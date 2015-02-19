(Adds Telecom Italia)

Feb 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2115 GMT on Thursday:

** British drinks can maker Rexam Plc said U.S. rival Ball Corp offered to buy the company in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about 4.43 billion pounds ($6.85 billion).

** General Electric Co's 12.4-billion-euro ($14.08 billion) bid for Alstom SA's power equipment business is likely to face a full-scale investigation by EU antitrust regulators, three people familiar with the matter said.

** German auto supplier Mahle GmbH said it agreed to buy rival Delphi Automotive Plc's air conditioning business, to expand its thermal management expertise as cars make greater use of electric motors and batteries which need special cooling. In a separate statement, Delphi said it had sold the business to Mahle for about $727 million.

** Italian phone group Telecom Italia said on Thursday it would incorporate its Telecom Italia Media unit after a buyout offer in shares, which it expects to complete by the end of September.

** French investment bank Natixis SA said it plans to buy a controlling stake in French asset manager DNCA for 549 million euros ($626 million) as it shifts focus to investment management and insurance.

** German broadcaster ProSiebenSat 1 Media AG is in talks to buy Internet portal Verivox in a deal that could value the asset at up to 300 million euros ($343 million), Germany's Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported, citing industry sources.

** Russian investment firm Proxima Capital Group said it did not plan to make an offer for JKX Oil & Gas Plc, two weeks after announcing its intention to consider an offer.

** Morocco Attijariwafa Bank SA is in talks with the Ivory Coast government to buy an additional stake in Societe Ivoirienne de Banque (SIB), Attijariwafa's chief executive said.

** Brazil's antitrust regulator has reached a preliminary deal with Telefonica SA and the local broadband unit of Vivendi SA that could clear the way for their merger, according to a note published in the official gazette.

** Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has bought U.S. mobile wallet startup LoopPay, signaling its intention to launch a smartphone payments service to compete with a recent offering from rival Apple Inc.

** China's Anbang Insurance Group is buying an office tower in New York City from Blackstone Group LP for an undisclosed amount, Crain's New York Business reported, citing sources familiar with the deal.

** Food distributing company Sysco Corp has hired top Washington litigators to defend itself if U.S. regulators file a lawsuit to stop its merger with rival US Foods , two sources close to the deal said.

** Swedish private equity firm Ratos AB may sell Nordic Cinema Group, business daily Dagens Industri reported. (Compiled by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru)