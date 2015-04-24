(Adds Charter, Mylan, Total, Scholastic, ThyssenKrupp,
Atlantia; updates Comcast)
April 24 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** Comcast Corp abandoned its $45 billion offer
for Time Warner Cable Inc on Friday after U.S.
regulators raised concerns that the deal would give Comcast an
unfair advantage in the cable TV and Internet-based services
market.
** Charter Communications Inc representatives have
reached out to Time Warner Cable to begin discussions on
a potential merger, a person familiar with the matter said on
Friday.
** Generic drug maker Mylan NV said it would take
its $31 billion offer for Perrigo Co Plc directly to
shareholders, in what is set to be one of the most high-profile
hostile takeover attempts of the year.
** Total aims to sell its fuel distribution
business in Turkey and has asked Societe Generale to lead the
process, sources said, as the French oil producer looks to
retreat from a highly competitive and regulated market.
** The Italian unit of Sky Plc approached Italian
broadcaster Mediaset to buy its unprofitable pay-TV
business Mediaset Premium but was rebuffed, according to two
sources close to the matter.
** Swedish utility Vattenfall is facing delays in
the planned sale of its brown coal assets in Germany, three
people with direct knowledge of the matter said, pointing to
concerns over a proposed coal levy that could threaten any deal.
** Mexico's America Movil said it was still
reviewing alternatives to a sale of assets in Mexico in the wake
of AT&T's entry into the market, adding that it did not
want to sell infrastructure.
** German industrial group ThyssenKrupp plans to
invest more than 800 million euros ($865 million) in North
America by 2020 to take advantage of the economy's
reindustrialization.
** Scholastic Corp said it would sell its
educational technology and services business to publisher
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co for $575 million in cash,
as it focuses on its core children's book publishing business.
** Britain has reduced its stake in Lloyds Banking Group
by a further 1 percent to below 21 percent, a further
step towards returning the bank to full private ownership.
** Abu Dhabi sovereign fund is interested in buying a
minority stake in Atlantia's airport business Aeroporti
di Roma, the chief executive for the Italian motorway and
airport operator said.
** Cenovus Energy Inc, Canada's second-largest
independent oil producer, has hired bankers to explore a sale or
initial public offering of its royalty lands in Western Canada,
a company spokesman told Reuters.
** Europe's biggest defense contractor BAE Systems
has hired advisers to carry out a review of its U.S-based IT and
analysis support businesses in a move that could lead to their
sale.
** The holding company behind India's Crompton Greaves Ltd
has agreed to sell the group's consumer electricals
unit for 20 billion rupees ($316 million) to Advent
International Corp and a unit of Singapore's Temasek Holdings.
** French fragrances group Interparfums, which is
buying perfumes and fashion company Rochas, does not plan to
make further acquisitions in the medium-term, its chief
executive said on Friday.
** Swedish utility Vattenfall is facing delays in
the planned sale of its brown coal assets in Germany, three
people with direct knowledge of the matter said, pointing to
concerns over a proposed coal levy that could threaten any deal.
** Russian homebuilder PIK Group said on Friday
one of its shareholders, Mikail Shishkhanov, had reduced his
stake in the company to 9.8 percent from 19.9 percent.
** India's Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd has denied a
media report that it plans to increase its stake in South Korean
automaker Ssangyong Motor Co Ltd, a spokesman for
Ssangyong Motor said on Friday.
** British electricals and mobile phone retailer Dixons
Carphone has agreed to dispose of most of its shares in
The Phone House Netherlands, further streamlining its business
to focus on markets where it has leading positions.
** North Sea oil and gas company Ithaca Energy has
agreed to sell its Norwegian business to Hungary's MOL
for $60 million, the companies said on Friday, marking the
Hungarian company's entry into Norway's oil market.
($1 = 0.92 euros)
(Compiled by Rohit T.K. and Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)