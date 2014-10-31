(Adds Deutsche Telekom, Dollar General Corp, Snam, Banca
Oct 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** Daimler AG will buy 25 percent of Italian
motorcycle maker MV Agusta IPO-MVAG.MI - the latest sign that
motorbike and car technologies are converging, driven by a push
to lower emissions and improve safety.
** Slovenia has narrowed the field of bidders for its
largest telecoms provider to Deutsche Telekom and four buyout
firms, several sources said, as the government presses ahead
with a privatisation plan.
** Dollar General Corp extended its tender offer for
shares of Family Dollar Stores Inc to Dec. 31, until
after a shareholder vote that will decide the fate of a rival
bid by Dollar Tree Inc.
** Italian gas grid operator Snam could eventually
take a stake in the Trans Adriatic Gas Pipeline scheduled to
carry Azeri gas to Europe by 2020, Snam's CEO said on Friday.
** The top shareholder at Italy's Banca Carige SpA
will weigh all the options considered by the midsize lender to
plug a capital shortfall unveiled by a pan-European health
check, but would prefer a merger before a cash call, its
chairman said.
** Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo SpA ruled out a move to
take over rival Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena on
Friday, leaving the struggling Tuscan lender still searching for
fresh capital to meet regulatory requirements.
** British Virgin Islands-based Joma Industrial Source
acquired an indirect 47.7 percent voting stake in CAT oil AG
this week and will make a mandatory offer to other
shareholders of the German-listed Austrian company, Joma said on
Friday.
** India's markets regulator has accused Sahara of
deliberately failing to sell its marquee overseas hotels in New
York and London, seen as crucial to it complying with an order
to repay investors and secure the release of jailed head Subrata
Roy.
** German property company IVG Immobilien is
gearing up to sell its institutional funds business as part of a
broader effort to offload assets after emerging from insolvency
last month, two people familiar with the situation said on
Friday.
** VB-Leasing International (VBLI), a venture between
Austria's Volksbanken and DZ Bank's
VR-Leasing AG, has sold its Czech business to Prague-based GE
Money Bank AS, Volksbanken said on Friday.
** Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will buy Aviv REIT
Inc for about $2 billion in an all-stock deal, to take
advantage of rising demand for senior-care facilities from an
aging U.S. population.
** Mexico's America Movil SAB, Spain's Telefonica SA and
Brazil's Grupo Oi SA agreed to bid for TIM Participações SA
then to break up Brazil's second-largest wireless
carrier, newspaper Folha de S. Paulo reported on Friday.
TIM Participações SA, the Brazilian wireless carrier
controlled by Telecom Italia SpA, is not aware of any attempt by
its three rivals in the country to place a bid for it and break
it up.
** The Caterham Formula One team may have to be wound up if
a buyer does not emerge in the next two weeks, an administrator
said on Friday.
** Brazil's Grupo Oi SA, Mexico's America Movil SAB and
Spain's Telefonica SA agreed to place a joint bid worth around
32 billion reais ($13 billion) for TIM Participações SA
, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said
on Friday.
** Spanish stainless steel tube maker Tubacex said
it had bought 65 percent of Italian peer IBF, with an option to
buy the remaining 35 percent.
** Telecom Italia Chairman Giuseppe Recchi said
the company had not received any offer to sell its Brazilian
wireless carrier TIM Participações SA.
** A military-linked Myanmar conglomerate, Myanma Economic
Holdings Ltd (MEHL), said it has won an arbitration case against
Singapore's Fraser and Neave Ltd (F&N) that will give
it the right to buy the latter's stake in Myanmar's biggest
brewery.
** Dairy giant Danone SA will buy a 25 percent
stake in China's Yashili International Holdings Ltd
for $550 million, gaining an additional route into the booming
Chinese market for infant milk formula.
** Spain's Santander said on Friday its offer to
buy out minority shareholders in its Brazilian unit Santander
Brasil had been accepted by investors, representing
13.65 percent of the subsidiary's capital, bringing the parent
group's ownership to 88.3 percent.
** Media General Inc has won U.S. antitrust approval
to buy LIN Media LLC after agreeing to divest television
stations in five markets, the Justice Department said on
Thursday.
(Compiled by Avik Das and Lehar Maan in Bangalore)