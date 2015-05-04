May 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 0930 GMT on Monday:
** Australia's Macquarie Group Ltd is looking to
recruit precious metals trading team of Jefferies Group LLC's
commodities brokerage, two sources familiar with the
matter said on Friday. Jefferies, which is owned by Leucadia
National Corp, said last month that it would sell most
of its Bache unit's commodities and financial derivatives
accounts to Societe Generale.
** German business software company SAP said on
Friday that it was not considering acquiring online rival
Salesforce.com Inc, after a news report suggested the
leaders of the two companies had held talks about strategic
alliances last year.
** Malaysian construction firm IJM Corp Bhd is
considering buying Edra Global Energy Bhd, the power assets
owned by debt-laden state investment arm 1Malaysia Development
Bhd (1MDB), financial weekly the Edge Malaysia
reported on Saturday, citing industry sources.
** The Irish government does not need to sell part of its
99-percent stake in Allied Irish Banks before
parliamentary elections due to be held early next year, Finance
Minister Michael Noonan said on Sunday. "This is not being
dictated by any political agenda. It looks now like the earliest
opportunity will be November, December, and I'm not going to
rush it. I don't need to sell any bit of AIB before the
election," Noonan told national broadcaster RTE.
** Fosun International Ltd, an investment company
controlled by Chinese billionaire Guo Guangchang, said it had
offered to buy the 80 percent it does not already own in U.S.
insurer Ironshore Inc for $1.8 billion. The move
follows Fosun's decision to buy a 20 percent stake in the
casualty and property insurer for $464 million in August 2014 in
a bid to expand its global insurance network.
** Areva has attracted the interest of three
Chinese groups in its technology and parts of its business as
the loss-making, majority state-owned French nuclear reactor
company restructures, Le Journal du Dimanche reported. China
General Nuclear Power Corp and China National Nuclear Corp are
open to all forms of cooperation, including joint ventures and
taking stakes in Areva, the Sunday newspaper said.
** Swiss bank UBS could combine its investment
banking arm with that of Credit Suisse to create a top
player, Eric Knight, head of activist investor Knight Vinke, was
quoted as saying in an interview with a Swiss paper on Sunday.
Knight Vinke said last month that UBS should look at spinning
off or merging its investment bank so the group can focus on its
wealth and asset management businesses.
** Top executives close to Charter Communications Inc
have reached out to management at Time Warner Cable Inc
to discuss a possible merger of the cable operators, the
Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday. John Malone, chairman of
Charter's biggest shareholder Liberty Broadband Corp
called Time Warner Cable's Chief Executive Rob Marcus "in recent
days" to express Charter's interest in pursuing friendly deal
talks, people familiar with the matter told the Wall Street
Journal.
** BHP Billiton's shareholders are expected to
approve the biggest ever spin-off in the mining industry on
Wednesday, seeking to wring more value out of a string of
long-neglected aluminum, manganese, silver and nickel assets.
But the new company, South32, risks a tough May 18 debut on the
Australian bourse, with investors nervous about weak commodity
prices, short mine life spans and declining ore grades.
** M&T Bank Corp shares could rise 20 percent as its
acquisition of Hudson City Bancorp Inc is likely to be
approved, allowing cost cuts and growth, Barron's reported in
its latest issue, citing analysts. The bank has a good chance to
reach double-digit earnings growth in the next few years, helped
by Hudson City, a $3.7 billion merger first announced in 2012
that hit a regulatory roadblock in 2013, the financial newspaper
reported.
** Australia and New Zealand Banking Group said on
Monday that it planned to sell its Esanda dealer finance
business, which includes A$8.3 billion ($6.50 billion) in loans
to motor vehicle dealers. "The sale of the Esanda Dealer Finance
business is part of a broader group priority to actively manage
our portfolio of businesses to ensure we use capital
efficiently, as well as a focus on ANZ-branded products," ANZ
Australia Chief Executive Mark Whelan said.
** Top oil firms Royal Dutch Shell and Total
are bringing their refining and trading operations
closer together, seeking alternative ways to drive profits as
oil prices fall and independent trading houses expand into their
territory. The restructuring will enable the Anglo-Dutch and
French companies' in-house traders to capture profits faster
from the fluctuating prices of the different crude oil sources
and products coming through their refineries.
($1 = 1.28 Australian dollars)
(Compiled by Rosmi shaji in Bengaluru)