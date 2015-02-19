(Adds Telecom Italia)
Feb 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2115 GMT on Thursday:
** British drinks can maker Rexam Plc said U.S.
rival Ball Corp offered to buy the company in a
cash-and-stock deal valued at about 4.43 billion pounds ($6.85
billion).
** General Electric Co's 12.4-billion-euro ($14.08
billion) bid for Alstom SA's power equipment business
is likely to face a full-scale investigation by EU antitrust
regulators, three people familiar with the matter said.
** German auto supplier Mahle GmbH said it agreed
to buy rival Delphi Automotive Plc's air conditioning
business, to expand its thermal management expertise as cars
make greater use of electric motors and batteries which need
special cooling. In a separate statement, Delphi said it had
sold the business to Mahle for about $727 million.
** Italian phone group Telecom Italia said on
Thursday it would incorporate its Telecom Italia Media
unit after a buyout offer in shares, which it expects to
complete by the end of September.
** French investment bank Natixis SA said it plans
to buy a controlling stake in French asset manager DNCA for 549
million euros ($626 million) as it shifts focus to investment
management and insurance.
** German broadcaster ProSiebenSat 1 Media AG is
in talks to buy Internet portal Verivox in a deal that could
value the asset at up to 300 million euros ($343 million),
Germany's Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported, citing industry
sources.
** Russian investment firm Proxima Capital Group said it did
not plan to make an offer for JKX Oil & Gas Plc, two
weeks after announcing its intention to consider an offer.
** Telecom Italia SpA will discuss a buyout of its
TV broadcasting unit at a board meeting on Thursday, two sources
familiar with the plan said, a move that could simplify the
Italian phone group's corporate structure and help cut costs.
** Morocco Attijariwafa Bank SA is in talks with
the Ivory Coast government to buy an additional stake in Societe
Ivoirienne de Banque (SIB), Attijariwafa's chief executive said.
** Brazil's antitrust regulator has reached a preliminary
deal with Telefonica SA and the local broadband unit of
Vivendi SA that could clear the way for their merger,
according to a note published in the official gazette.
** Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has bought U.S.
mobile wallet startup LoopPay, signaling its intention to launch
a smartphone payments service to compete with a recent offering
from rival Apple Inc.
** China's Anbang Insurance Group is buying an office tower
in New York City from Blackstone Group LP for an
undisclosed amount, Crain's New York Business reported, citing
sources familiar with the deal.
** Food distributing company Sysco Corp has hired
top Washington litigators to defend itself if U.S. regulators
file a lawsuit to stop its merger with rival US Foods
, two sources close to the deal said.
** Swedish private equity firm Ratos AB may sell
Nordic Cinema Group, business daily Dagens Industri reported.
(Compiled by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru)