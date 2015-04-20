April 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Monday:

** Staff attorneys at the Justice Department's antitrust division are nearing a recommendation to block the proposed $45 billion merger of Comcast Corp and Time Warner Cable Inc, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Representatives of Comcast Corp and Time Warner Cable are preparing to meet officials from the U.S. Department of Justice for talks on the planned merger of the two cable giants, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

** Financial technology company SunGard Data Systems Inc is preparing to appoint financial advisers to explore a sale that could value it at as much as $10 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

** Prologis Inc, which owns warehouses and retail-distribution centers, said on Sunday it would acquire the real estate assets and operating platform of closely held KTR Capital Partners and its affiliates for $5.9 billion.

** U.S. arms maker Raytheon Co has agreed to buy Websense Inc from private equity firm Vista Equity Partners LLC, in a deal that values the network security company at $1.9 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Vencore Inc, an information technology contractor serving U.S. intelligence agencies and the U.S. Department of Defense, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.5 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Cable company Liberty Global Plc said on Monday it would buy KPN's Base mobile telephony subsidiary in Belgium for 1.325 billion euros ($1.43 billion) in cash.

** Investment fund Coliseu has reached a preliminary agreement to sell its stake in Brazilian transmission utility Taesa to Colombia's Empresas Publicas de Medellin (EPM) for 1.527 billion reais ($502.40 million), both companies said on Friday.

** A consortium led by U.S. private equity firm Advent International Corp. is set to buy the consumer products business of India's Crompton Greaves for up to $350 million, two sources directly involved in the deal told Reuters.

** The boards of Oman National Investment Corp Holding ONIC.OM and Oman International Development and Investment Company (Ominvest) have approved a proposed merger between the pair, according to bourse filings from both firms on Monday.

** Lloyds Banking Group said it would support plans by Britain's Conservative Party to sell some of the government's remaining 22 percent stake in the bank to retail investors.

** French infrastructure builder and operator Vinci aims to bid for the Lyon and Nice airports that are set to be privatised, Chief Executive Xavier Huillard said in an interview with French magazine Investir.

** An Australian state government planning the partial sale of an electricity network in the country's biggest ever privatisation should first consider writing down the asset because of declining energy use, a parliamentary report said on Monday.

** Sika's board of directors wants to buy out the company's major shareholder to try to stop a takeover of the Swiss chemicals business by France's Saint-Gobain, SonntagsZeitung newspaper reported, citing two unnamed sources.

** Portugal's Banco BPI is no longer in the race to buy Novo Banco after the country's central bank picked five out of seven potential bidders last week, BPI said.

** Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna (BPER) is looking at merging with an equal or smaller rival, its CEO said on Saturday, ruling out a tie-up with a larger cooperative bank such as UBI Banca or Banco Popolare.

** Italy's biggest bank by assets, UniCredit, is close to signing a deal with Spain's Santander to combine their asset management businesses, UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni said on Saturday.

** Deutsche Bank will sell Postbank but keep a pared back own-brand retail business in the overhaul plan currently favoured by management, sources familiar with the internal discussions at Germany's biggest lender said.

** Japan's biggest airline, ANA Holdings Inc, will buy a stake of less than 20 percent in Skymark Airlines Inc as part of a rescue plan for the bankrupt domestic budget carrier, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Greece's Piraeus Bank has bought the "good" part of small cooperative lender Panellinia, the country's central bank and Piraeus said on Friday, confirming what bankers had told Reuters earlier in the day.

** Shareholders in Mexico's America Movil on Friday approved a plan to spin off around 10,800 cell towers into a new company, Telesites, that will open up their use to competitors, the company said in a statement. ($1 = 0.9304 euros) (Compiled by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)