(Adds Grupo BTG, Enel, Cast & Crew, Foncia, New Kabul Bank,
Bayer; updates Iberdrola)
Feb 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
** Grupo BTG Pactual SA's private-equity unit
and its partners plan to buy the shares they do not already own
of Brazilian commercial real estate company BR Properties SA,
offering minority shareholders a 17 percent premium for their
shares.
** Italy has sold a 5.7 percent stake in utility Enel
for 2.2 billion euros ($2.5 billion) in one of
Europe's biggest share placings this year.
** Telecoms group Altice has offered concessions
in an effort to gain European Union antitrust approval for its
7.4 billion euro ($8.3 billion) bid for the Portuguese assets of
Brazil's Grupo Oi, the European Commission
said.
** Cast & Crew Entertainment Services LLC, a private
equity-owned company that helps make sure that everyone in
Hollywood movie and television crews, from actors to cameramen,
gets paid, is exploring a sale, according to people familiar
with the matter.
** French real estate services firm Foncia is seeking 270
million euros ($302.8 million) of extra loans to back
Bridgepoint and Eurazeo's acquisition of a remaining stake in
the business they do not already own, banking sources
said.
** EU antitrust regulators have warned Orange that
its bid for Jazztel may hurt competition, sources said,
putting pressure on the French telecoms provider to offer
concessions or see the 3.4-billion-euro ($3.8 billion) deal
quashed.
** Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) Chief Executive
Sergio Marchionne has increased his voting stake in the carmaker
to nearly 1 percent after benefiting from a stock grant plan,
just as the company readies to spin off luxury brand
Ferrari.
** Kyrgyzstan's parliament turned up the pressure on
Centerra Gold, threatening to nationalise the Canadian
company's Kumtor gold mine unless it agrees within a month to a
proposed joint venture.
** Barnes & Noble Inc said it would spin off its
college books unit and keep its Nook tablets and e-book
business, instead of spinning off a combination of the
two.
** European investment fund Star Capital is launching
preparations for a sale of German cable group Pepcom as well as
of a stake in Eleclink, a company running a power cable
connecting Britain and France, two people familiar with the
matter told Reuters.
** Greece's leading banks are considering offloading part of
their portfolios of shipping debt worth billions of dollars in a
bid to shore up their capital, according to banking and ship
financing sources.
** Spanish utility Iberdrola SA will buy UIL
Holdings Corp for about $3 billion to create a new
listed power and electric utility and expand in the United
States, where it hopes to offset falling profits at home.
** Mizuho Financial Group Inc has agreed to buy
Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc's U.S. and Canadian
loan commitments in a deal worth $3 billion, marking the latest
move overseas by one of Japan's top banks.
** U.S-based medical device maker Cyberonics Inc
has agreed to buy Sorin SpA in an all-stock deal that
the Italian company said valued it at about $1.4 billion.
** U.S. private equity fund TPG Capital Management
will buy a "significant minority stake" in Indian private
hospital operator Manipal Health Enterprises Ltd for 9 billion
rupees ($145.9 million), the companies said in a joint
statement.
** Afghanistan is in talks with the International Monetary
Fund on a new plan to privatize its loss-making New Kabul Bank
after two prior attempts failed to find a suitable buyer, the
treasury chief told Reuters.
** Bayer AG's chief executive said the drugmaker
would have to consider any attractive takeover offer for the
MaterialScience unit, which Bayer plans to list on the stock
exchange, but he signaled that jobs security would be taken into
account.
** Philippines President Benigno Aquino may soon sign an
order clearing the way for the government to sell a controlling
stake in state-owned United Coconut Planters Bank this
year, a senior government official said.
** Italian fashion house Roberto Cavalli said it was
confident talks with private equity firm Clessidra for the sale
of a majority stake in the Florentine group could be finalised
as scheduled.
** Italian motorway operator Atlantia SpA said it
had reached an accord to buy a further 75 percent stake in
Autostrada Tirrenica from troubled bank Monte dei Paschi di
Siena SpA and other investors.
** China's Bright Food Group Co Ltd has
increased the stake it plans to buy in Israeli grocer Tnuva to
70 percent and plans to close the delayed deal by early April, a
spokesman for the Chinese firm told Reuters.
** Fidelity Worldwide Investment finds a Deutsche Wohnen
offer to take over just over half of Austrian property group
Conwert substantially too low to sell its 8 percent stake, an
Austrian newspaper reported.
** South Korean department store operator Shinsegae Co Ltd
said its parent group has submitted a letter of
intent to buy a stake in the biggest shareholder in Asiana
Airlines Inc.
