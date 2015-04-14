(Adds ThyssenKrupp, Citigroup, Zomato, Gateway Distriparks,
Exor)
April 14 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1345 GMT on Tuesday:
** German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp is selling its
automotive contract assembly unit, which makes axle systems for
car makers, as it seeks to streamline its activities and beef up
profitability, two sources familiar with the deal told Reuters.
** Citigroup Inc is seeking a buyer for its retail
forex brokerage CitiFX Pro as part of efforts to streamline the
banking world's biggest currency trading operation, a source
familiar with the situation told Reuters.
** Zomato, one of India's biggest internet companies, has
acquired cloud-based data firm MaplePOS to expand from
restaurant reviews to online orders and payments, a top
executive said.
** Indian logistics firm Gateway Distriparks Ltd
is aiming to list its rail unit, valued by analysts at nearly
$500 million, by the end of the current financial year in March
2016, two sources directly involved in the process told Reuters.
** Italian holding company Exor SpA said it had
received several non-binding expressions of interest for real
estate company Cushman & Wakefield, in which it holds an 81
percent stake, and due diligence by the potential buyers was
ongoing.
** Nokia Oyj is in talks to buy Alcatel-Lucent SA
, a deal that could create a European telecoms
equipment group worth over 40 billion euros ($42 billion), and
cut costs at two of the industry's weaker players.
** Latin American e-commerce company MercadoLibre Inc
said it agreed to buy Brazilian software firm KPL
Soluções for at least 50 million reais ($16 million), adding 80
employees and expertise in software for online retailers.
** German car rental group Sixt SE plans to float
its leasing unit on the Frankfurt stock exchange via an initial
public offering (IPO) this year, seeking to keep a stake in the
business of 40-50 percent.
** VietinBank, the largest of Vietnam's banks
part-owned by private companies, said it would merge with
unlisted domestic lender Petrolimex Group Bank, in the latest
move to reform the country's troubled financial sector.
** Spain's Telefonica SA is open to offering its
rivals rights to premium television content at low prices to
ease anti-trust concerns over its planned acquisition of
pay-per-view platform Canal+, a source close to the company
said.
** Nestle SA is in advanced talks to sell its
frozen food unit Davigel to Brakes Group, owned by buyout fund
Bain Capital, a person familiar with the situation said.
** Shares of Brazil's Petrobras rose nearly 4
percent on Monday after local media reported that the state-run
oil company plans to sell a stake in petrochemicals firm Braskem
SA for around 2.8 billion reais ($903 million).
** The planned 1.2 billion euro ($1.3 billion) offer by
Italian broadcast tower operator EI Towers SpA to
acquire state-controlled rival Rai Way SpA cannot go
ahead in its current form, market watchdog Consob said on
Monday.
** Several shareholders of chipmaker Altera Corp,
including Cadian Capital Management and TIG Advisors, have urged
the company to resume takeover talks with Intel Corp,
Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
** Holcim Ltd and Lafarge SA named the
candidates for their combined company's board of directors as
the two cement groups look to clinch their $40 billion merger.
** Swiss banking giant UBS AG trimmed its
stake in China Cinda Asset Management Co Ltd, selling
$245 million of its shares in the Chinese state-owned bad debt
manager, IFR reported on Tuesday citing a term sheet of the
transaction.
($1 = 0.9489 euros)
($1 = 3.12 Brazilian reais)
(Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)