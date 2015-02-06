(Adds Planet Fitness, Quinpario, Banca Carige, Fortress Investment, M1 Group)

Feb 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2105 GMT on Friday:

** Harris Corp said it would buy Exelis Inc in a deal valued at about $4.75 billion, combining two big suppliers to the U.S. military at a time when the government is squeezing spending on defense.

** Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing's Hutchison Whampoa Ltd is in talks with a consortium of mainland Chinese companies to sell a HK$160 billion ($20.6 billion) stake in its ports business, the South China Morning Post reported.

** Insurer Standard Life said it was entering the financial advice business with the purchase of British firm Pearson Jones, as the industry prepares for pension reforms to go live this year.

** Japanese insurers Nippon Life and Dai-ichi Life are in talks with local banking group Resona Holdings Inc <8308.T to> buy a 5 percent stake worth about 80 billion yen ($682 million), people with knowledge of the matter said.

** Fitness chain Planet Fitness Holdings LLC, known for its "judgment free zone" and low prices, is preparing for an initial public offering that could value it at more than $2 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

** The chairman of Hyundai Motor Co and his son successfully sold their entire 13 percent stake in affiliate Hyundai Glovis Co Ltd offered in a block deal worth about 1.16 trillion Korean won ($1.07 billion), a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

** Quinpario, a blank-check acquisition company run by former Solutia Inc Chief Executive Jeffry Quinn, is in advanced talks to buy specialty tape maker Royal Adhesives & Sealants LLC for around $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

** The banking foundation that controls Banca Carige has asked the Italian treasury for permission to possibly sell its entire 19 percent holding in the mid-sized Italian lender, a financial source told Reuters on Friday.

** A consortium led by U.S. asset manager Fortress Investment Group will pay about 500 million euros ($566 million) for UniCredit's non-performing loans manager and a chunk of bad debt, two sources close to the matter said on Friday.

** Lebanese investment firm M1 Group is in advanced talks to buy Spanish fashion brand Pepe Jeans in a deal that shows the growing appetite of deep-pocketed Middle Eastern buyers for European assets, three sources familiar with the matter said.

** E-commerce investor and operating company Rocket Internet AG said it had paid 496 million euros ($568.12 million) to acquire a 30 percent stake in Delivery Hero, a food takeaway rival of Rocket's own Foodpanda delivery service.

** Peru's state-run energy firm Petroperu will take a 25 percent stake in two oil blocks in the northern region of Piura that conglomerate Grana y Montero starts operating in April, Petroperu said.

** Australian mining billionaire Gina Rinehart, the country's richest person, is selling her stake of nearly 15 percent in newspaper publisher Fairfax Media Ltd, media reported on Friday.

** UK private equity firm Exponent has emerged as the frontrunner to buy open-top sightseeing company Big Bus Tours, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

** Talks about the sale of Polish broadcaster TVN are continuing though it is not yet clear when any deal might be struck, Chief Executive Markus Tellenbach said on Friday.

** Latvia will aim to split utility Latvijas Gaze next year, the economy minister said on Friday, in line with EU liberalisation efforts and a drive to reduce reliance on Russian natural gas imports.

** Spain's FCC said on Thursday it would no longer be selling its 36.886 percent stake in property firm Realia as part of a policy of asset disposals, without providing any further explanation.

** Spain's Corporacion Financiera Alba has abandoned plans to form part of the core shareholder group in the privatization of airport operator Aena after its share price jumped, a company source said on Friday.

** Private equity firm Charterhouse is selling skincare business Deb Group to U.S. household products company SC Johnson, the buyout house said.

** Poundland, Europe's largest single-price discount retailer, said it has agreed to buy smaller rival 99p Stores Ltd for 55 million pounds ($84 million).

** Indonesian property developer PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk sold an 8 percent stake in its unit PT Siloam International Hospitals Tbk for 1.14 trillion rupiah ($90.40 million). ($1 = 117.25 yen) ($1 = 0.65 pounds) ($1 = 0.87 euros) ($1 = 12,611.0000 rupiah) ($1 = 7.75 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 1,085.75 won) (Compiled by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru)