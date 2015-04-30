(Adds Dow Chemical, Roberto Cavalli, Audience Inc, WuXi PharmaTech Cayman, United Finance Co; updates OmniVision Technologies)

April 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** Perrigo Co Ltd rejected a sweetened takeover offer from Mylan NV, while Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said it remains committed to acquiring Mylan, in a high stakes battle of major generic drugmakers.

** Royal Dutch Shell is still looking for targets after agreeing to buy rival BG for $70 billion but has not got the resources to perform another mega-deal, Chief Financial Officer Simon Henry said.

** Bermuda-based Axis Capital Holdings said it continued to believe a merger with reinsurer PartnerRe was in the best interests of its shareholders. In January, the two companies agreed on an $11 billion deal meant to close in the second half of this year.

** OmniVision Technologies Inc, a maker of chips for smartphone and tablet cameras, agreed to be taken private by a group of Chinese investors for about $1.9 billion in cash.

** Dow Chemical Co said it would sell its AgroFresh unit, which makes chemicals that keep farm produce fresh, for $860 million as part of a plan to divest less-lucrative units.

** Italian private equity fund Clessidra acquired control of fashion house Roberto Cavalli on Thursday for an undisclosed sum, concluding one of the longest running courtships in the luxury goods industry.

** Audio-chip maker Audience Inc, which has struggled since losing Apple Inc as its No. 1 customer in 2012, agreed to a distress sale to hearing-aid component maker Knowles Corp in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $85 million.

** WuXi PharmaTech Cayman Inc, a contract R&D services provider, said it had received a proposal to be taken private by a consortium led by its chief executive and Ally Bridge Group Capital Partners. The offer values the China-based company at about $3.23 billion and represents a 16.5 percent premium to its closing price on Wednesday, according to Thomson Reuters calculations.

** National Bank of Oman has offered to buy fellow domestic lender United Finance Co, challenging a potential merger with Bank Nizwa in the country's cluttered banking sector.

** An investor in John Menzies has called on the Scottish company to consider splitting up, believing its distribution and aviation services businesses would be worth more apart.

** Cloud software company Salesforce.com Inc is working with financial advisers to help it field takeover offers after being approached by a potential acquirer, Bloomberg said, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

** Eurocement Holding AG, Holcim Ltd's second-largest shareholder, said it supports the Swiss cement maker's planned merger with France's Lafarge SA.

** Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) has agreed to buy a 50 percent stake in three Hong Kong hotels from a group led by New World Development Co Ltd in a HK$18.5 billion ($2.4 billion) deal, the sovereign wealth fund's biggest Asian property investment.

** The bidding for a controlling stake in Hewlett-Packard Co's data-networking business in China, worth more than $2 billion, has thrown up a rare tussle between two Chinese state-backed firms who are wrangling over which has Beijing's backing.

** Australian telecommunications firm iiNet Ltd gave prospective buyer TPG Telecom Ltd three days to lift an indicative takeover bid after another rival, M2 Group Ltd , launched a A$1.6 billion ($1.28 billion) counteroffer.

** ClickSoftware Technologies said it signed a deal to be bought by private funds managed by Francisco Partners Management for $438 million in cash.

** Titanium miner Kenmare Resources Plc received a watered-down share offer from Australia's Iluka Resources Ltd, valuing the Irish company at about 189 million pounds ($292.5 million), and said that it was talking to Iluka.

** Newmont Mining Corp said it has tentatively agreed to sell its Waihi gold mining operation in New Zealand to OceanaGold Corp for about $106 million plus a 1 percent net smelter royalty on a recent discovery near the mine.

** Tencent Holdings Ltd, the dominant social networking and online entertainment company in China, has agreed to buy 14.6 percent of mobile game developer Glu Mobile Inc for $126 million to expand in the U.S. gaming market.

** Russia's Eurasia Drilling said it had agreed to extend a deadline on a proposed deal to sell a stake to international oilfield services firm Schlumberger from to April 30 to May 31.

** British property search website Zoopla said it was buying price comparison service uSwitch for 160 million pounds ($247 million), to offer deals on home energy to the millions of customers that visit its websites and mobile apps.

** Bank of Cyprus said it had disposed of its holding in Marfin Diversified Strategy Fund to Dorchester Capital Secondaries Offshore III, for approximately $92 million.

** Swiss firm Kaba and Germany's Dorma Holding said they plan to merge to form a top-three player in the building security and "access products" market, a category including door locks and keys.

** PostNL, the Netherlands-based postal company, said it had ended talks with LDC on expanding PostNL's "Whistl" subsidiary in Britain to include broader "end-to-end" services.

** Ukrainian miner Ferrexpo is considering a potential sale of its entire stake in Brazilian iron ore production company Ferrous Resources.

** Japan Tobacco said it had agreed to buy Florida-based e-cigarette maker Logic Technology Development LLC as it aims to become a global leader in the nascent, but fast-growing, market.

** China's Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings Ltd is considering a possible investment in troubled peer China Huarong Energy Co Ltd, formerly known as China Rongsheng, its executive chairman said.

** Brazilian homebuilder Gafisa SA said in a securities filing that it had been approached by groups of investors interested in taking a stake in one or two of the company's divisions.

** Greece's government is considering selling stakes in its two largest ports as a concession to reach an agreement with its lenders and unlock bailout funds, a government official said.

($1 = 1.2519 Australian dollars) ($1 = 6.1989 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 7.7504 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 0.6482 pounds) (Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru)