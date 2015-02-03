(Adds Valeant, Federation Centres, AT&T, Geberit, TUI Group, Lear Corp)

Feb 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:

** Verizon Communications Inc is nearing wrapping up deals to sell more than $10 billion in assets, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Australian shopping center giant Federation Centres Ltd said on Tuesday that it planned to buy larger rival Novion Property Group for A$7.8 billion ($6.1 billion), creating the country's third-largest shopping center owner.

** German utilities RWE and E.ON are nearing a sale of their stakes in Enovos in a deal that values the Luxembourg energy provider at 2 billion euros ($2.28 billion), two sources familiar with the matter said.

** AT&T Inc is selling some data centers worth about $2 billion as it continues its streak of asset sales, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

** Swiss sanitary equipment maker Geberit said on Tuesday it had clinched 99.27 percent of Nordic ceramics maker Sanitec Corp in a $1.4 billion takeover offer.

** Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc is in talks to buy Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd , Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

** Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi stuck by plans to shake up Italy's cooperative banks, and said he was ready to call a confidence vote to pass a decree reforming the sector.

** Office supply chains Staples Inc and Office Depot Inc are in advanced talks to merge, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Wendy's Co, the No. 3 U.S. hamburger chain by sales, said it would sell about 500 restaurants to franchisees and reduce company ownership of its outlets to about 5 percent by mid-2016.

** Amazon.com Inc and Sprint Corp are considering acquiring some RadioShack stores after the troubled electronics retailer files for bankruptcy, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the discussions.

** A top U.S. diplomat said on Tuesday that "quite a few" telecommunications companies had been in touch with the government about the possibility of doing business in Cuba.

** Plans by travel and tourism company TUI Group to shake up its airline operations are likely to lead to hundreds of job losses in Hanover, Germany, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Activist investor Mick McGuire said Tuesday Lear Corp's stock price could surge by nearly 50 percent if the auto supplier splits into two publicly traded companies, a proposal that Lear's management said it was considering.

** Italian centre-right leader Silvio Berlusconi denied on Tuesday press speculation that he might sell his family-owned broadcaster Mediaset.

** Standard Chartered is looking to sell its retail business in the Philippines, part of a wider bid by embattled CEO Peter Sands to cut costs and shrink the bank's asset base, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.

** Qalaa Holdings, one of Egypt's largest investment companies, has signed a deal to sell its 80 percent stake in investment bank Pharos, Qalaa said in a statement on Tuesday.

** Diversified chemical maker Tronox Ltd is nearing a deal to buy a soda-ash business from rival FMC Corp for more than $1.5 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Hotel Shilla Co Ltd said on Tuesday that it was interested in buying in-flight duty-free retailer DFASS Group, a deal that would give the fast-growing South Korean company a retail foothold in the U.S. market.

** Cliffs Natural Resources expects to sell all or most of the assets of its Bloom Lake mining operation in Canada, which the company put into creditor protection last week, Cliffs Chief Executive Lourenco Goncalves said on Tuesday.

** British outsourcing group Capita said it agreed to acquire Avocis, a customer contract management company operating in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, for 210 million euros.

** PTT PCL, Thailand's largest energy firm, said on Tuesday its board had agreed to sell its 15 percent stake in oil refiner Bangchak Petroleum PCL to a state investment fund Vayupak.

** Indonesian telecoms company PT Indosat Tbk said on Tuesday that it could not comment on rumors that it is planning to acquire PT Hutchison 3 Indonesia, part of Hong Kong's Hutchison Whampoa.

** Banks are lining up a debt financing package in excess of 300 million euros ($344.49 million) to back private equity firm Mid Europa Partners' acquisition of a majority stake in Serbian Danube Foods Group, banking sources said on Tuesday.

** China's Dalian Wanda Group Co is buying Swiss sports marketing company Infront Sports & Media AG, marking the property firm's latest move into entertainment, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Austrian bank Erste Group is not in talks to buy the Hungarian operations of rival Raiffeisen Bank International, both banks said on Tuesday, denying a report on Hungarian website HVG.HU.

** Italy said on Tuesday it had chosen Bank of America Merrill Lynch as adviser in its plans to privatize state railway operator Ferrovie dello Stato (FS).

** Norwegian insurer Gjensidige will buy the Lithuanian business of Polish rival PZU, in a 54 million euro ($61 million) transaction it hopes will almost double its share of the Baltic market.

($1 = 1.31 Australian dollars) ($1 = 0.88 euros) (Compiled by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru)