Feb 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Tuesday:

** Verizon Communications Inc is nearing wrapping up deals to sell more than $10 billion in assets, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Office supply chains Staples Inc and Office Depot Inc are in advanced talks to merge, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Amazon.com Inc and Sprint Corp are considering acquiring some RadioShack stores after the troubled electronics retailer files for bankruptcy, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the discussions.

** AT&T Inc is selling some data centers worth about $2 billion as it continues its streak of asset sales, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

** Standard Chartered is looking to sell its retail business in the Philippines, part of a wider bid by embattled CEO Peter Sands to cut costs and shrink the bank's asset base, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.

** Australian shopping center giant Federation Centres Ltd said on Tuesday that it planned to buy larger rival Novion Property Group for A$7.8 billion ($6.1 billion), creating the country's third-largest shopping center owner.

** Diversified chemical maker Tronox Ltd is nearing a deal to buy a soda-ash business from rival FMC Corp for more than $1.5 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Hotel Shilla Co Ltd said on Tuesday that it was interested in buying in-flight duty-free retailer DFASS Group, a deal that would give the fast-growing South Korean company a retail foothold in the U.S. market.

** British outsourcing group Capita said it agreed to acquire avocis, a customer contract management company operating in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, for 210 million euros.

** Norwegian insurer Gjensidige will buy the Lithuanian business of Polish rival PZU, in a 54 million euro ($61 million) transaction it hopes will almost double its share of the Baltic market. ($1 = 1.31 Australian dollars) ($1 = 0.88 euros) (Compiled by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru)