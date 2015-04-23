(Adds Comcast, Goldman Sachs, Airbus, BP, PKN Orlen, Holcim,
April 23 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on
Thursday:
** The U.S. Federal Communications Commission's staff has
recommended that the agency designate Comcast Corp's
proposed $45 billion acquisition of Time Warner Cable Inc
for a hearing, the Wall Street Journal reported on
Wednesday, calling it a significant setback for the deal.
** Comcast Corp plans to drop its offer to buy
Time Warner Cable Inc in the face of opposition from
U.S. regulators, Bloomberg reported, citing people with
knowledge of the matter.
** Goldman Sachs Group Inc Asset Management plans to
acquire the Pacific Global Advisors solutions business from
Pacific Life Insurance Co, the company said.
** UniCredit and Banco Santander agreed
to merge their asset management businesses in a deal valuing the
new group at some 5.4 billion euros ($5.8 billion).
** The state owner of Italy's Metroweb has rejected a
proposal by Telecom Italia to take a stake in the
broadband company and progressively reach 100 percent, according
to an email seen by Reuters and two people close to the matter.
** Chilean miner Antofagasta Plc said it had agreed
to sell its water utility business Aguas de Antofagasta (Adasa)
for $965 million to Colombia's Empresas Publicas de Medellin
.
** French aerospace group Safran survived a
rebellion by investors over a French law strengthening board
powers in the event of a takeover bid, as key financial
resolutions scraped through the vote at a shareholder meeting.
** A Hungarian-led consortium is still interested in bidding
for Enel's majority stake in the main Slovak
electricity producer, the head of one of the companies in the
group said.
** Airbus Group NV has started approaching
potential buyers for electronics and other assets it wants to
sell to focus its defense division on warplanes, missiles,
launchers and satellites, three sources familiar with the matter
said.
** BP Plc has agreed to sell its stake in one of
Europe's biggest gas pipelines to Antin Infrastructure Partners
for 324 million pounds ($486 million), giving the fund near full
ownership of the asset after it bought out BG Group Plc
last year.
** German insurer Allianz rejected the suggestion
that it split off or sell its Pimco asset management unit, even
as customer outflows are expected to drag on, Allianz's chief
executive told a magazine.
** Poland's PZU, eastern Europe's top insurer, is
vying to acquire a major stake in local lender Alior Bank
with a view to building a banking arm with over 115
billion zlotys ($30.78 billion) in assets, newspaper Puls
Biznesu said on Thursday.
** Morgan Stanley's sale of its Australian real
estate unit, Investa Property Group, is expected to fetch more
than A$3 billion ($2.32 billion) and has attracted more than 20
bids, a source with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters.
** Poland's largest oil refiner PKN Orlen is eyeing
potential takeovers of petrol stations in Germany and the Czech
Republic to increase its share of the retail market, the company
said.
** Network gear maker Arris Group Inc said it would
buy British set-top box maker Pace Plc in a $2.1 billion
cash-and-stock deal to expand its operations outside North
America.
** Swiss shareholder advisory group Ethos recommended on
Thursday rejecting the merger of cement maker Holcim Ltd
with France's Lafarge SA because it believes
the Swiss group is better off on its own.
** The Schuler-Voith family sold its 50.49 percent stake in
German household products group Leifheit for more than
120 million euros ($128.63 million), according to a person close
to the deal.
** RWE AG Chief Executive Peter Terium said he was
open to considering splitting up the company should the energy
market deteriorate further, but added there was no need at the
moment to contemplate such a move.
** The NBA's Atlanta Hawks are set to be sold to a group led
by businessman Tony Ressler, the team announced on Wednesday, in
a deal precipitated by the release last year of a racially
charged email by the team's current owner.
** Kinnevik is looking to invest in new online
marketplaces in education and healthcare, the Swedish investment
firm said on Thursday, after reporting a rise in first-quarter
net asset value.
** NCR Corp, the maker of automated teller machines,
is looking at strategic options, although the sale of the entire
company is unlikely, The Wall Street Journal reported on
Wednesday.
** Gran Tierra Energy Inc, the latest Canadian oil
and gas company to face a proxy battle with an activist
investor, on Wednesday defended its board's efforts to turn the
company around.
** Pharmacy service provider Omnicare Inc is
exploring a sale, Bloomberg reported, citing people with
knowledge of the matter.
