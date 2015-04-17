(Adds Coca-Cola, EI Towers, Deutsche Bank, Carlsberg,
ThyssenKrupp)
April 17 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1300 GMT on Friday:
** Coca-Cola Co has agreed to buy the beverage
business of China Culiangwang Beverages Holdings Ltd
for $400.5 million, including debt, to get a foothold in the
fast growing multi-grain drinks category.
** Italian broadcast tower operator EI Towers SpA
has abandoned plans to bid for state-controlled rival Rai Way
SpA, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday,
following political and regulatory opposition to a deal.
** Deutsche Bank AG's board has decided to sell
its Postbank unit, rather than splitting off all
retail operations at Germany's biggest lender, Der Spiegel
magazine reported on Friday, without citing sources.
** Carlsberg A/S has taken full control of
China's Wusu Beer Group, a joint venture with Xinjiang Hops,
through an asset swap involving cash proceeds of 200 million
Danish crowns ($29 million) for Carlsberg.
** ThyssenKrupp AG agreed to sell its loss-making
alloys business VDM to private equity firm Lindsay Goldberg
Vogel, taking a 100 million euro ($108 million) writedown on the
asset as a result. {ID:nL5N0XE27N]
** Shareholders in Thailand's Berli Jucker (BJC)
rejected on Friday a plan to buy German retailer Metro's
Vietnamese arm, prompting BJC's majority investor TCC
Holding to step in and acquire the Vietnamese cash-and-carry
retailer.
** Vivendi SA Chairman Vincent Bollore urged
shareholders on Friday to back double voting rights at the
French media group, arguing this would help it compete with
powerful, rich rivals such as Google Inc and Facebook
.
** Chinese classified advertising site 58.com Inc
said on Friday it had agreed to buy a 43.2 percent stake in
rival Ganji.com, marking further consolidation in the mainland's
hot technology sector.
** Alliance Trust Plc Chairwoman Karin Forseke
sought to rally support in a fight to derail Elliott Advisors'
plan to overhaul her board on Friday, asking investors to
consider who they "trust" to run the 126-year old firm.
** Indonesia investment company PT Saratoga Investama Sedaya
Tbk said it plans to buy a 51 percent stake in taxi
operator PT Express Transindo Utama Tbk.
** Britain's Competition and Markets Authority said it would
not change an order for Ryanair Holdings Plc to sell
down its 30 percent stake in rival Aer Lingus because of IAG's
proposed bid for Aer Lingus.
** Digital publisher Schibsted ASA is in the
market for acquisitions and has proposed issuing new shares with
lower voting rights that could be used to pay for deals, the
firm said on Friday.
** North Atlantic Drilling Ltd, a subsidiary of
offshore rig company Seadrill Ltd, has delayed closing
a cooperation deal with Russia's NK Rosneft' OAO by
two years and agreed to renegotiate the terms of the agreement,
it said on Friday.
** The third German-Austrian real estate battle in three
days fizzled out on Friday as Austrian property group CA Immo
and its partner O1 Group fell far short of their
targeted stake in bigger rival Immofinanz AG.
** Greece's Piraeus Bank SA has agreed to absorb
the healthy part of small cooperative lender Panellinia after it
failed to plug a capital gap, two banking sources told Reuters
on Friday.
** Activist investor Knight Vinke said UBS Group AG
needs to "radically" shrink and should look at
spinning off or merging its investment bank, reviving its
two-year criticism of the Swiss bank.
** Malaysian lender RHB Capital Bhd on Friday
denied a media report that said it may dispose of or reduce its
interest in its insurance arm, RHB Insurance Bhd.
(Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)