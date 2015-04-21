(Adds Blackberry, Hewlett-Packard, Teva, Holcim and others)
April 21 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** Chinese state-owned conglomerate China Resources
Enterprise (CRE) will focus on its beer business after
agreeing to sell the remaining operations to its parent for
about $3.6 billion.
** Generic drug maker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
made an unsolicited $40 billion offer for smaller rival
Mylan NV, a bold bid for growth as its lucrative
Copaxone drug faces generic competition.
** Hedge fund manager David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital has
taken a new stake in General Motors Co, nearly a year
after selling off its position in the automaker, the firm told
clients in a letter seen by Reuters.
** BlackBerry Ltd said it was acquiring
privately-held U.S. tech company WatchDox, which makes software
that secures files for clients ranging from private equity firms
to Hollywood studios, in a bid to boost its security offerings.
** Buyout group BC Partners has put German
laboratory operator Synlab up for sale in a potential deal worth
more than 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion), three people
familiar with the matter said.
** Perrigo Co Plc is set to reject a $29 billion
unsolicited takeover offer from generic drugmaker Mylan NV
as soon as this week, according to a source familiar
with the matter.
** Hewlett-Packard Co said it would sell its
Web-based photo sharing service Snapfish to digital imaging
company District Photo. Financial terms of the deal were not
disclosed.
** Germany's Osram plans to transfer its 2 billion
euro ($2.5 billion) general lamps business into an independent
legal structure, paving the way for a possible spinoff or sale
and allowing it to focus on automotive lighting and components.
** Six U.S. senators asked the Federal Communications
Commission and Justice Department on Tuesday to reject the
proposed $45 billion merger of the country's largest cable
providers, Comcast Corp and Time Warner Cable Inc
.
** Japan's Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd has raised 200
billion rupees ($3.2 billion) by selling its entire stake in
India's Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd in a record
Indian block trade completed on Tuesday, IFR reported.
** U.S. shareholder adviser ISS has recommended Holcim
investors back the Swiss cement maker's proposed
merger with France's Lafarge ahead of next month's
vote on the deal, a source familiar with the recommendation told
Reuters.
** Italy's Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group (MZB) has bought
the production and distribution network of Costa Rica's Ceca
S.A. to become the country's third-largest coffee maker, Chief
Operating Officer Pascal Heritier told Reuters in an interview.
** Dutch chemicals maker AkzoNobel said it was
open to bolt-on acquisitions this year after reporting strong
first-quarter results, but its focus would continue to be on
tight cost control.
** Venezuela would prefer oil company Harvest Natural
Resources Inc to leave the OPEC nation, but wants it to
sell a project stake to a company with financial muscle to make
major investments, state oil company PDVSA said.
** Australia's antitrust watchdog on Tuesday began a review
of oilfield services firm Halliburton Co's takeover of
rival Baker Hughes Inc, aiming to issue a decision or
outline any concerns about the deal by July 9.
** Standard Chartered Plc has no intention to sell
its stake in Indonesia's Bank Permata Tbk, the British
lender's Southeast Asia head said on Tuesday.
** Austrian Post wants to expand in Turkey by
increasing its stake to 75 percent of parcel delivery company
Aras Kargo, Chief Executive Georg Poelzl told reporters.
** South African household goods firm Steinhoff has
offered 1.2 billion rand ($99 million) for shares it does not
already own in furniture retailer JD Group.
** Slovenia plans to complete by mid-May talks with
investment fund Cinven, the only bidder for the
country's telecom operator Telekom Slovenia, said the
head of the state investment fund SDH, which is coordinating the
sale.
** Croatian food company Podravka will buy a
majority stake in Slovenian rival Zito for 180.1 euros
per share, or 33 million euros ($35 million) for a 51.55 percent
stake, Zito said in a statement on Tuesday.
** Tate & Lyle on Tuesday said it would exit most
of its European bulk ingredients business and restructure its
struggling Splenda sucralose business, in a bid to focus on and
strengthen its specialty food ingredients business.
** Actelion Ltd, Europe's biggest biotech firm, is
looking at possible acquisitions but it will not pay an overly
high price, the Swiss company's finance chief told Reuters on
Tuesday.
** Total is in talks with Indonesia's Pertamina on
a possible asset swap in return for a continuing participating
interest in the country's top gas-producing field, an official
at the French oil major said on Tuesday.
($1 = 0.94 euros)
($1 = 63 Indian rupees)
(Compiled by Rohit T.K. and Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)