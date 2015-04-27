(Adds Mylan, Caliber Midstream Partners, Dunnhumby, Centrica, Altera Corp and Dubal Holding; updates TORC Oil & Gas)

April 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** Mylan NV rejected Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd's $40 billion takeover offer on Monday, saying in a scathing letter that it grossly undervalued the company and that Mylan had no interest in payment in what it termed "high-risk" Teva stock.

** The Peugeot family plans to hold a meeting in June to iron out differences over the future of its 14.1 percent stake in the French carmaker, Les Echos newspaper reported on Monday.

** Caliber Midstream Partners LP, the owner of an oil and gas pipeline network in North Dakota, is exploring a sale that it hopes could value it at as much as $1 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the process.

** Rare disease drugmaker Swedish Orphan Biovitrum said a potential buyer had made a preliminary takeover proposal, the latest company to be sucked into a wave of deal-making in the healthcare sector.

** Australian telecommunications firm M2 Group Ltd said it proposed to buy Internet service provider iiNet Ltd for A$1.6 billion ($1.3 billion), trumping an approach by rival TPG Telecom Ltd and raising the prospect of a bidding war.

** U.S.-based Applied Materials Inc scrapped its $10 billion planned takeover of chip-making gear rival Tokyo Electron Ltd after the deal, a rare foreign bid for a Japanese firm, fell foul of U.S. anti-trust regulators.

** Cap Gemini SA, a French information technology services company, said it will buy U.S.-based rival IGATE Corp for $4 billion in a deal that would make North America into its biggest market and hand IGATE's founders a $1 billion windfall.

** France's EDF wants to sell its minority stake in Austrian regional utility Energie Steiermark for 270 million to 340 million euros ($294-370 million), the Wirtschaftsblatt newspaper reported on Monday.

** Canadian intermediate producer TORC Oil & Gas Ltd is buying light oil assets from Surge Energy Inc in the Canadian Bakken region of southeast Saskatchewan and Manitoba for C$430 million ($354 million), Surge said on Monday.

** Dunnhumby, the customer data business which has been put up for sale by British retailer Tesco, said it was free to work with new clients in the United States, in a move which could make it more attractive to potential buyers.

** Britain's largest energy supplier Centrica has made preparations in case it is approached with a takeover offer, the utility's chairman said at the company's annual shareholders' meeting in London.

** TIG Advisors LLC, an investment firm that holds shares in Altera Corp, challenged a nomination to the company's board of directors on Monday over Altera's refusal to engage with Intel Corp about a potential merger.

** Dubal Holding, the holding company for Dubai's stake in Emirates Global Aluminium and other assets, is considering possible acquisitions in local and international energy projects, it said on Monday.

** An investment management company is seeking to prevent French telecommunications company Orange SA shifting to a system where long-term investors get two votes per share rather than one, a move that has failed in other high-profile cases.

** Royal Bank of Scotland has sold a further portfolio of North American loans to Mizuho, as it continues to sell off unwanted international assets to focus on domestic lending.

** China will likely cut the number of its central government-owned conglomerates to 40 through massive mergers, as Beijing pushes forward a sweeping plan to overhaul the country's underperforming state sector, the state media reported on Monday.

** Australian television broadcaster Ten Network Holdings Ltd on Monday said it was in talks with Rupert Murdoch's local cable TV operator Foxtel about a potential investment in the struggling free-to-air network.

** Britain's outgoing government has told BP Plc that it wanted the company to remain a British industrial champion and it would oppose any takeover of the oil producer, the Financial Times reported.

** The Swiss family that controls chemicals business Sika said it was seeking to overturn several decisions made at a recent investor meeting over a 2.75 billion Swiss franc ($2.88 billion) takeover by French rival Saint-Gobain.

** HSBC, Europe's biggest bank, was weighing plans to spin off its British retail bank in a 20 billion-pound ($30.37 billion) deal, the Sunday Times reported.

** Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of the holding company of India's Tata conglomerate, has acquired a stake in Xiaomi Technology, a deal that is likely to bolster the Chinese phone maker's presence in the world's third-largest smartphone market.

** UBI, Italy's fifth-biggest bank, does not rule out a tie-up with troubled Monte dei Paschi di Siena but will not be pushed into an unwanted deal, its chief executive said on Saturday.

** Czech energy group CEZ was less likely to buy a 66 percent stake in the main Slovak electricity producer from Italy's Enel due to opposition from the Slovak government controlling the minority, CEZ's CEO was quoted as saying.

** Deutsche Bank will cut back investment banking, sell its Postbank retail chain via a public share offering and reduce costs, the group said late on Friday, in a restructuring plan designed to boost profits.

** SunTrust Banks Inc, Apollo Global Management and Ares Management LP are considering offers for buying General Electric Co's unit that lends to private-equity firms in the United States, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

** Japan's Inpex Corp became the first Asian oil company to get a stake in a new 40-year onshore oil concession in Abu Dhabi, joining France's Total in developing the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) biggest oilfields. ($1 = C$1.21) ($1 = 6.20 Chinese yuan renminbi) ($1 = 0.92 euros) ($1 = 1.28 Australian dollars) (Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru)