(Adds Air France-KLM, Liechtensteinische Landesbank, Douglas,
Texas Pacific Group)
March 6 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2300 GMT on Friday:
** British oil company BP Plc expects to invest
around $12 billion with its partners as part of a finalised West
Nile Delta concession deal to develop 5 trillion cubic feet of
gas resources and 55 million barrels of condensates.
** CBRE Group Inc, the world's largest commercial
real estate services firm, is in talks to acquire Johnson
Controls Inc's global workplace solutions business for
more than $1 billion, according to people familiar with the
matter.
** Air France-KLM will launch a sale of catering
unit Servair soon, seen worth up to around 400 million euros
($435 million), and has mandated BNP Paribas to manage the deal,
sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
** Liechtensteinische Landesbank (LLB) said that it
was selling its majority shareholding in swisspartners to the
Swiss asset manager's active partners, as the Liechtenstein bank
focuses on its core business.
** U.S. buyout group Advent is preparing an exit from German
perfume chain Douglas and has asked JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs
to organize a sale or listing, a source familiar with the deal
said.
** Texas Pacific Group (TPG) and Goldman Sachs
have sold their remaining stake in Belgian hygiene
products maker Ontex, they said in a joint statement
on Friday.
** French investment group Wendel raised nearly 1
billion euros ($1.1 billion) after selling a 10.9 percent stake
in certification group Bureau Veritas at 20.32 euros
per share.
** FamilyMart Co Ltd and UNY Group Holdings Co Ltd
said they were considering a merger that would create
Japan's second-biggest convenience store chain, rivaling
industry leader Seven-Eleven Japan.
** Britain's Merlin Entertainments Plc, the
operator of Madame Tussauds waxworks and Legoland, said
Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Ltd nearly doubled
its stake in the company to about 5.2 percent.
** Italian drugmakers Alfa Wasserman and Sigma-Tau said on
Thursday they had agreed to merge pharmaceutical activities to
create a domestic champion with sales of more than 900 million
euros ($987 million).
** Property and casualty insurer Sompo Japan Nipponkoa
Holdings Inc has agreed to acquire a 7.8 percent stake
in French reinsurer SCOR SE and plans to raise it to
at least 15 percent. The Japanese company said it will acquire
the 7.8 percent stake from SCOR's largest shareholder, Swiss
investment firm Patinex AG. The stake is worth about 60 billion
yen ($499 million), it said.
** China's Fosun International has bought a 5
percent stake in Thomas Cook Group, deepening its foray
into Europe's tourism sector and potentially helping the British
company to compete with travel leviathan TUI Group.
** ITE Group Plc, a trade exhibition and conference
organizer, said it had acquired a majority stake in a portfolio
of events from GPP Energy Advisors Ltd for 16 million pounds
($24.3 million).
** The British government would like to "get rid of" its
stake in Royal Bank of Scotland as quickly as possible,
British finance minister George Osborne was quoted saying on
Friday, but warned a sale could take years to complete.
** Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, the country's
No. 2 oil and gas producer, said on Thursday it expects to spin
off its Western Canada royalty lands this year.
($1 = 0.91 euros)
($1 = 0.66 pounds)
($1 = 120.07 yen)
(Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)