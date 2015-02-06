(Adds Planet Fitness, Quinpario, Banca Carige, Fortress
Investment, M1 Group)
Feb 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2105 GMT on Friday:
** Harris Corp said it would buy Exelis Inc
in a deal valued at about $4.75 billion, combining two big
suppliers to the U.S. military at a time when the government is
squeezing spending on defense.
** Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing's Hutchison Whampoa Ltd
is in talks with a consortium of mainland Chinese
companies to sell a HK$160 billion ($20.6 billion) stake in its
ports business, the South China Morning Post reported.
** Insurer Standard Life said it was entering the
financial advice business with the purchase of British firm
Pearson Jones, as the industry prepares for pension reforms to
go live this year.
** Japanese insurers Nippon Life and Dai-ichi
Life are in talks with local banking group Resona
Holdings Inc <8308.T to> buy a 5 percent stake worth about 80
billion yen ($682 million), people with knowledge of the matter
said.
** Fitness chain Planet Fitness Holdings LLC, known for its
"judgment free zone" and low prices, is preparing for an initial
public offering that could value it at more than $2 billion,
including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.
** The chairman of Hyundai Motor Co and his son
successfully sold their entire 13 percent stake in affiliate
Hyundai Glovis Co Ltd offered in a block deal worth
about 1.16 trillion Korean won ($1.07 billion), a person with
direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
** Quinpario, a blank-check acquisition company run by
former Solutia Inc Chief Executive Jeffry Quinn, is in advanced
talks to buy specialty tape maker Royal Adhesives & Sealants LLC
for around $1 billion, according to people familiar with the
matter.
** The banking foundation that controls Banca Carige
has asked the Italian treasury for permission to
possibly sell its entire 19 percent holding in the mid-sized
Italian lender, a financial source told Reuters on Friday.
** A consortium led by U.S. asset manager Fortress
Investment Group will pay about 500 million euros ($566
million) for UniCredit's non-performing loans manager and a
chunk of bad debt, two sources close to the matter said on
Friday.
** Lebanese investment firm M1 Group is in advanced talks to
buy Spanish fashion brand Pepe Jeans in a deal that shows the
growing appetite of deep-pocketed Middle Eastern buyers for
European assets, three sources familiar with the matter said.
** E-commerce investor and operating company Rocket Internet
AG said it had paid 496 million euros ($568.12
million) to acquire a 30 percent stake in Delivery Hero, a food
takeaway rival of Rocket's own Foodpanda delivery service.
** Peru's state-run energy firm Petroperu will take
a 25 percent stake in two oil blocks in the northern region of
Piura that conglomerate Grana y Montero starts operating in
April, Petroperu said.
** Australian mining billionaire Gina Rinehart, the
country's richest person, is selling her stake of nearly 15
percent in newspaper publisher Fairfax Media Ltd, media
reported on Friday.
** UK private equity firm Exponent has emerged as the
frontrunner to buy open-top sightseeing company Big Bus Tours,
two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.
** Talks about the sale of Polish broadcaster TVN
are continuing though it is not yet clear when any deal might be
struck, Chief Executive Markus Tellenbach said on Friday.
** Latvia will aim to split utility Latvijas Gaze
next year, the economy minister said on Friday, in line with EU
liberalisation efforts and a drive to reduce reliance on Russian
natural gas imports.
** Spain's FCC said on Thursday it would no longer
be selling its 36.886 percent stake in property firm Realia
as part of a policy of asset disposals, without
providing any further explanation.
** Spain's Corporacion Financiera Alba has
abandoned plans to form part of the core shareholder group in
the privatization of airport operator Aena after its share price
jumped, a company source said on Friday.
** Private equity firm Charterhouse is selling
skincare business Deb Group to U.S. household products company
SC Johnson, the buyout house said.
** Poundland, Europe's largest single-price
discount retailer, said it has agreed to buy smaller rival 99p
Stores Ltd for 55 million pounds ($84 million).
** Indonesian property developer PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk
sold an 8 percent stake in its unit PT Siloam
International Hospitals Tbk for 1.14 trillion rupiah
($90.40 million).
($1 = 117.25 yen)
($1 = 0.65 pounds)
($1 = 0.87 euros)
($1 = 12,611.0000 rupiah)
($1 = 7.75 Hong Kong dollars)
($1 = 1,085.75 won)
(Compiled by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru)