(Adds Citigroup Inc, Berkshire Hathaway)
Feb 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2115 GMT on Friday:
** Citigroup Inc is in advanced talks to sell its
consumer finance unit OneMain Financial Holdings Inc to subprime
lender Springleaf Holdings Inc for more than $4
billion, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.
** Australia's competition regulator said on Friday it will
not oppose a three-part deal between Novartis and
GlaxoSmithKline to trade more than $20 billion worth of
assets, following approval from EU regulators.
** The U.S. government filed a lawsuit on Thursday seeking
to block Sysco Corp's proposed takeover of rival food
distributor US Foods Inc, saying the $3.5 billion
deal would "eliminate significant competition" in the sector.
** Santos Ltd and its partners have appointed
Goldman Sachs to run the sale of the gas pipeline supplying
their Gladstone liquefied natural gas plant, on the heels of BG
Group's $5 billion sale of its Queensland gas pipeline,
Santos' chief said.
** Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc is
close to a deal to acquire bowel drug maker Salix
Pharmaceuticals Ltd for around $160 per share,
according to a person directly familiar with the matter who
requested not to be identified as the matter is confidential.
** Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc said on
Friday it had agreed to buy German motorcycle apparel and
accessories retailer Detlev Louis Motorrad-Vertriebs GmbH for a
little more than 400 million euros ($456 million).
** India's antitrust regulator has approved Kotak Mahindra
Bank's record $2.4 billion purchase of ING Vysya
, it said in an order published on Friday.
** German drugmaker Bayer AG is in talks to sell
its diabetes devices division but a sale is not imminent, two
sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
** Italian oil major Eni is aiming for an initial
public offering of assets in its power and gas division as it
looks to fund exploration and dividends after falling oil prices
forced it to shelve plans to sell its stake in oil contractor
Saipem.
** Stifel Financial Corp is in talks to buy Sterne
Agee Group Inc, a move that would combine two of largest U.S.
brokerages outside of New York, Bloomberg reported on Friday,
citing a person with direct knowledge of the matter.
** The world's biggest listed hedge fund company, Man Group
, said on Friday it had agreed to buy the investment
management business of NewSmith, an equity investment manager
with $1.2 billion of funds under management.
** Interdealer broker BGC Partners Inc's move to
buy rival GFI Group Inc for $6.10 per share received a
boost after GFI's board agreed to support the tender offer.
** Russia's Eurasia Drilling said it was delaying
a deal to sell a stake in the company to oil services giant
Schlumberger while it waited for approval from a Russian
regulator.
** Germany's Bauer Media Group is close to buying a
controlling stake in Polish broadcaster TVN and the
deal may be struck before the end of this month, daily newspaper
Gazeta Wyborcza said on Friday, citing unnamed sources.
** German car parts company ZF Friedrichshafen has
offered concessions in a bid to secure European Union approval
for its $13.5 billion takeover of U.S. rival TRW Automotive
Holdings.
** German lender Aareal Bank has agreed to buy
mortgage bank Westimmo, financial sources told
Reuters on Friday, as a wave of consolidation underway in the
German real estate sector hits property lenders.
** Italian phone group Telecom Italia Chief
Executive Marco Patuano said on Friday he expected to list a
minority stake in its domestic mobile towers business before the
summer.
** Japan's second largest brokerage Daiwa Securities Group
Inc and Shinsei Bank Ltd are interested in
taking part in the bailout of Skymark Airlines, people
with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
** A senior Irish government minister on Friday said that an
offer by British Airways owner to buy Ireland's 25 percent stake
in Aer Lingus was not yet persuasive enough.
** Austrian property group Conwert is keeping its
options open after it was surprised by Deutsche Wohnen's
takeover offer, Chief Executive Clemens Schneider told
Reuters on Friday.
** Serbia invited companies on Friday to help run its sole
steel plant, after the collapse of a deal with U.S. group Esmark
hurt the country's bid to cut spending under a loan deal with
the International Monetary Fund.
** Airbus Helicopters said on Friday it is in talks with
Indian companies including Mahindra and Mahindra,
Reliance Industries and Tata Group to jointly make
military helicopters, to comply with rules aimed at helping the
local defence industry.
** Telecom Italia Chairman Giuseppe Recchi said on
Friday its board had concluded that conditions were not in place
to buy a stake in Italian fiber network provider Metroweb
although the group remained interested in the asset.
** Germany's Bertelsmann has agreed to take a
controlling stake in United States-based Alliant International
University in a step to diversify and expand into the business
of operating universities.
** A U.S. bankruptcy judge on Thursday terminated the $95.4
million sale of Atlantic City's Revel Hotel and Casino to
Florida developer Glenn Straub, clearing a path for a third
attempt to sell the troubled property.
(Compiled by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore)