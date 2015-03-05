(Adds Ikaria, VNG, Arrowhead)
March 5 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on
Thursday:
** AbbVie Inc will buy Pharmacyclics Inc
for about $21 billion, giving it access to what is expected to
be one of the world's top-selling cancer drugs and expanding its
reach in the profitable oncology field.
** Simon Property Group Inc, owner of malls and
outlet centers, made its latest approach to buy rival Macerich
Co in the past few weeks, according to a Wall Street
Journal report.
** Mallinckrodt Plc said it would buy privately held
Ikaria Inc, a maker of a respiratory drug and its delivery
system, for $2.3 billion to expand its reach in hospitals.
** EWE AG, Germany's fifth-largest utility by
sales, is in talks to sell its stake in gas firm VNG AG
, a deal that could fetch 1.3 billion euros ($1.45
billion), two sources familiar with the deal told Reuters.
** Citigroup Inc has sold its nearly 10 percent stake
in Turkey's Akbank TAS for $1.2 billion, the U.S.
lender said, its latest disposal of overseas assets to cut costs
and boost profits.
** Arrowhead Research Corp said it bought Novartis
AG's RNAi assets to fortify its position in the field
of gene therapy that aims to wipe out disease-causing proteins.
** Buyout firm CVC has sold a 3.9 percent stake in
Evonik Industries AG at 29.15 euros ($32.22) a share
as it continues its gradual exit from the German chemicals
group.
** Recruit Holdings Co Ltd said it had agreed to
buy German online restaurant reservation service provider
Quandoo GmbH for 198.6 million euros ($219.2 million), the
latest overseas acquisition for the Japanese staffing firm.
($1 = 0.9060 euros)
(Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)