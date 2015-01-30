(Adds Bain Capital, Continental AG, Sun Pharmaceutical, Elliott, AT&T; Updates Coal India, Qatar Airways)

Jan 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:

** India has raised about $3.6 billion by selling a 10 percent stake in state-run Coal India Ltd in the largest ever equity deal in the local market, giving a welcome boost to the government's faltering divestment drive.

** Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has won U.S. approval to buy Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd on condition that it sells its interest in a generic anti-bacterial medicine, the Federal Trade Commission said on Friday.

** A consortium comprising private equity firms Bain Capital and Advent International has entered the race to buy Italian bank services provider ICBPI, filing a bid just short of 2 billion euros ($2.27 billion), two sources close to the matter said.

** Hedge fund mogul Bill Ackman is ready to make a new bet, not on a stock this time but a startup hedge fund, Clearfield Capital Management.

Ackman, who runs $18 billion Pershing Square Capital Management, told investors on Thursday he planned to make his biggest ever commitment to an outside hedge fund.

** U.S. hedge fund Elliott has obtained the right to take a stake in German machine-tool maker DMG Mori Seiki AG, for which Japanese partner DMG Mori Seiki Co Ltd made a takeover offer last week, the German company said on Friday.

** Texas-based oil company Harvest Natural Resources Inc said on Thursday its affiliates have withdrawn a request for arbitration against Venezuela for blocking the sale of the company's stake in an oil project in the country.

** Greece's new left-wing government will cancel plans to sell the state natural gas utility and is firmly opposed to a Canadian gold mine that is among the biggest foreign investment projects in the country, the energy minister told Reuters.

** British independent oil firm Greenergy said on Friday it had acquired a biodiesel plant in northeast England from fuel supplier Harvest Energy. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

** AT&T Inc spent close to half the total in the record-setting U.S. sale of airwaves for mobile data, with Verizon Communications Inc and bidding partners of Dish Network Corp also spending heavily, results showed on Friday.

** Singapore Telecommunications Ltd, Sony Pictures Television and Warner Bros. Entertainment on Friday said they had established HOOQ, a joint venture start-up to offer a regional video service in Asia.

** Five companies have filed preliminary, non-binding bids to build a 1,000 megawatt hydro power plant at Tarnita in Romania, the state-owned project company Hidro Tarnita said on Friday.

Hidro Tarnita did not name the bidders and said it would unveil the short-listed investors at a later date.

** Marquette Transportation Co LLC, a U.S. towboat operator, is exploring a sale that could value it at more than $1 billion and has attracted the interest of Dell Inc Chief Executive Michael Dell, according to people familiar with the matter.

** German industrial group ThyssenKrupp is not in talks to sell its submarine unit nor is it in talks to sell its stainless steel unit VDM, its chief executive said on Friday.

** Bankrupt drugmaker Dendreon Corp has reached a stalking-horse deal with Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc to sell the worldwide rights to its cancer vaccine, Provenge, and certain assets for $296 million.

** Sunac China Holdings, has agreed to buy a 49.3 percent stake in troubled Chinese property developer Kaisa Group , a report in the financial news magazine Caixin said on Friday, citing an unidentified senior company executive.

** Troubled Indian carrier SpiceJet Ltd said its board had approved selling shares worth up to 15 billion rupees ($242.6 million) in the company, following a deal between its current majority owner and a co-founder leading a rescue plan.

** Turkish conglomerate Dogan Holding said on Friday its Dogan Enerji Yatirimlari unit had bought a 50 percent stake in fuel distributor Aytemiz Akaryakit Dagitim for 152 million lira ($63 million).

** Qatar Airways has bought a stake worth about 1.15 billion pounds ($1.73 billion) in the owner of British Airways and Iberia, aiming to forge closer links to a group with two major European hubs and strong transatlantic networks.

** British oil producer Afren Plc said the UK Takeover Panel extended the deadline for Nigeria's Seplat Petroleum Development Co to make a firm offer or walk away.

** Machine component manufacturer Suzo-Happ is raising 185 million euros ($208.92 million) of leveraged loans to back its acquisition of Swedish peer Scan Coin and refinance existing debt, banking sources said on Friday.

** German automotive supplier Continental AG said it concluded the acquisition of U.S. rubber company Veyance Technologies on Friday after receiving the conditional approval of Brazil's anti-trust regulator.

** SHV Holdings again increased on Friday its offer for Dutch animal and fish feed maker Nutreco NV, and holdout shareholders APG and NN Group agreed to tender their shares to the new offer.

SHV said it would offer 45.25 euros ($51) in cash for each outstanding share of Nutreco, valuing the company at 3.18 billion euros ($3.60 billion).

** Ivanhoe Cambridge, the real estate arm of Canada's second-largest pension fund, said on Friday it had sold its 50 percent interest in two Ontario shopping centers to a rival pension plan manager in Canada for C$240 million ($190 million) as part of a move to reposition its retail portfolio.

** French power company EDF is in a consortium led by Singapore sovereign fund GIC looking to buy a 40 percent stake in the Eurostar train service which the British government has put up for sale, the Les Echos newspaper reported.

** Italian Thai Development Pcl and Rojana Industrial Park will sign a $1.7 billion deal in March to develop the Dawei industrial zone in Myanmar, the Thai government said on Friday.

** The finance arm of Greenland Group, China's largest property developer by sales, plans to buy an insurer or private bank in Europe in a push to diversify its financial services portfolio, its chairman said.

** The private equity arm of Japan's Orix Corp was chosen as preferred bidder for a controlling stake in South Korea's Hyundai Securities Co Ltd, a bank representing the seller said.

** Hip-hop star Jay-Z is buying a Scandinavian music streaming company for $56 million to add to a business empire that has spanned clothing and sports bars. Project Panther Bidco Ltd, a company controlled by the 45-year-old rapper, said on Friday it had agreed to buy Sweden-listed Aspiro for 464 million Swedish crowns ($56 million) in cash.

** Metro AG on Friday said it had concluded the sale of its MAKRO Cash & Carry business in Greece to Sklavenitis.

** Citic Securities Co Ltd, China's largest brokerage, plans to buy 60 percent of the shares in Hong Kong-listed financial services firm KVB Kunlun Financial Group Ltd, it said on Friday, which a Reuters' estimate values at around HK$323 million ($41.7 million).

** French nuclear company Areva has signed a deal with Chinese utility China National Nuclear Corp (CNNC) to create a joint venture in the field of nuclear transportation and logistics.

($1 = 1.27 Canadian dollars) ($1 = 7.75 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 6.25 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 0.66 pounds) ($1 = 0.88 euros) ($1 = 2.41 Turkish liras) ($1 = 61.95 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan, Ankit Ajmera and Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru)