(Adds Aareal Bank, EDP-Energias de Portugal, Occidental Petroleum, Travelex, RBS, Netia, Macquarie Group, Lagardère, Hershey, Zoetis, Sky; updates BOC Hong Kong)

Jan 29 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1115 GMT on Thursday:

** Mexican supermarket chain Comercial Mexicana has agreed to sell the business and operation of 160 stores to rival Soriana for 39.19 billion pesos ($2.66 billion).

** Sysco Corp, the biggest U.S. food distributor, may have to wait longer for its $8.2 billion deal to buy US Foods Inc to be approved by regulators, the New York Post reported.

** Lender BOC Hong Kong Holdings Ltd is considering a sale of subsidiary Nanyang Commercial Bank that could fetch about $6 billion, in a bid to stop cannibalising the China business of its parent, Reuters exclusively reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Britain's dominant pay-TV group Sky plans to launch a mobile service from 2016 through a deal with O2 owner Telefonica, ramping up pressure in the country's already crowded communications market.

** Hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management is pressing for seats on animal health company Zoetis Inc's board of directors, with an eye to pushing through cost cuts and a possible merger, Reuters exclusively reported, citing sources familiar with the negotiations.

** Hershey Co agreed to buy jerky maker Krave Pure Foods Inc for its first foray into meat snacks, a fast-growing market that is tempting health-conscious consumers away from chocolate.

** Toshiba Corp said it would stop making and selling TVs in North America and was considering similar exits from other countries, the latest Japanese electronics maker to give up competing in the global TV market amid a fierce price war.

** France's Lagardère has joined the race to acquire a majority of Italy's airport retailer World Duty Free , which belongs to the Benetton family, sources said. The French media group is in talks with several private equity firms to help it fund a deal worth over $1.2 billion, said a third source.

** Macquarie Group Ltd is in talks to buy Jefferies Group LLC's commodities and financial derivatives brokerage, three sources said, as the Australian bank continues to expand its commodities business while rivals retreat.

** Poland's second largest telecoms operator Netia is to announce a partnership with the country's No.4 mobile operator Play, which could be a first step towards an eventual merger, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

** Foreign currency exchange firm Travelex will be merged with money transfer company UAE Exchange and listed in Abu Dhabi by early on in 2017, new owner Bavaguthu Raghuram Shetty said.

** Royal Bank of Scotland plans to sell or close its corporate debt and debt capital markets business in the Middle East and Africa, the latest pullback by the state-controlled lender from emerging markets to focus on its domestic business.

** Germany's ThyssenKrupp is in advanced talks to sell its stainless steel business VDM, Germany's Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper reported, adding that Luxembourg-based steelmaker Aperam was the frontrunner to buy it.

** Occidental Petroleum Corp said it will close its Philbro proprietary trading arm by April.

** U.S. hedge fund Elliott has built a stake of at least 3 percent in German machine tool maker DMG Mori Seiki AG , for which Japanese partner DMG Mori Seiki Co Ltd made a takeover offer last week.

** British private equity firm 3i Group said strong market valuations had cleared the way for further disposals after it raised 245 million pounds ($371 million) from sale of investments in the final quarter of last year.

** Jose de Mello Energia, part of a conglomerate owned by Portugal's de Mello family, will sell all of its 2 percent stake, or nearly 73.25 million shares, in the country's largest utility EDP-Energias de Portugal.

** Aareal Bank's major shareholder Aareal Holding Verwaltungsgesellschaft asked Deutsche Bank and Bankhaus Lampe to place up to 17.3 million shares, a transaction that would allow it to sell its entire 28.9 percent stake in the property lender, Deutsche Bank said.

($1 = 14.72 Mexican pesos) ($1 = 0.89 euro) (Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Natalie Grover in Bengaluru)