March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Verisk Analytics Inc, a provider of risk assessment data to the insurance industry, said it would buy British energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie for 1.85 billion pounds ($2.78 billion) from buyout firm Hellman & Friedman LLC.

** French telecoms group Orange SA has offered concessions to European Union antitrust regulators in an attempt to ease competition concerns about its 3.4-billion-euro ($3.66 billion) deal to buy Spanish operator Jazztel Plc.

** German engineering group Voith is launching the sale of its industrial services business in a potential 350 million euro ($375 million) deal, two people familiar with the matter said.

** German medical technology group Draegerwerk said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy GasSecure, a Norwegian maker of wireless gas detectors, for 55-60 million euros ($59.2 million-$64.6 million).

** KKR & Co LP is in advanced talks to acquire Air Medical Group Holdings Inc in a deal that could value the U.S. helicopter ambulance company at around $2 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Egypt's Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Holding has sold its entire stake in Egyptian mobile phone carrier Mobinil to France's Orange for 1.4 billion Egyptian pounds ($183.5 million), the country's bourse said on Tuesday.

** FamilyMart Co Ltd and UNY Group Holdings Co Ltd said on Tuesday that they have agreed to merge in 2016, a move that would create Japan's second-biggest convenience store operator by sales.

** German specialty chemicals maker Wacker Chemie AG said on Tuesday that it was examining options for Siltronic, its silicon wafer unit that supplies the global microchip industry, including a stock market flotation and a sale to an investor.

** Indian drugmaker Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd is in talks to acquire the Indian operations of Belgian pharmaceutical company UCB SA for about $135 million, said a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

** A sale of uranium enrichment company Urenco won't happen before the second half of 2015, RWE AG Chief Executive Peter Terium said, adding that a disposal could even take longer than that.

** Sharp Corp is not considering merging its troubled display business with rival Japan Display Inc, an executive said on Tuesday, adding that the unit had a technological advantage over its competitors.

** Legal & General Capital, a unit of UK insurer Legal & General Group Plc, said on Tuesday it had bought a 50 percent stake in Peel Group's MediaCityUK scheme in Manchester.

** Binding bids for Slovenia's largest beer maker Pivovarna Lasko are due by March 19, daily newspaper Delo reported on Tuesday, citing unofficial sources. ($1 = 0.66 pounds) ($1 = 0.93 euros)