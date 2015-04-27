(Adds Mylan, Caliber Midstream Partners, Dunnhumby, Centrica,
Altera Corp and Dubal Holding; updates TORC Oil & Gas)
April 27 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
** Mylan NV rejected Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Ltd's $40 billion takeover offer on Monday, saying in
a scathing letter that it grossly undervalued the company and
that Mylan had no interest in payment in what it termed
"high-risk" Teva stock.
** The Peugeot family plans to hold a meeting in June to
iron out differences over the future of its 14.1 percent stake
in the French carmaker, Les Echos newspaper reported
on Monday.
** Caliber Midstream Partners LP, the owner of an oil and
gas pipeline network in North Dakota, is exploring a sale that
it hopes could value it at as much as $1 billion, including
debt, according to people familiar with the process.
** Rare disease drugmaker Swedish Orphan Biovitrum
said a potential buyer had made a preliminary
takeover proposal, the latest company to be sucked into a wave
of deal-making in the healthcare sector.
** Australian telecommunications firm M2 Group Ltd
said it proposed to buy Internet service provider iiNet Ltd
for A$1.6 billion ($1.3 billion), trumping an approach
by rival TPG Telecom Ltd and raising the prospect of a
bidding war.
** U.S.-based Applied Materials Inc scrapped its
$10 billion planned takeover of chip-making gear rival Tokyo
Electron Ltd after the deal, a rare foreign bid for a
Japanese firm, fell foul of U.S. anti-trust regulators.
** Cap Gemini SA, a French information technology
services company, said it will buy U.S.-based rival IGATE Corp
for $4 billion in a deal that would make North America
into its biggest market and hand IGATE's founders a $1 billion
windfall.
** France's EDF wants to sell its minority stake in
Austrian regional utility Energie Steiermark for 270
million to 340 million euros ($294-370 million), the
Wirtschaftsblatt newspaper reported on Monday.
** Canadian intermediate producer TORC Oil & Gas Ltd
is buying light oil assets from Surge Energy Inc in the
Canadian Bakken region of southeast Saskatchewan and Manitoba
for C$430 million ($354 million), Surge said on Monday.
** Dunnhumby, the customer data business which has been put
up for sale by British retailer Tesco, said it was free
to work with new clients in the United States, in a move which
could make it more attractive to potential buyers.
** Britain's largest energy supplier Centrica has
made preparations in case it is approached with a takeover
offer, the utility's chairman said at the company's annual
shareholders' meeting in London.
** TIG Advisors LLC, an investment firm that holds shares in
Altera Corp, challenged a nomination to the company's
board of directors on Monday over Altera's refusal to engage
with Intel Corp about a potential merger.
** Dubal Holding, the holding company for Dubai's stake in
Emirates Global Aluminium and other assets, is considering
possible acquisitions in local and international energy
projects, it said on Monday.
** An investment management company is seeking to prevent
French telecommunications company Orange SA shifting
to a system where long-term investors get two votes per share
rather than one, a move that has failed in other high-profile
cases.
** Royal Bank of Scotland has sold a further
portfolio of North American loans to Mizuho, as it
continues to sell off unwanted international assets to focus on
domestic lending.
** China will likely cut the number of its central
government-owned conglomerates to 40 through massive mergers, as
Beijing pushes forward a sweeping plan to overhaul the country's
underperforming state sector, the state media reported on
Monday.
** Australian television broadcaster Ten Network Holdings
Ltd on Monday said it was in talks with Rupert
Murdoch's local cable TV operator Foxtel about a potential
investment in the struggling free-to-air network.
** Britain's outgoing government has told BP Plc that
it wanted the company to remain a British industrial champion
and it would oppose any takeover of the oil producer, the
Financial Times reported.
** The Swiss family that controls chemicals business Sika
said it was seeking to overturn several decisions made
at a recent investor meeting over a 2.75 billion Swiss franc
($2.88 billion) takeover by French rival Saint-Gobain.
** HSBC, Europe's biggest bank, was weighing plans
to spin off its British retail bank in a 20 billion-pound
($30.37 billion) deal, the Sunday Times reported.
** Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of the holding company of
India's Tata conglomerate, has acquired a stake in Xiaomi
Technology, a deal that is likely to bolster the
Chinese phone maker's presence in the world's third-largest
smartphone market.
** UBI, Italy's fifth-biggest bank, does not rule
out a tie-up with troubled Monte dei Paschi di Siena
but will not be pushed into an unwanted deal, its chief
executive said on Saturday.
** Czech energy group CEZ was less likely to buy a
66 percent stake in the main Slovak electricity producer from
Italy's Enel due to opposition from the Slovak
government controlling the minority, CEZ's CEO was quoted as
saying.
** Deutsche Bank will cut back investment
banking, sell its Postbank retail chain via a public
share offering and reduce costs, the group said late on Friday,
in a restructuring plan designed to boost profits.
** SunTrust Banks Inc, Apollo Global Management
and Ares Management LP are considering offers
for buying General Electric Co's unit that lends to
private-equity firms in the United States, Bloomberg reported,
citing people with knowledge of the matter.
** Japan's Inpex Corp became the first Asian oil
company to get a stake in a new 40-year onshore oil concession
in Abu Dhabi, joining France's Total in developing the
United Arab Emirates' (UAE) biggest oilfields.
($1 = C$1.21)
($1 = 6.20 Chinese yuan renminbi)
($1 = 0.92 euros)
($1 = 1.28 Australian dollars)
(Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Manya Venkatesh in
Bengaluru)