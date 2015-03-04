(Adds Orange, Ann Inc, Falcon Private Bank, ZF Friedrichshafen,
Eurostar and others)
March 4 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on
Wednesday:
** Australia's Macquarie Group Ltd will buy 90
aircraft from Dublin-based lessor AWAS Aviation Capital Ltd for
$4 billion, building its presence in the Asian plane leasing
sector and boosting an income stream that is more predictable
than those from financial markets.
** French telecoms group Orange wants to remain in
Belgium, where it has a 51 percent stake in Mobistar,
the country's second biggest mobile operator, and has not been
contacted about a potential bid for Mobistar's smaller rival
Base, a top executive said on Wednesday.
** Two bidding groups are lining up final offers for the
Swedish power grid of Finnish utility Fortum that
could be worth around 6 billion euros ($6.7 billion), ahead of a
March 11 deadline, sources familiar with the matter told
Reuters.
** Norwegian food retailer Coop has won approval for its
planned acquisition of competitor Ica's 550 stores in
Norway, the Norwegian Competition Authority said on Wednesday.
** Private equity firms Bain Capital LLC and Golden Gate
Capital Corp are competing to acquire Ann Inc, the
struggling U.S. women's retailer and owner of the Ann Taylor
brand, according to people familiar with the matter.
** Falcon Private Bank is open to buying rivals as it
expects a wave of consolidation in the industry due to more
onerous regulations, its global head of private banking said on
Wednesday.
** Binding bids for Slovenian aircraft maintenance firm
Adria Airways Tehnika are due by March 20, the national news
agency STA reported, citing airport Aerodrom Ljubljana
, which is Adria's minority owner.
** EU antitrust regulators are expected to clear German car
parts maker ZF Friedrichshafen AG's $13.5 billion bid
for U.S. peer TRW Automotive Holdings Corp with
conditions, two people with knowledge of the matter said on
Wednesday.
** Britain agreed to sell its 40 percent stake in the
Eurostar rail link for 585 million pounds ($899.8 million) to a
consortium of Canadian public pension fund Caisse de Depot du
Placement du Quebec and British asset manager Hermes.
** French biopharmaceutical company Genfit is
exploring a sale of the business to capitalize on interest in
medicines to treat a form of liver disease, Bloomberg reported,
citing people familiar with the matter.
** Avago Technologies Ltd held advanced talks last
month to acquire Freescale Semiconductor Ltd, and is
still looking for an acquisition that could be transformative,
according to four people familiar with the situation.
** Emirates Airline expects consolidation in the
low-cost sector in Asia, the Dubai-based carrier's president
said on Wednesday.
** Spain's Bankia said on Wednesday it would sell
its stake in real estate company Realia to Mexican
billionaire Carlos Slim's property group Inmobiliaria Carso
ahead of a full takeover offer for Realia from
Slim.
** Britain told Russian oligarch Mikhail Fridman on
Wednesday that he had seven days to explain why he should be
allowed to retain ownership of newly acquired oil and gas fields
in the North Sea or face being forced to sell them.
** Oil major BP has put up for sale its stake in one
of Europe's biggest natural gas pipelines in the North Sea as
part of its ongoing asset disposal program.
** U.S. private equity firm Hellman & Friedman and U.S.
asset manager Fortress Investment Group are lining up a
joint bid for Italian bank services provider ICBPI, ahead of a
March 23 deadline, two sources familiar with the matter said.
The trio could pay up to 2.4 billion euros ($2.67 billion), they
said.
** Three consortia have entered the second round in the race
for Spanish gas distributor Madrilena Red de Gas, majority owned
by Morgan Stanley, three sources familiar with the matter
said. Canada's CPP is bidding alongside German insurer Allianz
SE and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority for the
asset, estimated to be worth 1.2-1.8 billion euros ($2 billion)
including debt.
** Bavarian Nordic A/S has struck a prostate
cancer drug deal with Bristol-Myers Squibb Co that could
be worth $1 billion should its trials, part of a new field in
cancer treatment, be successful.
** Chinese e-commerce titan Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
has invested 2.4 billion yuan ($382.8 million) in TV
program producer Beijing Enlight Media Co Ltd,
Beijing Enlight said in a regulatory filing.
** IBM Corp said it had bought AlchemyAPI, a
fast-growing startup selling software that collects and analyzes
unstructured text and data in ways big enterprises, website
publishers and advertisers find useful.
** India's Reliance Infrastructure has agreed to
take over management control of Pipavav Defence and Offshore
Engineering Co by acquiring a stake of about 18
percent for 8.19 billion rupees ($131.6 million).
** Australian regulators have approved a bid by the U.S. arm
of Brazilian beef giant JBS SA to acquire Australian
Consolidated Food Holdings Pty Ltd (Primo) for an undisclosed
sum, Treasurer Joe Hockey said.
** Solidium, the Finnish state's investment arm,
said it had raised its holdings in engineering groups Metso Oyj
and Outotec Oyj, two companies that have
been the subject of takeover speculation. Solidium said it had
spent about 32 million euros ($35.56 million) in order to do so.
** Ride service Uber is buying mapping and search startup
deCarta for an unspecified amount, technology website Mashable
said on Tuesday, citing an Uber representative.
** Swedish broadcasting group MTG AB is seeking a
buyer for its 39 percent stake in Russia's CTC Media Inc
, business daily Vedomosti reported.
($1 = 0.89 euros)
($1 = 8.29 Swedish crowns)
($1 = 6.27 Chinese yuan)
($1 = 3.75 riyals)
($1 = 62.26 Indian rupees)
(Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)