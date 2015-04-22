(Adds Total, Dupont, Teva, Postal Savings Bank of China, LSE,
Sysco, Turk Telecom, Pininfarina, Amtrada Holdings; updates
Century Textile)
April 22 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on
Wednesday:
** UBS, Singapore's Temasek Holdings and
French bank BNP Paribas are among half a dozen
preliminary bidders to buy up to a 10 percent stake in
state-owned Postal Savings Bank of China (PSBC) for at least $3
billion, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
** BP Plc is seeking buyers for as much as $2 billion
of U.S. pipelines and storage terminals, Bloomberg reported,
citing people familiar with the matter.
** French oil and gas major Total is in talks to
sell its 40 percent stake in Russia's Kharyaga oil project to
Russian state firm Zarubezhneft, Vedomosti business daily
reported.
** Brazil's antitrust authority cleared French food company
Lactalis to buy dairy units from food processor BRF SA
for 1.8 billion reais ($594 million), an item in the
government gazette said.
** Associated Estates Realty Corp agreed to be
bought by Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc for
about $1.66 billion, months after activist investor Jonathan
Litt asked for a sale of the U.S. real estate investment
trust.
** DuPont is buying a California-based microbiome
discovery company for development of biological crop products, a
move that the chemical and crop company hopes will give it an
edge in an emerging agricultural market.
** French oil major Total confirmed it was
considering selling a 20 percent stake in the Laggan Tormore
project in the North Sea but said it would not reduce its
position further.
** Private equity firm KKR & Co LP has secured $1.7
billion for its second special situations fund, which is seeking
to raise as much as $3 billion in all to invest in distressed
assets, according to people familiar with the
process.
** Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
said it could "promptly" divest some operations if necessary to
obtain regulatory clearance for its proposed takeover of smaller
rival Mylan NV.
** Generic drugmaker Mylan NV plans to make a new
offer for Perrigo Co Plc in the near term, CNBC
reported, citing a source familiar with the
matter.
** California Governor Jerry Brown told the U.S. Federal
Communications Commission he supports the proposed $48 billion
merger of wireless carrier AT&T Inc and satellite provider
DirecTV, according to a letter.
** Serbia sold a famed Yugoslav-era film studio for eight
million euros ($8.59 million), signing away the rights to an
archive of classic cinematography over the protests of
filmmakers and cinema buffs.
** UniCredit and Santander have agreed to
merge their asset management businesses in a deal where the
Spanish bank will have no direct involvement in the new group's
U.S. operations, three sources close to the matter
said.
** Private equity firm Berkshire Partners LLC is close to an
agreement to acquire footwear accessories maker Implus Corp in a
deal that values it at more than $600 million, including debt,
according to three people familiar with the
matter.
** Telecom Italia can have a majority stake in
broadband firm Metroweb providing it accepts proper governance
conditions and other phone operators as shareholders, a key
Metroweb shareholder said.
** The board of EI Towers has rubber-stamped a
decision to drop an unsolicited bid worth up 1.2 billion euros
($1.3 billion) to take over state-controlled rival Rai Way
.
** Nokia's maps business has drawn interest from
at least four potential buyers including Facebook and a
consortium of German carmakers BMW, Audi
and Daimler, a German magazine reported on Wednesday.
** U.S. Federal Communications Commission officials studying
the proposed merger of Comcast Corp and Time Warner
Cable Inc are scheduled to brief FCC commissioners'
staff on their review on Wednesday, according to two sources
familiar with the plan.
** Some of the top investors at Mylan NV, including
Paulson & Co, are encouraging its board of directors to consider
a takeover proposal from rival Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Inc, according to people familiar with the matter.
Dublin-based Perrigo Company Plc said its board
unanimously rejected a $205 per share offer from generic
drugmaker Mylan NV, saying the bid substantially
undervalued the company.
** The London Stock Exchange Group, among the
world's oldest exchanges, may strike a deal with one of the big
four Western exchanges within two years, the group's chief
executive told the Wall Street Journal in an interview.
** No. 1 U.S. food distributor Sysco Corp has filed
a memorandum opposing government efforts to block its proposed
purchase of rival US Foods Inc on Tuesday, according
to court records.
** Turk Telekom offered to buy the remaining $300
million stake it doesn't already own in mobile company Avea, a
deal that would allow it to avoid having to float the struggling
wireless firm.
** Italian car designer Pininfarina may have news
soon about a possible tie-up, its chairman said, after sources
said Indian car maker Mahindra & Mahindra aimed to
submit a formal bid for the Italian brand by April 29.
** The French government has completed its controversial
operation to increase its stake in carmaker Renault to
19.74 percent from 15.01, a move aimed at securing double voting
rights in future.
** A consortium led by PGGM, the Dutch pension fund manager,
said on Wednesday it will purchase purchase Spanish gas
distributor Madrilena Red de Gas (MRG) for an undisclosed
amount. PGGM, together with France's EDF and Gingko
Tree Investment, will purchase MRG from Morgan Stanley
Infrastructure.
** General Electric (GE) will sell its Czech banking
unit within two years, the bank's chief executive was quoted
saying in newspaper Hospodarske Noviny.
** ANA Holdings Inc has agreed to acquire a stake
of up to 19.9 percent in bankrupt budget carrier Skymark
Airlines Inc, gaining access to highly coveted
landing slots and strengthening its lead over rival Japan
Airlines Co.
** Century Textile and Industries is in talks to
sell its paper unit to ITC Ltd, India's largest
cigarette maker, as part of an overhaul of businesses owned by
the prominent Birla family, two sources directly involved in the
deal said.
** Sacombank, Vietnam's sixth-largest partly
private lender by assets, is aiming to complete this year a
merger with unlisted domestic Phuong Nam Bank, the latest in a
series of consolidation moves in the overcrowded financial
sector.
** Dutch-based commodity firm Amtrada Holdings BV said it
has agreed to sell its global bulk coffee activities to Sucres &
Denrees SA.
($1 = 0.9312 euros)
(Compiled by Rohit T.K. and Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)