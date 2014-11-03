(Adds Allergan, Kharafi National, Inditex, RCS Capital, PGE, Energy Future, Istrabenz, Aetna, National CineMedia, Danone, Cosumar, Sysco Corp, updates Altice SA, RTL Group, Yildiz Holding)

Nov 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:

** Botox maker Allergan Inc, which is fending off an acquisition by Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc, said on Monday that it had been approached by another party regarding a potential transaction.

** Telecoms group Altice SA has made a bid worth 7.03 billion euros ($8.8 billion) for the Portuguese operations of Brazil's Oi SA as Oi unwinds its troubled merger with Portugal Telecom SGPS SA.

** Switzerland's Holcim Ltd has received more than 60 bids for assets it must sell to win regulatory approval for a merger with Lafarge SA, the cement company said as it reported third-quarter results that missed expectations.

Several private equity groupings have been formed to pursue a deal for the assets, which could be valued at anywhere between 4 billion euros ($5 billion) and 7 billion euros, according to sources familiar with the matter.

** Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, a major provider of healthcare diagnostic services, said it would buy Covance Inc for about $6.1 billion in cash and stock to expand into the contract clinical trial business.

** A consortium of Kuwait's Kharafi National and Turkey's Limak Holding have submitted the lowest bid for a 1.386 billion dinar ($4.78 billion) contract to build a new terminal at Kuwait's international airport, the tender committee said in a statement on Monday.

** Publicis Groupe SA, the world's third-largest advertising agency, is to buy U.S.-based digital ad specialist Sapient Corp for $3.7 billion in cash as it seeks to accelerate growth after a botched merger earlier this year.

** One of the daughters of Inditex SA founder Amancio Ortega has declared ownership of a 5 percent stake in the company, making her the second-largest shareholder in the world's largest retailer, owner of the Zara fashion chain.

** Turkey's largest food group Yildiz Holding has bought UK-based cookies and snacks maker United Biscuits (IPO-UNI.L), in a deal it said made it the world's third-biggest biscuit maker and would help it expand into new markets.

** RCS Capital Corp, the independent retail brokerage empire amassed by real estate investment trust magnate Nicholas Schorsch, withdrew its plan on Monday to buy Cole Capital from American Realty Capital Properties Inc, another Schorsch venture.

** Bankrupt power company Energy Future Holdings Corp received conditional court approval to accept bids for its majority stake in Oncor, a power transmission company in Texas worth billions of dollars.

** Finland has agreed to buy utilities Fortum Oyj and E.ON SE out of gas company Gasum for 510 million euros ($638 million) as part of a drive to cut its dependence on Russian gas and meet European Union energy rules.

Also, Poland's largest utility, the state-controlled PGE , is interested in taking over SEC, a local heating unit controlled by E.ON, PGE said on Monday.

** Finland's government would consider buying Russian Gazprom OAO's 25 percent stake in the country's gas utility Gasum, if the Russian firm decided to sell, a senior official said on Monday.

** Aetna Inc said on Monday it would buy Bswift, a software and technology services company that administers public and private health insurance exchanges for consumers and employees, for $400 million.

** Danone SA, the world's largest yoghurt maker, said it would spend 278 million euros ($347.5 million) to further tighten control over Morocco's main dairy company, Centrale Laitiere, as it reduced dependence on slow-growth Europe.

** The investment arm of Morocco's royal family, SNI, will sell its remaining 9 percent stake in the country's only sugar supplier Cosumar C.A. on the Casablanca Stock Exchange, the company said in a statement.

** Food distributor Sysco Corp said it did not expect to complete its acquisition of US Foods Inc this year and it was still in talks with U.S. antitrust regulators to secure an approval for the deal.

** Slovenia's tourism and energy firm Istrabenz has sold its 4.05 percent stake in the country's largest fuel retailer Petrol, Istrabenz said in a statement on Monday.

** The U.S. Justice Department on Monday filed a lawsuit to block National CineMedia Inc's proposed $375 million acquisition of smaller rival Screenvision LLC, a deal that would significantly concentrate a niche advertising market.

** Diageo Plc has agreed to swap its Bushmills Irish whiskey label for full ownership of the high-end Don Julio tequila, as the British drinks group seeks to regain its leading position in tequila and build a bigger portfolio of "reserve" brands.

Diageo did not give the full financial terms of the deal, but analysts at Nomura estimate its total consideration at 440 million pounds ($704 million).

** UAE's Abraaj Investment Management has made a formal offer of 850 million Egyptian pounds ($118.9 million) for 100 percent of Bisco Misr, one of Egypt's main producers of cakes and biscuits, the regulator said in a statement.

** European broadcaster RTL Group is buying control of online fashion channel StyleHaul, stepping up its involvement in Google's YouTube platform in the race to reach younger audiences less attracted to traditional media.

** Germany's HeidelbergCement AG said it did not intend to bid for a portfolio of assets being sold by Holcim Ltd and Lafarge SA, which have agreed to merge.

** San Miguel Corp, the Philippines' most diversified conglomerate, is no longer in the running to bid for British snacks maker United Biscuits (IPO-UNI.L), San Miguel President Ramon Ang said on Monday.

($1 = 0.80 euro) ($1 = 0.63 pounds) ($1 = 7.15 Egyptian pound)