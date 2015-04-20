(Adds General Electric Co, Encana Corp, Daiichi Sankyo and
others)
April 20 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
** General Electric Co is in early-stage talks with
Wells Fargo & Co about selling its entire $74 billion
U.S. commercial lending and leasing portfolio to the bank,
according to a source familiar with the
situation.
** Staff attorneys at the Justice Department's antitrust
division are nearing a recommendation to block the proposed $45
billion merger of Comcast Corp and Time Warner Cable
Inc, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people
familiar with the matter.
Representatives of Comcast Corp and Time Warner Cable are
preparing to meet officials from the U.S. Department of Justice
for talks on the planned merger of the two cable giants, the
Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.
** Financial technology company SunGard Data Systems Inc is
preparing to appoint financial advisers to explore a sale that
could value it at as much as $10 billion, including debt, people
familiar with the matter said on Friday.
** Prologis Inc, which owns warehouses and
retail-distribution centers, said on Sunday it would acquire the
real estate assets and operating platform of closely held KTR
Capital Partners and its affiliates for $5.9 billion.
** Hutchison Whampoa Ltd, controlled by Asia's
richest man Li Ka-shing, and CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd
said their shareholders have approved their reorganization
proposal, bringing it a step closer to
completion.
** Encana Corp , Canada's largest natural
gas producer, is considering selling its natural gas properties
in its Haynesville Shale basin acreage in Louisiana, Bloomberg
reported, citing sources.
** A trust controlled by British financier Nat Rothschild
and the parent of Russia's Siberian Coal Energy Co are
considering making a cash offer for coal miner Asia Resource
Minerals Plc, which has most of its operations in
Indonesia.
** Britain ordered Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman to
sell his North Sea gas fields within six months, an intervention
that ratchets up the pressure on one of Russia's most
influential tycoons two weeks before a UK
election.
** Japan's Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd is selling shares
worth up to $3.6 billion in Indian drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical
Industries Ltd, setting it on course to retreat from
India after a rollercoaster seven years.
** Nomad Holdings Ltd said it would buy Iglo Foods
Holdings Ltd, Europe's biggest frozen foods business and the
company behind the Birds Eye brand, for about 2.6 billion euros
($2.79 billion) from a company backed by private equity group
Permira.
** U.S. arms maker Raytheon Co is buying network
security provider Websense Inc from private equity firm Vista
Equity Partners LLC in a $1.9 billion deal, the latest in the
fast-growing cybersecurity market.
** Founder Guy Laliberte has agreed to sell control of
Cirque du Soleil, the world's largest theatrical production
company, for about $1.5 billion, the Globe and Mail reported,
citing sources familiar with the matter.
** Vencore Inc, an information technology contractor serving
U.S. intelligence agencies and the U.S. Department of Defense,
is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.5 billion,
including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.
** Cable company Liberty Global Plc said on Monday
it would buy KPN's Base mobile telephony subsidiary in
Belgium for 1.325 billion euros ($1.43 billion) in cash.
** Investment fund Coliseu has reached a preliminary
agreement to sell its stake in Brazilian transmission utility
Taesa to Colombia's Empresas Publicas de Medellin (EPM) for
1.527 billion reais ($502.40 million), both companies said on
Friday.
** A consortium led by U.S. private equity firm Advent
International Corp. is set to buy the consumer products business
of India's Crompton Greaves for up to $350 million,
two sources directly involved in the deal told Reuters.
** Baring Private Equity Asia is nearing deal to buy 40
percent of Weetabix Ltd, the UK's second-largest branded
manufacturer of cereals and cereal bars, Bloomberg reported on
Monday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
** Groupon Inc said it would sell a 46 percent
stake in Ticket Monster, its South Korean e-commerce business,
for $360 million amid efforts to turn itself
around.
** EU regulators has cleared telecom group Altice's
planned 7.4 billion euro ($7.9 billion) purchase of
the Portuguese assets of Brazil's Grupo Oi subject to
the condition that Altice sells its current Portuguese
businesses.
** Indian vehicle maker Mahindra & Mahindra aims
to present a formal offer for Pininfarina in time for
the Italian car designer's shareholder meeting on April 29, two
sources with knowledge of the matter said.
** Egypt's Commercial International Bank (CIB)
said its management had decided to submit a binding offer to
acquire Citigroup's retail portfolio in Egypt.
** The boards of Oman National Investment Corp Holding
and Oman International Development and Investment
Company (Ominvest) have approved a proposed merger
between the pair, according to bourse filings from both firms on
Monday.
** Lloyds Banking Group said it would support plans
by Britain's Conservative Party to sell some of the government's
remaining 22 percent stake in the bank to retail investors.
** French infrastructure builder and operator Vinci
aims to bid for the Lyon and Nice airports that are
set to be privatized, Chief Executive Xavier Huillard said in an
interview with French magazine Investir.
** An Australian state government planning the partial sale
of an electricity network in the country's biggest ever
privatization should first consider writing down the asset
because of declining energy use, a parliamentary report said on
Monday.
** Sika's board of directors wants to buy out the
company's major shareholder to try to stop a takeover of the
Swiss chemicals business by France's Saint-Gobain,
SonntagsZeitung newspaper reported, citing two unnamed sources.
** Portugal's Banco BPI is no longer in the race
to buy Novo Banco after the country's central bank picked five
out of seven potential bidders last week, BPI said.
** Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna (BPER) is
looking at merging with an equal or smaller rival, its CEO said
on Saturday, ruling out a tie-up with a larger cooperative bank
such as UBI Banca or Banco Popolare.
** Italy's biggest bank by assets, UniCredit, is
close to signing a deal with Spain's Santander to
combine their asset management businesses, UniCredit CEO
Federico Ghizzoni said on Saturday.
** Deutsche Bank will sell Postbank
but keep a pared back own-brand retail business in the overhaul
plan currently favored by management, sources familiar with the
internal discussions at Germany's biggest lender said.
** Japan's biggest airline, ANA Holdings Inc, will
buy a stake of less than 20 percent in Skymark Airlines Inc
as part of a rescue plan for the bankrupt domestic
budget carrier, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
** Greece's Piraeus Bank has bought the "good"
part of small cooperative lender Panellinia, the country's
central bank and Piraeus said on Friday, confirming what bankers
had told Reuters earlier in the day.
** Shareholders in Mexico's America Movil on
Friday approved a plan to spin off around 10,800 cell towers
into a new company, Telesites, that will open up their use to
competitors, the company said in a statement.
($1 = 0.93 euros)
