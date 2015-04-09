(Adds Intel, General Electric, Lafarge, Jefferies Group, Norwegian Air, Deutsche Wohnen; Updates LinkedIn, Centerra Gold)

April 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** Discussions over a takeover by Intel Corp of smaller chip maker Altera Corp have ended as the companies were unable to agree on price, a person familiar with the matter said, but Altera shares rose, suggesting it is still a potential target.

** Exxon Mobil Corp has reduced its stake in Japan's second-biggest oil refiner by capacity, TonenGeneral Sekiyu KK , to 9.9 percent from 11.6 percent, the Japanese firm said on Thursday.

** Professional social network operator LinkedIn Corp said it would buy privately held online education company lynda.com in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $1.5 billion.

** General Electric Co is nearing a deal to sell substantially all of its $30 billion real estate assets to a consortium led by Blackstone Group and Wells Fargo & Co , according to a person familiar with the matter.

** Lafarge and Holcim would need between 12 and 18 months to complete the integration of the two cement groups following the closure of their merger deal, the future head of the combined company Eric Olsen said on Thursday.

** Jefferies Group LLC said it will sell most of its Bache unit's commodities and financial derivatives accounts to Societe Generale, ending the investment bank's four-year foray into the competitive brokerage business.

** Budget airline Norwegian Air has been approached by several rival airlines about possible partnerships but is keen to follow an independent strategy, Chief Executive Bjoern Kjos said on Thursday.

** The outcome of Deutsche Wohnen's bid for at least half of Austrian property group Conwert plus one share will be "tight" when the offer runs out next week, the German company's chief executive, Michael Zahn, said.

** Poundland, Europe's largest single price discount retailer, will likely have to sell some stores to avoid its proposed takeover of smaller rival 99p Stores being referred for an in-depth investigation by British competition regulators.

** Vietnam's Eximbank, 15.07 percent owned by Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, is in talks with unlisted domestic lender Nam A Bank about a possible merger, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

** Canadian oil and gas producer Calvalley Petroleum Inc said it would liquidate due to the political crisis in Yemen, where it has almost all of its operations.

** Polish industrial group Boryszew plans to raise 200 million zlotys ($53.50 million) from non-core asset sales this year, as it focuses on its most profitable automotive and metals businesses, its chief executive told Reuters.

** Kyrgyzstan's prime minister said on Thursday that forming a joint venture with Centerra Gold to develop the Kumtor gold mine was no longer in the country's interests following a drop in the mine's reserves.

** Thailand's Berli Jucker PCL (BJC) said on Thursday that financial advisers had recommended its shareholders reject a deal to buy German retailer Metro AG's Vietnamese unit as it could hurt the company's financial position.

** Thailand's largest energy firm PTT PCL will sell its 12 percent stake in oil refiner Bangchak Petroleum to state-run Social Security Fund, its director Rungson Sriworasat said on Thursday.

** U.S. network gear maker Infinera said on Thursday it was offering to buy Transmode for about 3 billion Swedish crowns ($345.26 million) in cash and shares in a bid to acquire optical network technology and broaden its geographic presence.

** Pharmaceutical compounding group Fagron is in talks to make acquisitions in Europe, the United States and Brazil, the group's chief executive said on Thursday.

** Turkish conglomerate Sabanci Holding said on Thursday it has mandated banks for a stake sale in its industrial cord maker Kordsa.

** Canadian mobile instant messaging company Kik Interactive Inc is exploring a sale, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

** U.S. oil and gas company Apache Corp said it would exit its exploration and production business in Australia by selling its unit in the country to a consortium of private equity funds for $2.1 billion in cash. ($1 = 8.6892 Swedish crowns) ($1 = 3.7380 zlotys) (Compiled by Avik Das and Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)