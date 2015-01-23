(Adds Expedia, Timkensteel, Aena)

Jan 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:

** A group of Brazilian telecommunications companies is ready to make a bid for wireless carrier TIM Participacoes SA in the short term, a source with knowledge of the situation told Reuters, after Oi SA secured shareholder approval for the sale of its Portuguese assets.

** Li Ka-shing's Hutchison Whampoa Ltd said it had entered into exclusive talks to buy Telefonica's British mobile unit O2 for up to 10.25 billion pounds ($15.4 billion).

Hutchison Whampoa group finance director Frank Sixt said the company is in talks with private equity firms among others to offer a minority stake in its planned bid for O2.

** Toronto-based Oanda has made a bid for fellow online foreign exchange broker Alpari UK, industry website Forex Magnates reported, citing two sources close to the matter.

** Poland's largest oil refiner PKN Orlen plans further takeovers in Canada, worth several hundred million zlotys, the group's Chief Financial Officer Slawomir Jedrzejczyk said.

** Singapore conglomerate Keppel Corp Ltd offered as much as S$3.6 billion ($2.7 billion) to take over the shares in subsidiary Keppel Land Ltd that it does not already own.

** British mobile banking software maker Monitise Plc , which has put itself up for sale, said it has received "a number of expressions of interest".

** India is likely to sell a 5 percent stake in state-run Power Finance Corp Ltd next week, a finance ministry source said, as the government scrambles to meet part of a near $10 billion share sale target before March 31.

** India plans to sell a 5 percent stake in state-run Dredging Corp of India Ltd (DCIL), the country's largest dredging company, and has invited bids from merchant bankers, the government said.

** Electricite de France SA is weighing options for its national power distribution network, Reseau de Transport d'Electricite, including a stake sale or a partial spinoff of the business as soon as this year, Bloomberg News reported.

** Spanish bank BBVA has agreed to sell a 4.9 percent stake in China's CITIC Bank to property developer Xinhu Zhongbao for HK$13.136 billion ($1.69 billion) as it looks to bolster its capital base.

** Banks have lined up around 130 million euros ($145.89 million) of loans to back private equity firm Bridgepoint's buyout of French software firm eFront, banking sources said.

** Timkensteel Corp, a producer of high-quality steel used in products ranging from oil rigs to fighter jets, looks to be an attractive takeover candidate as its shares slide, said Eric Marshall, lead portfolio manager of the $1.3 billion Hodges Small Cap fund.

** Expedia Inc said it has acquired online travel agency Travelocity from technology company Sabre Corp for $280 million in cash, as consolidation in the online booking industry continues.

** Spain has given the green light for the sale of a stake in airport group Aena, kicking off its biggest privatisation since 1997 and testing investor faith in the country's economic recovery in an election year. The world's largest airport operator is expected to valued at 6.45 billion to 8.25 billion euros once it debuts.

($1 = 0.6662 pounds) ($1 = 1.3386 Singapore dollars) ($1 = 7.7513 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 0.8881 euros) ($1 = 3.7753 zlotys) (Compiled by Anya George Tharakan and Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru)