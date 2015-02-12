* Adds Expedia, Valeant, Enel, Sumitomo Mitsui, Centrica,
BT, Fininvest
Feb 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
** Expedia Inc said it would buy Orbitz Worldwide
for about $1.33 billion in cash, its third acquisition
in four months, to take on larger rival Priceline Group Inc
in a burgeoning online travel industry.
** Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
has arranged financing for a potential takeover
bid for bowel-drug maker Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd,
Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
** Italy is trying to wrap up the planned sale of a 2
billion euro minority stake in top utility Enel SpA by
end-March, paving the way for more asset disposals, sources
close to the matter said.
** Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank is in exclusive talks
with Citigroup Inc to buy its credit card business in the
country, the Nikkei reported, as the U.S. lender goes ahead with
plans to exit consumer banking in the country.
** UniCredit has signed a deal to sell its UCCMB
bad loan management unit and a pool of non-performing loans to
U.S. investment firm Fortress Investment Group, as the
Italian bank sheds non-core assets to boost its balance sheet.
The bank did not give financial details, but said the bad loan
portfolio being sold had a gross book value of 2.4 billion euros
($2.7 billion).
** British utility Centrica Plc is in the process of
assessing final bids for the gas-fired power plants it has put
up for sale but offers are likely to be below the company's
target price of 500 million pounds ($767.8 million), sources
familiar with the matter said.
** German engineering firm Bilfinger said it would
sell its struggling offshore wind turbine division after a 35
percent slide in operating profit in 2014 and a string of profit
warnings.
** Britain's BT Group Plc raised around 1 billion
pounds through a placing of shares on Thursday at 455 pence to
help fund its 12.5 billion pound ($19 billion) acquisition of
mobile operator EE.
** Fininvest, the holding of Italy's former prime minister
Silvio Berlusconi's family, has started placing a 7.8 percent
stake in private broadcaster Mediaset SpA to boost its
own financial strength and fund a diversification of assets, it
said.
** Norwegian food retailer Coop has offered to sell stores
in 102 local markets to win permission for the planned
acquisition of competitor Ica's stores in Norway, the
Norwegian Competition Authority said.
** GDF Suez will end its free market natural gas
retail activity in Hungary from July and sell this portfolio to
Swiss-based energy trader MET Hungary, the companies said.
** Britain's Court of Appeal rejected Ryanair's
appeal against an order to dispose of most of its 30 percent
stake in Irish rival Aer Lingus on competition grounds.
** British Airways owner IAG is "nowhere near"
walking away from its bid to buy Irish airline Aer Lingus
, despite political opposition to the deal, chief
executive Willie Walsh said in an interview published on
Thursday.
** Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) rebuffed
the idea of a merger with Raiffeisen Zentralbank (RZB)
in response to a newspaper interview in which a senior
Raiffeisen executive had not ruled out such a combination.
** Microsoft Corp is buying N-trig, an Israeli
provider of digital pens and chips for touch screens, for at
least $200 million, the Calcalist financial news website said.
** Poland's No.2 refiner Lotos does not want to sell 100
percent of its railway freight unit Lotos Kolej, but is still
looking for a financial partner to buy a stake in the unit,
Lotos' chief executive said.
** Indian generic drugmaker Claris Lifesciences Ltd
said it was not in talks to sell its stake in
injectable drugs business, and has not considered such an
action.
** Preliminary expressions of interest from private equity
funds for Italy's ICBPI value the payment services bank
controlled by domestic cooperative lenders at up to 2.4 billion
euros ($2.7 billion), the CEO of Creval said.
** China's sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp (CIC)
provided most of the capital for a more than $1 billion
purchase of Tokyo's landmark property Meguro Gajoen from Mori
Trust Co, in China's largest investment in Japanese property,
advisers said.
** Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut will
expand its manufacturing in the United States with a $5.7
million deal with World's Finest Chocolate, a family-owned
company.
(Compiled by Neha Dimri and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)