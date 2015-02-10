(Adds Telecity, Revel Casino, CEZ, IAG, Portucel and Solidium)
Feb 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** British data center provider Telecity Group Plc
is being circled by private equity funds, sources familiar with
the matter said, amid an increase in takeover interest in the
FTSE 250 company since the departure of its chief executive in
October.
** Canon Inc plans to buy network video
surveillance leader Axis AB for about 23.6 billion
Swedish crowns ($2.82 billion), the biggest purchase ever for
the Japanese company that is trying to expand beyond the
shrinking camera market.
** Raiffeisen Bank International said the sale of
its Slovenian unit was in the final stage and it was confident
it would get a "decent" price for its Polish arm, two key
elements of a new strategic plan.
** French media group Lagardere is interested in
airport retail travel group World Duty Free but
considers its share price too expensive at current levels, Chief
Financial Officer Dominique d'Hinnin said.
** The Revel Casino Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey,
asked a U.S. bankruptcy judge to end its agreement to sell the
gambling complex to Florida developer Glenn Straub for $95.4
million, according to a Tuesday court filing.
** Czech power producer CEZ as will consider a bid
for Vattenfall AB's lignite power plants in Germany
and could also be interested in its hydro assets, it said.
** The chief executive of British Airways owner
International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) is to
appear before Irish lawmakers on Thursday to defend its bid to
buy Aer Lingus, a parliamentary spokeswoman said.
** Portugal's pulp and paper maker Portucel SA,
announced an acquisition of local tissue paper maker AMS Star
Paper, on which it will spend a total of 80 million euros,
including investment in an ongoing capacity increase from 30,000
tons of tissue to 60,000 tons.
** Finland's state investment arm Solidium has raised the
number of shares it is selling in Swedish telecoms group
TeliaSonera AB to 200 million from 175 million, a
source familiar with the matter said.
** Part-nationalized Austrian lender Volksbanken AG
, which is winding itself down after failing bank
stress tests, wants to sell its real estate lending units
start:gruppe this year, its spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
** William Hill had held advanced talks over a 750
million pound ($1.14 billion) takeover of the online gambling
company, the Times newspaper reported.
** Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc said it
would spin off its timeshare business to focus on its core
hotels business.
** Yelp Inc, operator of the consumer review
website Yelp.com, said it acquired Eat24, a web- and app-based
food ordering service provider, in a deal valued at about $134
million.
** Hungary's government has no plans to buy stakes in other
major banks active in the country, economy ministry officials
said, after agreeing to buy a minority holding in Austrian Erste
Bank's local business.
** Private equity firm Bain Capital LLC is exploring a sale
of Air Medical Group Holdings Inc in a deal that could value the
U.S. helicopter ambulance company at around $2 billion,
including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.
** South Korean retailer CJ O Shopping Co Ltd
has dropped out of the auction for a stake in Groupon Inc's
South Korean subsidiary Ticket Monster, marking the
second exit by a major suitor. CJ said it had decided not to
submit a formal bid due to differences in opinion on price and
other conditions after it conducted due diligence.
** China's Dalian Wanda Group Co signed a 1.05 billion euros
($1.2 billion) deal to buy Swiss sports marketing firm Infront
Sports & Media AG, and said it planned to acquire more overseas
companies this year to deepen its push into sports and
entertainment.
** Mediobanca is not interested in buying or
merging with any cooperative bank in Italy, CEO Alberto Nagel
said. Nagel confirmed the bank's intention to sell around 3
percent of its stake in insurer Generali in its next
financial year and that he expected to sell the bank's 1.6
percent stake in Telecom Italia "from here to
June".
** South Africa's Northam Platinum said it would
acquire Aquarius Platinum's Everest mine and related
assets for 450 million rand ($39 million).
** Italy's Marzotto family has completed the purchase of a 7
percent stake, or 5 million shares, in luxury goods company Hugo
Boss through holding companies Zignago Holding SpA
and PFC Srl, the firms said.
Separately, Italian merchant bank Tamburi said it
had bought 490,000 ordinary shares in Hugo Boss for 50 million
euros in a share placement.
** ITE Group Plc, a trade exhibition and conference
organizer, said it teamed up with trade fair organizer Messe
Frankfurt to buy Moscow-based trade events for vehicles -
Comtrans and Autotrans.
** Canada's Uni-Select Inc said it would sell its
U.S. auto parts distribution business to activist investor Carl
Icahn's investment company Icahn Enterprises LP for
about $340 million.
** Levy Acquisition Corp, the blank-check
acquisition vehicle of Chicago restaurateur Larry Levy, is in
advanced talks to acquire Del Taco Inc, a U.S. fast food chain
specializing in Mexican cuisine, according to people familiar
with the matter.
(Compiled by Neha Dimri and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)