Feb 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:

** Chip maker Freescale Semiconductor Ltd is exploring a sale, a person close to the matter said, the latest example of a company looking to ride the consolidation wave sweeping the sector.

** Swiss lender Raiffeisen's subsidiary Notenstein Private Bank said on Friday it would buy Basel-based bank La Roche 1787, which manages 6.5 billion Swiss francs ($7 billion) of assets, for an undisclosed price.

** Buyout group HgCapital is planning a potential 300 million euro ($342 million) sale of nursing home operator Casa Reha as the consolidation of Germany's fragmented healthcare services sector continues apace, sources familiar with the deal said.

** KKR and Goldman Sachs are selling 4.9 percent of shares in German forklift truck maker Kion at 32.40 euros per share, a market source said.

** European Union antitrust regulators opened an in-depth investigation on Friday into Siemens AG's bid for U.S. oilfield equipment maker Dresser-Rand Group Inc, concerned that the $7.6 billion bid deal may push up prices.

** Broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 and buyout group EQT are the only bidders left for German online travel group Unister Travel in what has proved a bumpy sales process, several sources familiar with the situation said.

** Banks have lined up around 245 million euros ($279 million) of leveraged loans to back PAI Partners' acquisition of outdoor outfitter AS Adventure, banking sources said.

** Oil producer Afren Plc said it had ended talks with Nigeria's Seplat Petroleum Development Co Plc over a potential sale of the company.

** The board of Ireland's Aer Lingus strengthened its support for British Airways-owner IAG's takeover approach on Friday, saying that following talks with its suitor, the deal made compelling commercial sense.

** Japanese brewer Asahi Group Holdings Ltd said it would acquire wine retailer Enoteca Co Ltd from private equity firm Unison Capital, in a bid to boost its wine business.

** Russia's largest oil producer, Rosneft, is not planning to buy rival Lukoil, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin told the Independent newspaper in an interview.

** Newcrest Mining, one of the world's biggest gold producers, said it was open to selling its Telfer gold and copper mine in Australia, once the company's flagship operation.

** South Korean steelmaker POSCO has signed a preliminary deal with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) to sell part of its construction unit for about 1.5 trillion won ($1.37 billion), Korea Economic Daily reported.

** Swedish car inspection company Opus Group will buy fast-growing U.S. equipment maker Drew Tech for up to $34.4 million to get access to technology that could enhance future growth, the company said.

** British pharmaceutical company Shire Plc has taken initial steps towards a bid for U.S. bowel-drug maker Salix Pharmaceuticals Inc and is working with advisers on a potential offer, according to people familiar with the matter.

** The U.S. Federal Reserve said on Thursday it had approved Simmons First National Corp's merger with Community First Bancshares Inc and its merger with Liberty Bancshares Inc.

($1 = 1,097.85 won) ($1 = 0.88 euros) ($1 = 0.93 Swiss francs) (Compiled by Neha Dimri and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)