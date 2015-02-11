(Adds America Movil, Latina Logistica, CVR Energy and Fosun)
Feb 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
** EU antitrust regulators will open a full-scale
investigation into German industrial group Siemens AG's
$7.6 billion bid for U.S. oilfield equipment maker
Dresser-Rand Group Inc, two people familiar with the
matter said.
** SABMiller Plc is exploring the possibility of
snapping up a stake in Myanmar's biggest brewer, a deal that
would make it the partner of a conglomerate with ties to the
former ruling military, sources familiar with the matter say.
** Miner and commodities trader Glencore Plc said
it will spin off its stake in troubled platinum producer Lonmin
and cut capital spending to help it cope with a plunge
in commodity prices.
** A consortium led by U.S. investor Excellere Capital Group
has offered a symbolic price of 1 euro ($1) to buy the "bad
bank" that is winding down the assets of defunct Austrian lender
Hypo Alpe Adria, it said on Wednesday.
** British data center provider Telecity Group Plc
has agreed a non-binding $2.2 billion all-share deal to buy New
York-listed Interxion Holding NV, looking to tap
growing demand for "cloud" technology.
** Drugstore operator Rite Aid Corp said it would
buy pharmacy benefit manager EnvisionRx for about $2 billion, to
enter the business of administering drug benefits for employers.
** French water and waste group Veolia is
interested in buying Areva's U.S. nuclear radiation measurement
unit Canberra, Le Monde reported on Wednesday.
** Singapore's Sembcorp Industries Ltd said on
Wednesday its unit, Sembcorp Utilities, will buy a 60 percent
stake in Indian renewable energy firm Green Infra for about $170
million.
** Bahrain's Investcorp has agreed to acquire a
majority stake in Arvento Mobile Systems, a Turkish firm that
specializes in vehicle tracking systems, the alternative
investment firm said.
** Poland's No.2 lender, Bank Pekao, signaled
interest in buying smaller rival from Raiffeisen Bank
International (RBI), but said the price the Austrians
expect to fetch for Raiffeisen Polbank is too high.
** America Movil's planned spinoff of cellphone
towers in Mexico into a new company is at an advanced stage and
should be up and running by May or June of this year, Chief
Executive Daniel Hajj said.
** Brazil's antitrust regulator Cade on Wednesday approved
the takeover of the country's main railway operator America
Latina Logistica SA by Cosan Logistica SA
with restrictions to protect against unfair market advantages.
** The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is
investigating whether CVR Energy Inc might have made
misleading disclosures to investors during its unsuccessful
defense against billionaire Carl Icahn's 2012 hostile takeover,
court documents show.
** Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said
it will scoop up bankrupt cancer vaccine maker Dendreon Corp
, after no additional qualified bids came forward by
Tuesday's deadline.
** Chinese conglomerate Fosun International Ltd
and its allies controlled 92.81 percent of French holiday group
Club Mediterranee SA at the close of their offer,
French markets regulator AMF said, declaring the bid successful.
** Private equity firm Warburg Pincus said it has
reduced its stake in British discount retailer Poundland
from 30.4 percent to 16.4 percent, raising about 142
million pounds ($217.15 million) through a share placing.
** Bank Leumi le Israel BM, Israel's
second-largest bank, said it had sold a 6.904 percent stake in
conglomerate Israel Corp for 707 million shekels ($182
million).
** German e-commerce group Rocket Internet agreed
to buy Kuwait-based food delivery service Talabat for about 150
million euros ($169.8 million) as part of efforts to create the
biggest delivery network outside China.
** Bezeq Israel Telecom plans to take full
control of satellite TV operator YES in a deal worth up to 1.05
billion shekels ($271 million) that would eventually allow it to
package TV, phone and Internet services, it said on Wednesday.
** Axel Springer said it would merge its
classified advertising unit Immonet into a joint venture with
Immowelt, which will be controlled by the German publisher. Axel
Springer said it would pay the shareholders of Immowelt an
aggregate purchase price of about 131 million euros ($148.11
million).
** China CNR , one of the country's top
trainmakers, said it was interested in buying foreign
rail-linked technologies as China seeks to export its high-speed
trains and rail expertise.
** Oman's United Finance Co said that Bank Nizwa
had approached it with a proposal for a strategic
merger. United Finance, which has a market capitalization is
about $105 million, did not give further details.
** The Revel Casino Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey,
asked a U.S. bankruptcy judge to end its agreement to sell the
gambling complex to Florida developer Glenn Straub for $95.4
million, according to a court filing.
** Enterprise software provider Saba Software Inc,
whose chief executive and other executives recently settled
charges of accounting fraud, said private equity firm Vector
Capital would take it private for about $268 million in cash.
** Private equity firm Sycamore Partners is in talks to buy
apparel retailer Chico's FAS Inc and is trying to secure
debt financing for a deal that could reach $3 billion, according
to two people familiar with the matter.
** U.S. antitrust regulators have asked Halliburton Co
and Baker Hughes Inc for more information
related to the oilfield services companies' proposed $35 billion
merger, the companies said.
($1 = 0.6539 pounds)
($1 = 0.8836 euros)
($1 = 3.8588 shekels)
(Compiled by Neha Dimri and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)