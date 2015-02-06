Feb 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Friday:
** Verizon Communications said it would sell wireline
assets to Frontier Communications for $10.54 billion in
cash and sell and lease cell phone towers for around $5 billion
to American Tower in a deal that will help it pay off recent
wireless spectrum purchases.
** Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing's Hutchison Whampoa Ltd
is in talks with a consortium of mainland Chinese
companies to sell a HK$160 billion ($20.6 billion) stake in its
ports business, the South China Morning Post reported on Friday.
** Japanese insurers Nippon Life and Dai-ichi
Life are in talks with local banking group Resona
Holdings Inc <8308.T to> buy a 5 percent stake worth about 80
billion yen ($682 million), people with knowledge of the matter
said.
** Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and Canadian Imperial
Bank of Commerce (CIBC), two of Canada's biggest banks,
looked at buying U.S. lender Boston Private Bank & Trust Co, the
Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the
matter.
** The chairman of Hyundai Motor Co and his son
successfully sold their entire 13 percent stake in affiliate
Hyundai Glovis Co Ltd offered in a block deal worth
about 1.16 trillion Korean won ($1.07 billion), a person with
direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
** E-commerce investor and operating company Rocket Internet
AG said on Friday it had paid 496 million euros
($568.12 million) to acquire a 30 percent stake in Delivery
Hero, a food takeaway rival of Rocket's own Foodpanda delivery
service.
** Australian mining billionaire Gina Rinehart, the
country's richest person, is selling her stake of nearly 15
percent in newspaper publisher Fairfax Media Ltd, media
reported on Friday.
** Talks about the sale of Polish broadcaster TVN
are continuing though it is not yet clear when any deal might be
struck, Chief Executive Markus Tellenbach said on Friday.
** Spain's FCC said on Thursday it would no longer
be selling its 36.886 percent stake in property firm Realia
as part of a policy of asset disposals, without
providing any further explanation.
** Poundland, Europe's largest single-price
discount retailer, said on Friday it has agreed to buy smaller
rival 99p Stores Ltd for 55 million pounds ($84 million).
** Indonesian property developer PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk
sold an 8 percent stake in its unit PT Siloam
International Hospitals Tbk for 1.14 trillion rupiah
($90.40 million).
($1 = 117.2500 yen)
($1 = 0.6527 pounds)
($1 = 0.8731 euros)
($1 = 12,611.0000 rupiah)
($1 = 7.7519 Hong Kong dollars)
($1 = 1,085.7500 won)
(Compiled by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru)