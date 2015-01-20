Jan 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 12:30 GMT on Tuesday:
** Belgium's Bank Degroof and Petercam announced plans on
Tuesday to merge to create a top-three Belgian private bank with
more than 47 billion euros ($54.44 billion) of assets under
management.
** Hong Kong's Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd
, backed by Li Ka-shing, reported to be Asia's richest
man, has bought Britain's Eversholt Rail for 2.5 billion pounds
($3.79 billion), the latest in a string of Asian buyers
targeting European assets.
** Eurasia Drilling, Russia's largest drilling
company by meters drilled, said on Tuesday oil services giant
Schlumberger Ltd would buy a 45.65 percent stake in the
firm for approximately $1.7 billion.
** Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International is
looking to sell its loss-making internet banking unit Zuno in
the Czech Republic and Slovakia, the company said, after being
saddled with losses in unstable eastern European markets.
** Administrators for currency trading firm Alpari (UK) Ltd
said they had received a number of inquiries from potential
buyers of the business hit by heavy losses from last week's
surge in the value of the Swiss franc.
** Indonesia's biggest telecommunication operator PT
Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk said on Tuesday it had
cancelled its plan to acquire New Zealand's 2 Degrees Mobile Ltd
due to a disagreement on price.
** Twitter Inc on Tuesday said it would buy Indian
mobile phone marketing start-up ZipDial, reportedly for $30
million to $40 million, as the U.S. microblogging service looks
to expand in the world's second-biggest mobile market.
** Brazilian oil and gas company HRT Participacoes SA
reached an agreement to buy offshore assets of Royal
Dutch Shell Plc in the Campos Basin, a source with
knowledge of the deal said on Monday.
** UK-based loan provider The Car Finance Company is in
talks over a possible sale to the investment firm Pine Brook
Partners, Sky News reported, citing sources familiar with the
matter.
** German wine seller Hawesko's chief executive
Alexander Margaritoff will step down and sell his 30 percent
stake in the group to Detlev Meyer, who will now be able to
complete a takeover of the company.
** ArcelorMittal SA, the world's largest steel
producer, is selling its sole asset in Russia, a Siberian
coal-mining operation, documents from the federal anti-monopoly
service showed.
** British insurer Aviva Plc said on Monday it may
cut nearly 5 percent of the combined workforce following its
planned $9 billion acquisition of rival Friends Life, as
industry changes drive consolidation in the insurance sector.
** Britain's Serious Fraud Office has closed its
investigation into the ill-fated sale of Autonomy to
Hewlett-Packard Co in 2011, saying there was not enough
evidence to secure a conviction of the software firm's former
executives.
** Goldcorp Inc said on Monday it has agreed to buy
Probe Mines Ltd in an all-stock deal that values the
metals exploration company at C$526 million ($439 million), in a
bid to win control of the Borden Gold project in northern
Ontario.
** Nigeria's Seplat Petroleum Development Company
has won an extension to a deadline for announcing
whether it intends to make a firm offer for oil producer Afren
, the London-listed firm said on Monday.
** Luxembourg-based Griffin Real Estate has signed
a letter of intent to buy the Qualia Development real estate arm
of PKO BP, the Polish bank said on Monday.
** The surge in the Swiss franc will make it more difficult
for General Electric to sell its Polish Bank BPH
to a domestic rival, the head of Poland's regulator
KNF said on Monday.
** Malawi is selling portions of two commercial banks to
recapitalize in a move meant to turn around the struggling
banks, the government's divestiture agency said on Monday.
** U.S. private equity fund Apollo has raised its bid for
Slovenia's second-largest bank Nova KBM (NKBM) to about 200
million euros, Slovenian newspaper Finance reported on Monday.
** The world's top fish farmer Marine Harvest plans
to merge its Chilean operations with AquaChile in
return for a 42.8 percent stake in the firm, the Norwegian
company said in a statement on Monday.
** Bank Islami Pakistan, the country's
second-largest full-fledged Islamic bank, has received
regulatory approval to study the acquisition of KASB Bank
Limited.
** Leading Irish opposition party Sinn Fein would oppose the
sale of Allied Irish Banks if it enters government
following an election early next year, leader Gerry Adams said
on Sunday.
** Hutchison Whampoa, owner of Britain's
fourth-largest mobile operator Three, is in talks with
Telefonica about buying its O2 network, the Sunday
Times reported, citing unnamed city sources.
** Mashreq, Dubai's third-biggest lender by assets, is
interested in acquiring Citigroup's Egyptian retail
business, Mashreq's chief executive said on Sunday.
** United Arab Emirates-based RAK Ceramics, one of
the world's biggest makers of floor and wall tiles, said on
Sunday that it would sell its stake in a joint venture with U.S.
firm Laticrete for an undisclosed sum.
** Spanish renewable energy firm Abengoa
, which is selling assets to cut debt, said it had
raised $328 million from selling shares in its U.S. unit after
banks underwriting the offer bought more of the stock.
** Google Inc is in talks to buy mobile-payments
company Softcard, technology news website TechCrunch reported on
Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
** Activist hedge fund ValueAct Capital disclosed a 5.1
percent stake in Baker Hughes Inc, the world's No. 3
oilfield services company that has agreed to be bought by bigger
rival Halliburton Co for $35 billion in cash and stock.
** Exchange operator BATS Global Markets is in discussions
to buy institutional foreign exchange trading platform Hotspot
from KCG Holdings Inc KCG.N for nearly $400 million, three
sources close to the situation said on Friday.
($1 = 0.6603 pounds)
($1 = 0.8634 euros)
(Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)