Twitter to use data collected from tweets published around the world to help shape business decisions.

** Highway operator Atlantia denied a newspaper report on Wednesday that it had hired Goldman Sachs to advise it on a sale of a minority stake in its Aeroporti di Roma unit.

** Tokyo Electron Ltd, which is expected to be acquired by the world's largest chipmaking equipment maker, Applied Materials Inc, said completion of the merger could take until next year due to delays in regulatory approvals.

** Geothermal energy producer Ormat Technologies said it was considering a corporate restructuring that would end control by parent company, Israel's Ormat Industries, through a merger of the two companies.

** Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) plans to list a 10 percent stake in luxury brand Ferrari and issue $2.5 billion in convertible bonds to help fund the parent company's turnaround plan.

** Private equity firm Advent International has agreed terms in principle with Austria to buy nationalised lender Hypo Alpe Adria Bank International's Balkans network, two sources close to the sale process said.

** Italy's Banca Carige, which failed a pan-European banking review, said the sale of insurance assets to a U.S. private equity firm would help reduce its capital shortfall to around 700 million euros ($892 million).

** The explosion of Orbital Sciences Corp's unmanned supply rocket upon liftoff is unlikely to unravel its deal to buy Alliant Techsystems Inc's space and defense business, sources familiar with the situation said.

Alliant said it was conducting a "thorough evaluation" of an agreement to merge its space and defense business with Orbital Sciences following the rocket explosion.

** Telenor is still evaluating its options with its 33 percent stake in Russia-focused Vimpelcom but sees no chance to sell the stake under current market conditions, Chief Executive Jon Fredrik Baksaas told Reuters.

** Korean chemicals firm Hyosung Corp said it had signed a deal to sell its packaging business to Standard Chartered Private Equity for 415 billion Korean won ($396 million), in a bid to improve its financial profile and restructure its business.

** Industrifonden, Arcam's largest owner, said it had sold 925,000 shares in the 3D-printing firm, representing around 5 percent of the company.

** Fininvest, the holding company of Silvio Berlusconi, said its board had given a mandate to its chief executive to address the request by the Bank of Italy to sell part of its stake in asset manager Mediolanum.

** Lukoil, Russia's second biggest oil producer, denied a report on Wednesday that one of its shareholders, Leonid Fedun, planned to sell his 9.77 percent share in the company, possibly to rival Rosneft.

** U.S. insurer Prudential Financial Inc said on Tuesday that it had agreed to buy up to 40.29 percent of Chilean pension fund manager AFP Habitat from Chile's Inversiones La Construccion.

** Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc conglomerate has sold a marketing and direct mail unit to a Wisconsin businessman, according to a statement on Tuesday.

** U.S. government contractor Engility Holdings Inc, said it would buy privately held TASC, a provider of professional services to government agencies, for about $1.1 billion, including debt.

** American Energy Partners LP, founded by former Chesapeake Energy Corp chief executive Aubrey McClendon, said on Tuesday that its Permian Basin affiliate had bought oil assets in Texas for $726 million and was planning an initial public offering soon. (Compiled by Avik Das and Lehar Maan in Bangalore)