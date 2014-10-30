(Adds Lockheed Martin, Banco Santander Brasil, CNMV, Enel,Carlyle Group, Ryanair; Updates Advent International, Vattenfall)

Oct 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** Brazilian mining company Vale SA is close to making a "strategic" announcement concerning its coal unit, Chief Executive Murilio Ferreira said on Thursday on a conference call with investors, without providing details. Vale, the world's largest iron ore producer, has said it was trying to sell a stake in its Moatize coal mine, rail and port project in Mozambique.

** The Italian Treasury is looking to sell its stake in state-controlled semiconductor maker STMicroelectronics , Francesco Parlato, the Treasury official in charge of privatizations, said on Thursday.

** Defense contractor Lockheed Martin will buy privately-held Systems Made Simple, a provider of health information technology solutions to the federal government, the company said on Thursday. Terms were not disclosed but were said to be not material to Lockheed Martin.

** Shareholders swapped 2.42 billion reais ($1.01 billion) worth of units in Banco Santander Brasil SA, equal to 56.5 percent of shares in circulation, for depositary receipts of Spanish parent company Banco Santander SA on Thursday.

** Nationalised Austrian lender Hypo Alpe-Adria-Bank International AG has agreed to sell its Balkans network to private equity firm Advent International and its partner the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

** Spain's stock market regulator, the CNMV, said in a statement on Thursday it had registered an authorization request for the takeover of Spanish telecoms operator Jazztel by French peer Orange.

** The head of Italian utility Enel, Francesco Starace, said on Thursday the group still expected binding offers for the assets it intends to sell in Slovakia by the end of November.

** The parent company of yearbook and class ring maker Herff Jones is close to selling itself to a private equity consortium led by Charlesbank Capital Partners for about $1.5 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

** German property company IVG Immobilien has attracted three bids for Frankfurt office and hotel building The Squaire, as it seeks to offload assets after emerging from insolvency last month, a source familiar with the deal said.

** Danish energy company DONG Energy {DOENRY.UL] said on Thursday it would sell a 5-percent share of its stake in the Edradour gas field off Scotland to majority owner Total of France.

** A joint venture by private equity firm Carlyle Group and oil trader Vitol is looking to buy more midstream and downstream assets in Europe, including at least one refinery and storage facilities, the head of the venture said.

** Ryanair, Europe's largest low-cost airline, is in the second round of bidders to take over loss-making Cyprus Airways, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said on Thursday.

** Eni has taken no decision as yet on the sale of its stake in oil services company Saipem, the CFO of the Italian oil major said on Thursday.

** Serbia will launch a fresh bid to sell its loss-making state-owned steel mill on Friday, the government said, with the state offering to take on its huge debts to sweeten the deal.

** Czech billionaire investor Petr Kellner, owner of the PPF group, raised his stake in 02 Czech Republic phone operator to 83.15 percent of voting rights, a central bank filing showed on Thursday.

** Commodity trading giant Trafigura could raise its stake in Belgium's Nyrstar, strengthening its grip on the world's largest zinc producer as tighter supplies and mine closures are forecast to boost prices for the metal.

** Sweden's Vattenfall has put its lignite power plants and mines in Germany up for sale, potentially raising up to 3 billion euros ($3.8 billion) in a retrenchment after writeoffs on past acquisitions sent it deep into the red.

** German diversified chemicals maker Evonik said on Thursday that it had no intention of buying Dutch peer Royal DSM.

** Spanish toll road operator Abertis said on Thursday that it planned to list next year its telecommunications business comprising radio, TV and mobile telephone broadcast towers, valued by analysts at around $3.8 billion.

** Verbund sold its Bulgarian wind farm to a unit of Bulgarian financial group Inovent Holding, the Austrian utility said on Thursday without disclosing the price.

** Bahrain-based alternative investment fund Investcorp said on Thursday that it and sovereign fund Mumtalakat had acquired U.S. software and services firm PRO Unlimited.

** Britain's Spirit Pub Co Plc said it had agreed to extend the deadline for a 109.5 pence-per-share takeover offer from brewer and pub owner Greene King Plc until Nov. 4.

** General Electric Co is in early stage talks to sell its stakes worth more than $1 billion in its South Korean auto-financing and credit card businesses, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Australian wealth manager AMP Ltd said on Thursday that it agreed to buy a 19.99 percent stake in China's largest pension annuities company, making it the first foreign firm to buy a stake in a Chinese pension company.

** Igor Sechin, chief executive of Russia's top crude oil producer Rosneft, said on Wednesday that he did not see any oil assets inside the country that could be an attractive purchase for the company.

** Coca-Cola Co will help out Australian affiliate Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd by taking a minority stake in a struggling Indonesian unit for $500 million.

** Telecom Italia said on Wednesday that it had transferred a 17 percent stake in its Telecom Argentina holding company Sofora to Fintech for $215.7 million, as part of a deal to sell its entire stake in the Argentinian phone group to the New York-based fund. ($1 = 7.38 Swedish crowns) (Compiled by Avik Das and Lehar Maan in Bangalore)