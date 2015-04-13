(ConocoPhillips, Nokia, Telekom Slovenia, Pirelli, Staples,
Orix, RBS, Saipem)
April 13 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
** ConocoPhillips is preparing the sale of noncore
oil and gas producing acreage in the United States, in the
latest sign that oil majors are becoming more accepting of lower
oil prices, according to people familiar with the matter.
** Finland's Nokia Oyj is close to a deal to buy
Alcatel-Lucent's mobile networks business to boost its
core business, especially in the United States and China, Les
Echos newspaper reported on Monday.
** Canadian gold miners Alamos Gold Inc and AuRico
Gold Inc said they would merge in a deal valued at
about $1.5 billion, combining high-yield assets such as the
Mulatos mine in Mexico and the Young-Davidson mine in Ontario,
Canada.
** Slovenia received one binding bid for a 72.75 percent
stake in its largest telecoms operator Telekom Slovenia
, state investment fund SDH said.
** China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) said it had
signed an agreement to buy a 1.574 percent stake in Italian tyre
maker Pirelli held by Edizione Srl.
** Staples Inc's deal to buy Office Depot Inc
would likely be approved by regulators, activist
investor Jeffrey Smith, head of Starboard Value LP, told cable
television network CNBC.
** Japan's Orix Corp is scouting for acquisitions
to achieve a goal of doubling its $260 billion asset management
business and is looking overseas for targets after missing the
boat at home, its chief executive said.
** State-backed British bank Royal Bank of Scotland Plc
said it intends to sell its Luxembourg-based fund
management business as part of its plan to shrink and focus on
its core UK retail and commercial banking.
** U.S. investment company Dodge & Cox has increased its
stake in Italy's Saipem, strengthening its position as
the oil contractor's second-largest shareholder at a time when
main owner Eni is looking to sell down its holding.
** Builders FirstSource Inc, a U.S. supplier of
residential building products, said it would buy privately held
ProBuild Holdings LLC for $1.63 billion in cash.
** Slovakia's economy and finance ministries will soon
recommend whether the government should try to buy back a stake
in electricity producer Slovenske Elektrarne from Italy's Enel
SpA, Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Monday.
** Heineken Holding NV has offered the highest bid
for Slovenian brewer Pivovarna Lasko at 25.5 euros per
share, according to the Finance newspaper website, which cited
unofficial sources.
** U.S. investment firm D.E. Shaw has started exclusive
talks to buy the Italian non-performing loan business of Archon,
a real estate unit of investment bank Goldman Sachs, two
sources close to the matter said.
** Several Islamic insurers in the United Arab Emirates are
seeking guidance from the UAE Insurance Authority on the
possibility of mergers and acquisitions in the sector, Ibrahim
Al Zaabi, director-general of the authority, told Reuters.
** Austrian property companies Immofinanz AG and
CA Immo AG have launched lawsuits in an increasingly
bitter battle as they seek to buy minority stakes in one
another.
** Danish telecoms group TDC A/S said it would
consider selling its IT business if the right bid came along,
allowing it to focus on its core fixed-line and mobile
operations.
** Banca Popolare di Milano is ready to start
looking at possible tie-ups and would like to seal a merger
before its planned conversion into joint-stock company in the
next 18 months, said the chief executive of the Italian
cooperative bank.
** Hedge fund Jana Partners is pressing Qualcomm Inc
to spin off its "essentially worthless" chip unit from
its patent-licensing business as one of several steps to
"restore investor confidence" in the company and unlock
shareholder value.
** Belgian frozen vegetable group Greenyard Foods NV
will merge with private fresh fruit company Univeg BV
and gardening company Peatinvest to form a global fruit and
vegetable group with 3.7 billion euros ($3.9 billion) in annual
sales.
** Mubadala GE Capital, a venture between Abu Dhabi state
fund Mubadala and GE Capital, said its
ownership and strategy would remain unchanged despite General
Electric Co's decision to divest most of its finance
unit.
** Shipping firm Qatar Navigation QSC said on
Monday that it was initiating talks with United Arab
Emirates-based United Arab Chemical Carriers on a possible
combination of their product and chemical tanker businesses.
** Julius Baer Gruppe AG has not held talks with
larger rival Credit Suisse Group AG about merging, the
Swiss private bank's chief executive said in comments made in
the weekly Schweiz am Sonntag.
** Italy's biggest cooperative banks are bracing for a wave
of mergers following a government reform that forces them to
convert into joint stock companies within 18 months. The reform
aims to strengthen Italy's banking sector, which fared the worst
in a Europe-wide health check of lenders last year.
** French media group Vivendi SA, with cash to
spend after selling a chunk of its business, has no plans to bid
for smaller rival Lagardere SCA.
** African businesswoman Isabel dos Santos remains committed
to a merger between Portugal's leading listed banks, Millennium
bcp and Banco BPI, and wants a quick
resolution to a takeover bid for BPI by Spain's Caixabank, the
head of her holding company said.
** The owners of private UK budget hotel chain Travelodge
are preparing to appoint advisers to consider strategic options,
including a sale that may value the company at more than 1
billion pounds ($1.46 billion), the Times reported on Sunday.
** German industrial robot maker Kuka AG is open
to further purchases after acquiring Swiss logistics group
Swisslog Holding AG last year, Welt am Sonntag
reported, citing chief executive Till Reuter.
(Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi and Avik Das in Bengaluru)