April 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1300 GMT on Friday:

** Coca-Cola Co has agreed to buy the beverage business of China Culiangwang Beverages Holdings Ltd for $400.5 million, including debt, to get a foothold in the fast growing multi-grain drinks category.

** Italian broadcast tower operator EI Towers SpA has abandoned plans to bid for state-controlled rival Rai Way SpA, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday, following political and regulatory opposition to a deal.

** Deutsche Bank AG's board has decided to sell its Postbank unit, rather than splitting off all retail operations at Germany's biggest lender, Der Spiegel magazine reported on Friday, without citing sources.

** Carlsberg A/S has taken full control of China's Wusu Beer Group, a joint venture with Xinjiang Hops, through an asset swap involving cash proceeds of 200 million Danish crowns ($29 million) for Carlsberg.

** ThyssenKrupp AG agreed to sell its loss-making alloys business VDM to private equity firm Lindsay Goldberg Vogel, taking a 100 million euro ($108 million) writedown on the asset as a result. {ID:nL5N0XE27N]

** Shareholders in Thailand's Berli Jucker (BJC) rejected on Friday a plan to buy German retailer Metro's Vietnamese arm, prompting BJC's majority investor TCC Holding to step in and acquire the Vietnamese cash-and-carry retailer.

** Vivendi SA Chairman Vincent Bollore urged shareholders on Friday to back double voting rights at the French media group, arguing this would help it compete with powerful, rich rivals such as Google Inc and Facebook .

** Chinese classified advertising site 58.com Inc said on Friday it had agreed to buy a 43.2 percent stake in rival Ganji.com, marking further consolidation in the mainland's hot technology sector.

** Alliance Trust Plc Chairwoman Karin Forseke sought to rally support in a fight to derail Elliott Advisors' plan to overhaul her board on Friday, asking investors to consider who they "trust" to run the 126-year old firm.

** Indonesia investment company PT Saratoga Investama Sedaya Tbk said it plans to buy a 51 percent stake in taxi operator PT Express Transindo Utama Tbk.

** Britain's Competition and Markets Authority said it would not change an order for Ryanair Holdings Plc to sell down its 30 percent stake in rival Aer Lingus because of IAG's proposed bid for Aer Lingus.

** Digital publisher Schibsted ASA is in the market for acquisitions and has proposed issuing new shares with lower voting rights that could be used to pay for deals, the firm said on Friday.

** North Atlantic Drilling Ltd, a subsidiary of offshore rig company Seadrill Ltd, has delayed closing a cooperation deal with Russia's NK Rosneft' OAO by two years and agreed to renegotiate the terms of the agreement, it said on Friday.

** The third German-Austrian real estate battle in three days fizzled out on Friday as Austrian property group CA Immo and its partner O1 Group fell far short of their targeted stake in bigger rival Immofinanz AG.

** Greece's Piraeus Bank SA has agreed to absorb the healthy part of small cooperative lender Panellinia after it failed to plug a capital gap, two banking sources told Reuters on Friday.

** Activist investor Knight Vinke said UBS Group AG needs to "radically" shrink and should look at spinning off or merging its investment bank, reviving its two-year criticism of the Swiss bank.

** Malaysian lender RHB Capital Bhd on Friday denied a media report that said it may dispose of or reduce its interest in its insurance arm, RHB Insurance Bhd.