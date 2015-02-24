(Adds Computer Science, Boston Scientific; Updates
Finmeccanica)
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
** Technology consultant Computer Sciences Corp has
drawn buyout interest from French consulting company Cap Gemini
SA and private equity firm Carlyle Group LP,
according to people familiar with the matter.
** Italian aerospace and defence group Finmeccanica
has agreed to sell its rail business to Hitachi Ltd
in a deal which will cost the Japanese conglomerate up
to 1.9 billion euros ($2.2 billion) and cut Finmeccanica's debt
by 15 percent.
** Boston Scientific Corp is close to buying Endo
International PLC's AMS medical device unit, a deal
that could value the business at around $2 billion, according to
people familiar with the matter.
** Russian investor Boris Mints' O1 vehicle may take a stake
in Austrian property group Immofinanz, newspaper Die
Presse reported on Tuesday, adding it had approached shareholder
Rudolf Fries about buying his group's 6.5 percent
stake.
** European meat products group Danish Crown is to buy
Tican, securing the future of its smaller rival which has been
looking for a buyer for the past year.
They gave no financial details on the deal.
** TravelCenters of America LLC is being urged by
activist investor Russell Glass to sell and lease back stores
and to spin off its truck-repair business, Bloomberg reported,
citing a letter from Glass's RDG Capital Fund
Management.
** Italy's Lavazza has exclusive rights to consider the
potential acquisition of premium coffee brand Carte Noire from
U.S.-based Mondelez International, the coffee maker
told Reuters on Tuesday.
** A capital increase for French nuclear group Areva
is not a priority, French Economy Minister Emmanuel
Macron told Reuters on Tuesday, also ruling out selling
state-held shares in utilities EDF and GDF Suez
to finance support for the group.
** Comcast Corp said on Tuesday it was
"optimistic" that it would close its $45 billion deal to buy
Time Warner Cable Inc in early 2015.
** Ireland's transport minister said the government was
still considering a bid for Aer Lingus by the owner of
British Airways, but listed additional concessions that
it would need in order to support the bid.
** Mosaic Co, the world's largest producer of
finished phosphate products, is interested in buying Brazilian
phosphate producers if they come up for sale, Chief Executive
Jim Prokopanko said on Tuesday.
** South Korea's Lotte Group has submitted a proposal to
acquire a controlling stake in Italy's World Duty Free SpA
in a deal estimated at 3-4 trillion won ($2.71
billion-$3.61 billion), Korean media reported.
World Duty Free has been approached by several parties
interested in buying a stake but has received no offers, said
shareholder Gilberto Benetton.
** Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Ltd, an aircraft leasing and
maintenance company controlled by the government of Dubai, is
looking to sell its aviation services unit, StandardAero, for
more than $1.8 billion, according to people familiar with the
matter.
** Private equity firm Onex Corp is looking to sell
Sitel Worldwide Corp in a deal that could value one of the
world's largest call center operators at close to $1 billion,
including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.
** Huntington Bancshares Inc has agreed to acquire
Macquarie Group Ltd's equipment finance unit for around
$380 million to bolster its equipment leasing business, two
people familiar with the matter said.
** Dublin-based drugmaker Shire Plc said it had
bought U.S. firm Meritage Pharma for at least $70 million,
boosting its gastrointestinal drugs business.
** Mondelez International Inc and D.E. Master
Blenders 1753 proposed selling the Carte Noire coffee brand
instead of two smaller marques to soothe European competition
concerns about their merger.
** Japan's Astomos Energy Corp said it had signed a
three-year contract to buy U.S. shale-derived liquefied
petroleum gas from Texas-based Targa Resources Corp.
** American Airlines Group Inc and Delta Air Lines
Inc have no plans to rescue Japan's bankrupt Skymark
Airlines Inc, the two companies said separately
following a media report on their alleged interest in the budget
carrier.
** Bob Geldof's African private equity fund said it had
acquired a 42 percent stake in Orient Bank, a medium-sized
Ugandan commercial bank, to tap into a growing economy and a
largely unbanked population.
($1 = 6.59 Danish crowns)
($1 = 0.88 euros)
(Compiled by Amrutha Gayathri and Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)