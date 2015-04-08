(Adds Mylan, ICBPI, Coinsetter, OneBeacon Insurance Group, Apollo Global Management)

April 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Royal Dutch Shell agreed to buy smaller rival BG Group for $70 billion in the first oil super-merger in more than a decade to close the gap with the world's largest oil firm U.S. ExxonMobil after a plunge in prices.

** Generic drugmaker Mylan NV said on Wednesday it has offered to buy Perrigo Co Plc for about $29 billion in a deal that would make Mylan a major player in over-the-counter consumer products and extend its geographic reach.

** Canon Inc said it was extending the offer period for its proposed $2.7 billion takeover of Swedish video-surveillance firm Axis AB after falling short of its ownership goals, but stressed it would not be raising its bid.

** The owners of Italy's Istituto Centrale delle Banche Popolari (ICBPI) plan to enter exclusive talks in May with the preferred bidder for the 2-billion euro ($2.2 billion) banking services provider, two sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

** Coinsetter, a New York-based bitcoin exchange that targets institutional and professional traders, said on Wednesday it has acquired Canadian Virtual Exchange, a bitcoin trading platform which recently shut down due to security breaches.

** OneBeacon Insurance Group Ltd, a specialty insurer controlled by White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd, is considering a sale, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Apollo Global Management is in talks to expand its business into the Middle East for the first time through a joint venture with a local investment firm, three sources aware of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

** Zep Inc, a maker of maintenance and cleaning chemicals, agreed to be taken private by New Mountain Capital for about $692 million, including net debt.

** German ATM maker Wincor Nixdorf has asked investment banks to come up with ideas to secure the future of the group, including a potential sale to a private equity group, two people familiar with the matter said.

** French media conglomerate Vivendi is looking at a possible acquisition of pay-TV group Sky as one of several options to expand the reach of its own TV group Canal Plus, three sources familiar with the matter said.

** Chinese authorities have lifted a sales blockage on most apartments built by Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd, removing a key hurdle to the proposed sale of the troubled developer to larger peer Sunac China Holdings Ltd.

** The executive board of Austrian real estate group Immofinanz recommended that its shareholders reject a 2.80 euro per share offer that rival CA Immo and its partner O1 Group made for a stake in the company.

** Canadian insurer Manulife Financial Corp is close to an about $1 billion deal to sell products through Singapore lender DBS Group Holdings Ltd's branch network across Asia, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.

** Indian e-retailer Snapdeal.com said it had bought online mobile recharge firm Freecharge for an undisclosed amount in a bid to boost its reach in the fast-growing mobile transactions business.

** Polish financial group Getin Holding agreed to sell 96 percent in its Russian unit Idea Bank Rosja to Russia's Forus Bank and three private investors for an equivalent of 3.4 million zlotys ($916,516), Getin said late on Tuesday.

** Singapore Telecommunications, Southeast Asia's largest telecommunications operator by revenue, is buying U.S.-based cyber-security firm Trustwave for $810 million, marking its biggest acquisition outside the main telecoms sector.

** South Korean steelmaker Hyundai Steel said it has decided to acquire sister company Hyundai Hysco on July 1 "to enhance management efficiency".

** Bahrain Kuwait Insurance Co, the kingdom's largest insurer, has raised its stake in local peer Takaful International to 40.9 percent, a move that could herald the start of wider consolidation in the sector.

** Private equity firms Blackstone Group LP and Corsair Capital are in talks to acquire a major stake in First Eagle Investment Management, valuing the company at around $4 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Discovery Communications Inc and private equity firm Providence Equity Partners were among four U.S. bidders expressing interest in South Korean cable TV firm C&M Co, a newspaper reported on Wednesday.

($1 = 3.7097 zlotys) (Compiled by Avik Das and Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)