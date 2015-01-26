(Adds Energy Transfer Partners, Molson Coors; updates Axis
** Packaging companies Rock-Tenn Co and MeadWestvaco
Corp said they would combine to form a company worth $16
billion, with MeadWestvaco shareholders owning a majority stake.
** Pipeline company Energy Transfer Partners LP said
it would buy affiliate Regency Energy Partners LP for
about $11 billion, the latest example of master limited
partnerships trying to simplify their structures and lift
returns.
** Cereal maker Post Holdings Inc said it would
acquire privately held rival MOM Brands Co for about $1.15
billion in cash and stock to expand in the bagged and hot cereal
categories.
** AT&T Inc said it would buy bankrupt NII Holdings
Inc's wireless business in Mexico for $1.875 billion,
less outstanding net debt.
** Axis Capital Holdings Ltd and PartnerRe Ltd
have agreed an all-share $11 billion merger to create
one of the world's largest reinsurers, responding to
intensifying pressure in the industry to consolidate.
** The owner of British Airways has made a third takeover
approach to Aer Lingus, offering to pay 2.50 euros per
share or around 1.3 billion euros ($1.46 billion) in total for
the Irish airline, Sky News reported on Saturday.
** Molson Coors UK has agreed to sell its UK
maltings business Shobnall Maltings to French cooperative
Soufflet Group, the two companies said in a joint statement.
** U.S. private equity firm Blackstone Group said it
has agreed to sell a prime Sydney office building to China's
Dalian Wanda Group for about A$415 million ($327 million).
** A unit of private equity firm CVC Capital Partners
has raised 3.67 trillion rupiah ($292.9 million) by
selling an 8 percent stake in Indonesia's Matahari Department
Store Tbk, IFR reported on Monday.
** The Moulin family that owns French department store
Galeries Lafayette has raised its stake in supermarket chain
Carrefour, business daily Les Echos reported on
Sunday.
** British billionaire Philip Green, whose family owns the
retailer Arcadia Group, is in talks with several parties over a
possible sale of its BHS department stores.
** Hungary's OTP Bank is in talks to raise its
offer for state-owned Slovenian bank Nova KBM provided the
government strip the lender of some underperforming assets, a
source at OTP told Reuters.
($1 = 12,528 Indonesian rupiah)
($1 = 0.67 pounds)
($1 = 1.27 Australian dollars)
($1 = 0.89 euros)
