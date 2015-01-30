(Adds Bain Capital, Continental AG, Sun Pharmaceutical,
** India has raised about $3.6 billion by selling a 10
percent stake in state-run Coal India Ltd in the
largest ever equity deal in the local market, giving a welcome
boost to the government's faltering divestment drive.
** Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has won U.S.
approval to buy Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd on condition
that it sells its interest in a generic anti-bacterial medicine,
the Federal Trade Commission said on Friday.
** A consortium comprising private equity firms Bain Capital
and Advent International has entered the race to buy Italian
bank services provider ICBPI, filing a bid just short of 2
billion euros ($2.27 billion), two sources close to the matter
said.
** Hedge fund mogul Bill Ackman is ready to make a new bet,
not on a stock this time but a startup hedge fund, Clearfield
Capital Management.
Ackman, who runs $18 billion Pershing Square Capital
Management, told investors on Thursday he planned to make his
biggest ever commitment to an outside hedge fund.
** U.S. hedge fund Elliott has obtained the right to take a
stake in German machine-tool maker DMG Mori Seiki AG,
for which Japanese partner DMG Mori Seiki Co Ltd made a
takeover offer last week, the German company said on Friday.
** Texas-based oil company Harvest Natural Resources Inc
said on Thursday its affiliates have withdrawn a request
for arbitration against Venezuela for blocking the sale of the
company's stake in an oil project in the country.
** Greece's new left-wing government will cancel plans to
sell the state natural gas utility and is firmly opposed to a
Canadian gold mine that is among the biggest foreign investment
projects in the country, the energy minister told Reuters.
** British independent oil firm Greenergy said on Friday it
had acquired a biodiesel plant in northeast England from fuel
supplier Harvest Energy. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
** AT&T Inc spent close to half the total in the
record-setting U.S. sale of airwaves for mobile data, with
Verizon Communications Inc and bidding partners of Dish
Network Corp also spending heavily, results showed on
Friday.
** Singapore Telecommunications Ltd, Sony Pictures
Television and Warner Bros. Entertainment on Friday said they
had established HOOQ, a joint venture start-up to offer a
regional video service in Asia.
** Five companies have filed preliminary, non-binding bids
to build a 1,000 megawatt hydro power plant at Tarnita in
Romania, the state-owned project company Hidro Tarnita said on
Friday.
Hidro Tarnita did not name the bidders and said it would
unveil the short-listed investors at a later date.
** Marquette Transportation Co LLC, a U.S. towboat operator,
is exploring a sale that could value it at more than $1 billion
and has attracted the interest of Dell Inc Chief
Executive Michael Dell, according to people familiar with the
matter.
** German industrial group ThyssenKrupp is not in
talks to sell its submarine unit nor is it in talks to sell its
stainless steel unit VDM, its chief executive said on Friday.
** Bankrupt drugmaker Dendreon Corp has reached a
stalking-horse deal with Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International Inc to sell the worldwide rights to its
cancer vaccine, Provenge, and certain assets for $296
million.
** Sunac China Holdings, has agreed to buy a 49.3
percent stake in troubled Chinese property developer Kaisa Group
, a report in the financial news magazine Caixin said
on Friday, citing an unidentified senior company executive.
** Troubled Indian carrier SpiceJet Ltd said its
board had approved selling shares worth up to 15 billion rupees
($242.6 million) in the company, following a deal between its
current majority owner and a co-founder leading a rescue plan.
** Turkish conglomerate Dogan Holding said on
Friday its Dogan Enerji Yatirimlari unit had bought a 50 percent
stake in fuel distributor Aytemiz Akaryakit Dagitim for 152
million lira ($63 million).
** Qatar Airways has bought a stake worth about 1.15 billion
pounds ($1.73 billion) in the owner of British Airways and
Iberia, aiming to forge closer links to a group with two major
European hubs and strong transatlantic networks.
** British oil producer Afren Plc said the UK
Takeover Panel extended the deadline for Nigeria's Seplat
Petroleum Development Co to make a firm offer or
walk away.
** Machine component manufacturer Suzo-Happ is raising 185
million euros ($208.92 million) of leveraged loans to back its
acquisition of Swedish peer Scan Coin and refinance existing
debt, banking sources said on Friday.
** German automotive supplier Continental AG said
it concluded the acquisition of U.S. rubber company Veyance
Technologies on Friday after receiving the conditional approval
of Brazil's anti-trust regulator.
** SHV Holdings again increased on Friday its offer for
Dutch animal and fish feed maker Nutreco NV, and holdout
shareholders APG and NN Group agreed to tender their shares to
the new offer.
SHV said it would offer 45.25 euros ($51) in cash for each
outstanding share of Nutreco, valuing the company at 3.18
billion euros ($3.60 billion).
** Ivanhoe Cambridge, the real estate arm of Canada's
second-largest pension fund, said on Friday it had sold its 50
percent interest in two Ontario shopping centers to a rival
pension plan manager in Canada for C$240 million ($190 million)
as part of a move to reposition its retail portfolio.
** French power company EDF is in a consortium led
by Singapore sovereign fund GIC looking to buy a 40 percent
stake in the Eurostar train service which the British government
has put up for sale, the Les Echos newspaper reported.
** Italian Thai Development Pcl and Rojana
Industrial Park will sign a $1.7 billion deal in
March to develop the Dawei industrial zone in Myanmar, the Thai
government said on Friday.
** The finance arm of Greenland Group, China's largest
property developer by sales, plans to buy an insurer or private
bank in Europe in a push to diversify its financial services
portfolio, its chairman said.
** The private equity arm of Japan's Orix Corp was
chosen as preferred bidder for a controlling stake in South
Korea's Hyundai Securities Co Ltd, a bank
representing the seller said.
** Hip-hop star Jay-Z is buying a Scandinavian music
streaming company for $56 million to add to a business empire
that has spanned clothing and sports bars. Project Panther Bidco
Ltd, a company controlled by the 45-year-old rapper, said on
Friday it had agreed to buy Sweden-listed Aspiro for
464 million Swedish crowns ($56 million) in cash.
** Metro AG on Friday said it had concluded the
sale of its MAKRO Cash & Carry business in Greece to
Sklavenitis.
** Citic Securities Co Ltd, China's largest
brokerage, plans to buy 60 percent of the shares in Hong
Kong-listed financial services firm KVB Kunlun Financial Group
Ltd, it said on Friday, which a Reuters' estimate
values at around HK$323 million ($41.7 million).
** French nuclear company Areva has signed a deal
with Chinese utility China National Nuclear Corp (CNNC) to
create a joint venture in the field of nuclear transportation
and logistics.
