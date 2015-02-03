Feb 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Tuesday:
** Verizon Communications Inc is nearing wrapping up
deals to sell more than $10 billion in assets, the Wall Street
Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
** Office supply chains Staples Inc and Office
Depot Inc are in advanced talks to merge, the Wall
Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
** Amazon.com Inc and Sprint Corp are
considering acquiring some RadioShack stores after the
troubled electronics retailer files for bankruptcy, Bloomberg
reported, citing people with knowledge of the discussions.
** AT&T Inc is selling some data centers worth about
$2 billion as it continues its streak of asset sales, people
familiar with the matter said on Monday.
** Standard Chartered is looking to sell its retail
business in the Philippines, part of a wider bid by embattled
CEO Peter Sands to cut costs and shrink the bank's asset base, a
person with direct knowledge of the matter said.
** Australian shopping center giant Federation Centres Ltd
said on Tuesday that it planned to buy larger rival
Novion Property Group for A$7.8 billion ($6.1 billion),
creating the country's third-largest shopping center owner.
** Diversified chemical maker Tronox Ltd is nearing
a deal to buy a soda-ash business from rival FMC Corp
for more than $1.5 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported,
citing people familiar with the matter.
** Hotel Shilla Co Ltd said on Tuesday that it
was interested in buying in-flight duty-free retailer DFASS
Group, a deal that would give the fast-growing South Korean
company a retail foothold in the U.S. market.
** British outsourcing group Capita said it agreed
to acquire avocis, a customer contract management company
operating in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, for 210 million
euros.
** Norwegian insurer Gjensidige will buy the
Lithuanian business of Polish rival PZU, in a 54
million euro ($61 million) transaction it hopes will almost
double its share of the Baltic market.
($1 = 1.31 Australian dollars)
($1 = 0.88 euros)
(Compiled by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru)